MyVoice: Views of our readers 21st April 2023

Will it be a demographic dividend or disaster for India?

Refer to 'Vasudaiva Kutumbakam' (THI, April 20). India is expected to be the most populous country by the middle of this year and overtake China. A UNFPA report said 25% of India's population is in the age group of 0-14, 18% in 10-19, 26% in 10-24, 68% in 15-64, and 7% above 65. Experts said India's young population in a consumer-driven economy will be a major factor in driving the country's development. While it is a heartening moment, facts indicate otherwise. India saw a period of explosive growth from 2003–2012, but has since been struggling to sustain that growth. And since 2012, growth has generated less and less employment, reports say. Unemployment rate in India inched higher to 7.45% in February 2023 from 7.14% in January 2023, taking the total number of unemployed in the country to 33 million compared to 31.5 million in January. Surely, we need to step up, face the challenge of slowdown in growth, and consequently job creation, and up-skilling of youth.

Parvati S, Hyderabad

The growing population can strain existing infrastructure, such as housing, transportation, and healthcare. To keep up with the demand, the government needs to invest in new infrastructure, which can be costly and time-consuming. Additionally, a larger population can create a more competitive job market, making it difficult for individuals to find employment. However, if managed correctly, a growing population can bring benefits like a larger workforce, increased innovation, and more opportunities for economic growth. However, India still faces significant challenges, including widespread poverty, lack of education and job opportunities for young people, and gender inequality with only a small fraction of women employed in formal jobs. India must prioritise addressing these challenges while also leveraging the potential advantages of being the world's most populous country.

Dr Krishna Kumar Vepakomma, Hyderabad

The concept of same-sex union is skewed

Irrespective of the yardstick the judiciary might use to decide on the legality of same-sex union, the judiciary must think twice regarding legalising the same, as the very concept of same-sex union is anatomically and physiologically untenable. Only the origin of living things on the planet is subject to much debate between respective beliefs held by creationalists and evolutionalists. There is absolutely no confusion regarding the purpose for the existence of two genders - male and female - with clear-cut functions and roles for the two genders. To consider union between same gender goes against the very functioning of nature and society. The judiciary must strike down the very necessity of the skewed concept of same-sex union, which is a product of misconception and gross manipulation of established scheme of things.

Dr George Jacob, Kochi

A novel initiative to slow down climate change

Wealthy people set the tone on consumption to which everybody aspires. That's where the toxic effects are – Halina Szejnwald Brown. The world's wealthiest 10% were responsible for around half of global emissions in 2015, according to a 2020 report from Oxfam and the Stockholm Environment Institute, points out a BBC report. While some nations are contemplating targeted taxes on unsustainable behaviours, such as frequent flying and the overconsumption of meat, to induce low carbon behaviours, it is a welcome news that European Union has adopted a ban on imports that speed up deforestation. It has banned imports of certain items such as coffee, cocoa, soy, timber, palm oil, cattle, printing paper and rubber that come from deforested lands. This measures follows the European Parliament admission that Europe accounts for 10% of deforested land around the plant. It is ardently hoped that individuals, too, desist from or cut down on their carbon-hungry activities.

P Lakshmaiah, Karimnagar

Perverted moves by Opposition to stoke casteism

Refer to "Potential threat to Modi emerging" (THI, 20th April). The latest missile fired by the opposition on the government to take up caste census is to stoke reservation politics. The decision to abolish caste enumeration in the census as a national policy was taken as an important step soon after the caste census in 1951. Therefore, the opposition game plan is obvious that it is all about power over principles than ideology. It may not gain momentum because one can clearly see through the prism of opposition parties that it is nothing but caste-alignments. Against this backdrop, BJP cannot be overconfident by saying that India is moving steadily towards casteless society by making rapid strides towards growth and development, but should keep a close watch over the developments and work out its plan and strategy to benefit sections of society so that perverted plans of opposition to come together to achieve short-term political gains do not succeed.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad