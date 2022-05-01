MyVoice: Views of our readers 1st May 2022

Our potty-mouth politicians

The use of abusive language is catching fancy of politicians all over, particularly in Telugu States. Take for example, the language of our star politicians in Telangana. One politician of a national party from Hyderabad the other day called his opponents 'dogs, fools, and useless fellows'. Soon, leaders of other parties started hurling choicest invectives at one another. One minister attacked the top leader of Congress saying that he would slit his tongue if he spoke ill of his leader. The same Congress leader called a TRS minister 'half joker, and half broker'! The head of a government the other day had no qualms in calling his opponents "Sons of a widow," while one of his Ministers called his opponent 'Bose D K.' This sling match reached its climax when a sitting Telangana MLC insulted a CI of police in foul language.

Leaders from AP are no better. It all started when the leader of a party was called, 'an adopted son'. The head of the government went on calling the heads of three parties "The Evil Triumvirate." Day in and day out these leaders, including women, show no restraint in using swear words and four-letter words, and 'double entendres'!

What lessons these politicians and their manners teach to the posterity? Undoubtedly seeing these politicians, mothers, as J F Kennedy said, may not want their children to become politicians. How to discipline and discourage these politicians from using such indecent vocabulary? Remember, what the famous French President Charles de Gaulle said, "Politics is too serious a matter to be left to the politicians". If we don't stop our politicians and leaders from behaving in an unbecoming manner and mouthing unrefined utterances, mere anarchy prevails everywhere and the very democratic system goes to dogs. So it is time our Election Commission and Judiciary together devised a system or a set-up to disqualify and debar from politics all erring and foul-mouthed politicians.

M Somasekhar Prasad, Hyderabad

Climate catastrophe is already upon us, all

Climate change has already taken a toll on the different regions of the world, but still we have not started paying serious attention to it, though we indulge in much rhetoric on it.

The recent widespread damage caused by tropical storms in Southern Africa corroborates the fact that climate change is serious and it is here. Tropical Storm Ana in January, tropical cyclone Batsirai in February, Dumako, Emnati and Gombe in quick succession: three cyclones and two tropical storms in six weeks hitting the coasts of south-east Africa.

The cyclone 'Idai' in March battered Mozambique killing more than 750 people. Later, subtropical depression 'Issa' hit South Africa's east coast killing more than 450 people. Millions were made homeless in Tanzania, Mozambique and South Africa in three months. It may be recalled that five years ago there were only one or two of these storms a year in the region.

Cyclones in the Indian ocean, typhoons in the western Pacific, hurricanes in the Caribbean – it is all the same beast, just different names.

It is common knowledge that when the global temperature rises, it warms the surface of the ocean. When the sea surface is above 26.5 degrees Celsius, it has enough energy to fuel hurricanes/cyclones/typhoons. The western Indian Ocean is now above that temperature in the late summer and early autumn, so, it is spawning cyclones. Bay of Bengal has been creating frequent low pressures in its vast expanse of belly due to which heavy rains accompanied by cyclones have become frequent phenomenon. According to Linda Mearns, a senior climate scientist at the U S National Centre for Atmospheric Research, the climate is going to get worse.

A report also says that monsoon extremes in India and South Asia are likely to increase, while the frequency of short intense rainy days is expected to rise. Rainfalls, floods and droughts will also increase. Expectedly, droughts will occur more because soil will lose moisture. Due to an increase in temperature, there will be more water evaporation which will, in turn, decrease soil moisture and lead to droughts. The recent floods, typhoons, droughts and nature-related calamities in China and India indicate that the research has been made foolproof.

Everyone is responsible for the climatic changes. Intense exploitation of resources, man's unsatisfying greed for amassing wealth and uncaring for the environment are all the root causes for the natural disasters that befall on us. Land is intimately linked to climate. With its forests, plants and soil, it sucks up and stores around one-third of all man-made emissions. Overexploitation of the resources produces huge amounts of planet-warming CO2, methane and nitrous oxide. Retention of fresh water in the inner recess of the land is possible only through the protection of trees and plants.

T K Nandanan, Kochi

Laughter boosts health, happiness

World Laughter day is celebrated around the globe every year on the first Sunday of May to spread happiness in the whole world. Laughter is a natural activity that helps to relieve pain and tension. Everyone understands how nice it feels to laugh, but a few realise how important it is to use this simple tool to improve our health and well-being. Laughter by itself is insufficient to solve or heal any problem, but it can aid in the healing and dissolution of any problem.

A good laugh has great short-term mental and physical benefits. People who laugh frequently have a lower risk of getting depression and have lower levels of anxiety and other unpleasant feelings, according to studies. Laughter also helps to bring people together in difficult situations and generates a nice atmosphere.

Laughter is a universal language that can bring people from all walks of life together. Gelotology is the study of the physiological impacts of laughter on our bodies. In simple terms, laughter is the body's physiological response to humour. Laughter appears to have a positive impact on immune system function as well. Because laughter is free, natural, and available at all times, it is preferable to laugh once a day to get through the challenges of life.

