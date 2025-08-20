MyVoice: Views of our readers 20th Aug 2025

BCCI is not above law

This refers to the column ‘Cricket lovers have right to know BCCI activities’ (THI, August 19). The National Sports Governance Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha recently and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has been exempted from the Right to Information (RTI) Act. Although hockey is our national sport, cricket enjoys mass popularity and occupies the status of a religion in cricket-mad India. It is to such an extent that when they are underway, IPL and the World Cup dominate discussions across the nation. Yet, despite this craze for cricket, people do not seem eager to bring the BCCI under the purview of the RTI.

Although privately funded, the world’s richest cricketing body enjoys all privileges from the government, including income tax exemptions. That the NDA government had to keep the BCCI outside the RTI framework shows the clout the board wields in the corridors of power. Against this backdrop, what can ordinary folk do? In a democracy, if any institution becomes so powerful that both citizens and the incumbent government appear to be its yes men, then it signals a dark future for the nation and its people.

Dr Jitesh Mori, Kutch

Tragic fire mishap in Hyd

It was heart-rending that six devotees died of electrocution during Janmashtami celebrations in Ramanthapur (THI, Aug 19). Although the energy department has ordered an inquiry into the tragedy, I feel that the probe must also have officials from the revenue and police wings.

As the tragedy is of enormous proportions, the investigation should be broad-based, transparent and accountable. When cable lines were on electric wires, why did not the linemen step in? Will the cable operators also be held responsible for the tragedy along with energy dept staff? The bereaved families must be provided suitable ex gratia.

JP Reddy, Nalgonda

A divine boost to elderly Balaji devotees

Kudos to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for the remarkable initiative his government has taken up. Extending the free darshan facility at Tirupati for 65+citizens is a wonderful gesture. Providing battery-operated cars to ferry the senior citizens exemplified true compassion. Let’s celebrate this act of kindness.

T S Karthik, Chennai

A distressing situation for Bhadradri farmers

I would like to draw attention to the alarming situation faced by farmers in the Bhadradri region due to acute shortage of urea. (Farmers left high and dry amid acute urea shortage in Bhadradri-Pg 7). The problem is worsened by deficient rainfall this year leaving many crops under strain.

The unfair practice of hoarding has created an artificial scarcity, thereby leading to exorbitant prices of commodities, while leaving most farmers, already caught in financial stress, completely helpless. The authorities must step in to regulate the unfair distribution of urea and ensure that it reaches the farmers who truly need it. Any further delay may result in Bhadradri farmers losing harvest and faith in the system. They need support right away.

Anhaar Majid, St Francis College for Women

GHMC’s praiseworthy initiative for Indie pets

I would like to appreciate GHMC’s initiative of conducting an adoption drive for cute puppies. The innovative tagline “Be a hero, adopt, don’t shop” already tells a lot. I strongly believe that puppies deserve to be loved and be taken care of. The indie puppy adoption mela was a feast for the eyes of every animal lover. It was lovely to see how all the Hyderabadi animal lovers assembled at one place and created a joyful atmosphere.

This initiative helps to unite and foster the bond of love between the one who wants to take care of and the one who wants to be taken care of. Looking from a social perspective, I think in the long run, if such adoption drives are continued, many homeless puppies and shelter animals can find a loveable home. This can also reduce the habit of buying pets from dealers who only hope to make a fast buck.

Gowri Ghanpathi, Hyderabad