Dr Krishna Kumar Vepakomma, Hyderabad

Need to empower power consumers

Many states are not able to provide quality power supply, especially to rural and small power consumers. According to government reports, there is a discrimination between rural and urban supply with about 20 hours to rural areas and 24 hours to urban areas.

The country has about 35 GW of installed solar generation capacity and 38 GW of wind power. India had set a target of 100 GW from solar projects and 60 GW from wind power by March 2022. India's residential electricity consumption is expected to at least double by 2030. As households buy more electrical appliances to meet their domestic needs, thermal power remains the mainstay. India's energy mix is leaning in favor of RE (renewable energy), whose share in total electricity generation has increased from 3.7 per cent in 2008-09 to 9.2 per cent in 2018-19.

We need to improve the availability and affordability of energy-efficient equipment. For example, despite a voluntary labeling scheme since 2009, less than 5% of ceiling fans produced in India are star-rated. DISCOMs should arrange proper publicity through media, TV, newspapers, websites, and displays to create awareness about consumer rights, compensation mechanisms, grievance redressal, energy efficiency measures, and other schemes of DISCOMs. Cost-effective solar panels, storage technologies, and the realization of the RE capacity target of 227 GW by 2022 could potentially further reduce the cost of electricity.

The details of the power cut should be informed to the consumers. Distribution companies across the country hold monopolies - whether government or private - and the consumer has no choice - so it is essential that consumers' rights are set out in the rules and a system is put in place to enforce these rights.

These rules will empower the consumers of electricity and entitle the consumers to get reliable services and quality electricity. Some of the rules framed by the ministry are also an important step toward furthering the ease of doing business across the country.

Priyanka Saurabh, Hisar (Haryana)

A versatile, celebrated poet

For some decades his name was an inspiration. Even today he is considered the most influential poet. His songs serve as an impetus to the people who fight against injustice and to the people who are defeated in their life. In toto, he reflected the whole society.

Srirangam Srinivasarao, popularly known as Sri Sri, was a trend-setter in Telugu poetry. He broke away from the fetters of prosody and formed his own free verse. The sound and style have really left an indelible impression on the contemporary poets and still it has a great impact on the next generations.

Sri Sri's usage of language had a great appeal and force. He even called for class struggle. "Communism is the morning song of mankind," he was dare enough to declare. Contemporary issues were reflected in his poetry. Common man was his concern. There was a 'proletarian outlook' in his poetry. He worked with the ARASAM (Progressive Writers' Association) and later with the VIRASAM (Revolutionary Writers' Association). He fought for the civil liberties and worked as its first President also.

He also served as the President of Indo-China Mitra Mandali. He bagged many awards such as Soviet Land Nehru Award, Rajalakshmi Foundation Award and the first National Best Lyric Award in Telugu for his song in 'Alluri Sitaramaraju.' His songs in the films also reflected his progressive and revolutionary ideology. He asked the people to manumit themselves from the shackles of slavery. He was a voracious reader. He was well-versed in foreign languages such as Russian, French, German and so on along with English and they had an immense influence on him. He enriched the Telugu literature by translating many poems written in those languages.

Sri Sri's epoch-making 'Maha Prasthanam' (The Great Journey) really created a spur in the liberalisation of literature. It was written during 'hungry thirties'. His 'Maro Prasthanam' (Another Journey) is revolutionary in nature. His 'Khadgasrushti' (Creation of Sword) reveals his extensive reading and erudition. His sarcastic 'Siprali' is famous for his wit and pun. The 'Anantham,' his autobiography, reflects the vicissitudes in the poetic movement, ideology and in his life also.

The obituarist D Anjaneyulu upon Sri Sri's death concluded like this: "He was for Andhra Pradesh what Nazrul Islam was for Bangladesh; Pablo Neruda for Latin America and Mayakovsky for Soviet Russia. He remains a poet of the revolution, the ever ephemeral herald of the future."

Sriramakavacham SK, Hyderabad

TS Minister's remarks a wake-up call to AP govt

The comments of Telangana Minister on AP may not be in order, in the context of interfering in the affairs of sister state. It is just unbecoming of those holding responsible posts. Any government should not underestimate and undermine other States.

However, the facts need to be analysed in right spirit. When compared to AP, there has been considerable development in Telangana. The Telangana government is concentrating on development works besides welfare schemes. However, it is not that it is not committing any mistakes.

But in AP, the government has been continuously working and focussing only on welfare schemes, simply neglecting the real development aspect. Further, whatever finances available, all are dumped on stated welfare schemes with a political motto. In fact, these are not welfare schemes at all and such political schemes should not be at the cost of the State's development.

One more fact is that there is little effort for generation of revenue resources. As one rightly said, that it is dependent only on the income from liquor sales.

Add to this loans by mortgaging public assets including government offices, which is most agonising. There may be a threat that the state may become 'bankrupt' in the times to come, due to thoughtless actions of the government.

It is more astonishing that the AP Ministers are challenging the Telangana ministers stating that "if they come to AP, they will see the development." How ridiculous it is? What can they show anybody, leave alone Telangana ministers? In fact, the AP government should open its eyes. Admitting its lapses, it should correct itself, undoing the serious lapses committed. Hope wisdom will prevail upon the AP government!

TV Nageswara Rao, Visakhapatnam

Centre blaming high fuel prices on states unjust

The Prime Minister in his conference with the Chief Ministers has taken a serious view of the posture maintained by States ruled by opposition parties for not considering reduction in VAT on fuels. This is indeed a very important topic that requires a wide range of debates across the nation.

The economy of the nation started dwindling fast since 2014. There is no sign of reversing its downward trend till today. This has resulted in closure of a huge number of small, medium and even some big industries stripping millions of jobs. The sincere advice of experts in the field of economy is to infuse more money in the hands of the masses who will spend the same and increase demands, besides giving some vibrancy to the fast drying up market. Instead of doing so the government infused huge amounts in the corporate manufacturing sector.

In a situation like this any benevolent government would think in terms of providing relief to people. But much to everyone's surprise, more and more burdens were added. Even when the crude was negatively priced the cost of fuel was increasing unchecked in India. This way the Central government has earned around Rs 25 lakh crore from petrol and diesel since the year 2014. The States with their limited sources were put to face a financial crisis, which was added by not providing the States' share of GST in time. The States have not at least increased VAT since 2014. But they are forced to increase house tax, impose user charges on water, lighting, garbage and so on, besides increase in power tariff and cost of mass transportation.

Therefore, instead of trying to fish in the troubled waters, the Central government should give up its efforts to project opposition-ruled States as culprits and should reduce the cost of fuel substantially.

None of its trials to divert the attention of the people by triggering communal flare-ups in vulnerable States could bring desired positive results. It is time to think positively and act sensibly.

AG Rajmohan, Ananatapur

MVA govt & its allies' claims sound hollow

After being silent all these days over seditious law applicability to lawmakers Rana couple by the law-enforcing agencies for trying to recite "Hanuman Chalisa" before Chief Minister's official residence in Mumbai, it is baffling that Sharad Pawar, a partner in MVA government, filed an additional affidavit before the Koregaon Bhima inquiry commission to suggest legal reforms that include repeal of Section 124A of IPC on the ground that seditious law is often misused by the government suppressing liberty by stifling voice of dissent.

By this, it is obvious that there is a bigger game plan over the entire issue of "Hanuman Chalisa." Moreover, the prosecution coming out to say that the act by Rana couple prima facie threw a challenge to law and order situation is abundantly clear that the issue is blown out of proportion to derive political gains. Further, going ahead and using pompous words to treat Sena Bhavan, the political headquarters of Shiv Sena, as a sacred place and a place of worship is nothing but making a mountain out of a mole hill to deny bail to Ranas for an offence which cannot be equated as sedition by any yardstick.

When every political party has been demanding removal of seditious law from IPC, NCP president Sharad Pawar's suggestion of introduction of Section 66A of the Information Technology Act in its place, on the ground that this is enough to ensure maintenance of law & order, appears only to score self-goal. Furthermore, Pawar reiterating that he has no intention of making allegation against any political agenda is totally unconvincing and far from the truth. He has been consistently inconsistent with his statements on several occasions on various sensitive issues only to make volte-face later, claiming that his statements have been misinterpreted. It goes to prove that his selective approach this time instead of relying on facts is bound to distance communities from one another, causing more harm to the social fabric of the society.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

Grim scenario of joblessness

The new data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), a private research firm in Mumbai, paints a grim picture of intractable unemployment problem in India. The report reveals that a substantial number of people are no longer even looking for jobs. Widespread frustration at not being able to find the right kind of job prompts people, especially women, to exit the labour force entirely.

The findings of the study seem to be an ominous sign for India's progress and human resource development. Between 2017 and 2022, the overall labour participation rate dropped considerably. As for women, the data is demoralising and discouraging. About 21 million disappeared from the workforce. It is worrisome that 900 million Indians in the working age do not want a job. Given that about two-thirds of the population is between the ages of 15 and 64, competition for jobs is fierce. As government jobs provide job security, millions of people compete for such jobs. Considering the gravity of unemployment, 90 million new non-farm jobs need to be created by 2030.

In spite of advancements in different sectors, unemployment seems to be insoluble and unmanageable. In spite of India's attempts to liberalise its economy, India's dependency ratio is rising. People may become older, but not richer. A majority of people survive on meagre sources of income. In a world of rapidly changing technology, those who lack required skills fail to keep up with it and eventually become ill-equipped for the job market. Considering the enormity and complexity of unemployment problem in the country, the government needs to take drastic measures to solve it.

Venu GS, Kollam