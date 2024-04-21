MyVoice: Views of our readers 21st April 2024

Why is BJP soft towards YSRCP?

The interview by Chief Editor of Hans with AP State BJP President is very apt, timely, interesting and in realistic mode ahead of elections. The caption 'AP people've made up their mind on double engine govt’ (April 20) appears to be not very formidable one as people of Andhra are still preferring YSRCP. Reasons are many. One out of many is mistrusting Chandrababu Naidu despite his promises on all platforms that he will not stop benefits what they are getting now. Another contending and sensible factor is Modi's most adamant attitude towards development of State. His well-disposed, propitious and favourable inclination towards CM Jagan Mohan Reddy despite he having number of alleged criminal and corrupt cases mounting on him is a valid point to note.

When sanctioned funds to state are not utilised for the purpose meant for, why is BJP keeping quiet? Why Modi does not mention a single line on the misrule of YSRCP govt? Why is he maintaining deafening silence hitherto on the role of BJP-TDP-JSP alliance? The outcome of first combined meeting in Chilakaluripet was keenly understood by TDP-JSP and other BJP leaders have also vividly observed PM's ambiguous address. BJP's top rankers are frequently visiting Telangana for canvassing but why are they skipping AP? AP BJP also seems to have no seriousness in campaigning. Jagan on the other hand is holding meetings in fast pace highlighting past history of TDP-JSP and wisely and tactfully upholding calmness. It is given to understand that BJP on the screen is showing alliance with TDP-JSP and bolstering YSRCP from behind the curtain.

The axe may forget but not the tree. This proverb suits well to the chief of AP, BJP when she says that "AP people've made up their mind on double engine govt" (edit page, Hans India 20 April). The tall leader seems to be sailing in the stratosphere. Evidently, the NDA's eyes and ears are not grounded to the earth. In fact, the Telugu people have made up their minds to question the BJP on issues like Special Status, Polavaram, Railway zone, steel plant, jobs, inflation, poverty, marginalisation and other bread and butter issues. With overconfidence and arrogance, the NDA thinks that the people of AP are fools and suffering from dementia. But it is not correct. Like the tree, the people have not forgotten the injustices and broken promises. It is time for BJP to come down to earth and listen to the voices of the people, rather than making bold statements without any basis.

AP BJP President Purandeswari in a candid talk with V Ramu Sarma highlighting certain facts about the shoddy governance and failure of YSRCP headed by Jagan Mohan Reddy is down to earth. Though various surveys from time to time have been indicating that YSRCP is expected to win a second term with reduced majority, still many due to fear of backlash by ruling party goons in private vouch for the TDP-Jana Sena and BJP alliance to oust the insipid and biased governance of Jagan Mohan Reddy on the basis of slipshod governance since coming to power in 2019. Further, Purandeswari had rightly come out against the rule of YSRCP, largely revolving around failures accentuated by systematic malfunctioning of the establishment. She was right in telling that Jagan Mohan Reddy cannot hide under garb of welfarism for too long by diverting central funds for development to giving freebies etc to get votes. Now, in the changed circumstances, according to BJP state president, it is obvious matters relating to allegations about functional propriety and corruption charges of YSRCP leaders coming in the public domain may not be easy for Jagan Mohan Reddy to win the confidence of the people.

This has reference to Purandareswari's interview in the Bold Talk column. Currently, all the political leaders, continuing their blamings and adverse comments on other leaders, have been assuring and promising their unending guarantees to the people, involving a lot of money. All the political parties are keen to spend for the people and for the country's growth and stability. Also they are all eager for their selection and getting elected. The voters started voting and voting will complete as per the scheduled time table. Let us hope that whoever wins they will fulfill all their guarantees using a time frame so that the other party leaders support the ruling party to establish 'Rama Rajyam.'

The 'Bold Talk' of AP State BJP President D Purandeshwari with V Ramu Sarma (The Hans India, Apr 20) gave an impression that her party can convert the anti-incumbancy wave in the state to their advantage. Much water flowed down Krishna since 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Having been dismayed with Congress for bifurcation of united AP state, the voters here shown their vengeance by refusing to send even a single Congress MP to Parliament during 2019 polls. Next, in spite of his political acumanship, the TDP leader and former Chief Minister, N Chandrababu Naidu, also lost his 'kursi' at that time, strangely elevating YSRCP to power. However, in the changed scenario, as ruling regional party failed in all spheres, as the state Congress is still in shambles, the re-engineering of the regional parties viz.TDP and Janasena with the ruling national party, BJP, may gain positive results during forthcoming elections. The recent poll surveys too indicate, 'Modi Mantra' have some predominant affect in southern States to NDA alliance units this time, including Andhra Pradesh, which may win handsome seats. As a veteran Parliamentarian and versatile orator Smt Purandeshwari, popularly known as Sushma Swaraj of South, may also succeed in turning the wind to her favour like Revanth Reddy of Telangana during last elections in his State.

Different political equations in AP, TS

The voters of Telangana gave a mandate to the Congress by opting out KCR who struggled for 10 years in achieving statehood and remained in power as CM for another 10 years. It remains to be seen whether Telangana voters consider Lok Sabha and assembly elections as two different entities. Following six guarantees by Congress, due to the family rule propped up by KCR, the highly egoistic KCR was given a crude shock by the voters in recent polls. CM Revanth Reddy is confident of winning 10 Lok Sabha seats. Voters are sedated under the spell of freebies which takes another six months to bail out of it. The political equations of Telangana have tilted towards the Congress party which has unprecedentedly gained unity among its leaders. BJP & BRS are likely to be influenced due to vote-bank split in the coming elections.

In Andhra Pradesh the main contest is between the major ruling party of YSRCP and the main opposition NDA. The ruling party has pinned hopes on the freebies it provided to the needy and that apart there is no major political agenda for it in seeking votes. The debts and misrule made by the party have virtually crippled the development of the State. The 2024 polls are a key to the existence of YSRCP and TDP in the election year. Voters have to choose among Congress, NDA coalition, Left party coalition and YSRCP in AP, wherein a similar political situation of 2014 is set to be repeated in 2024. BJP which has no locus standi in AP is seeking six seats in Lok Sabha in that state. In Telangana, national parties have set the regional party of BRS aside, while in Andhra two regional parties have sidelined the national parties.

The arrest of MLC Kavitha, the possibility of arrest of KTR in future and the chances of his daughter’s release on bail being bleak have made KCR approach Modi and his BJP with an offer to help it win additional MP seats.

If BJP succeeds, BRS gets saved and with it a reprieve for his daughter will be ensured. This equation of a quid pro quo is an established handy tool and is being used effectively (by BRS) to settle scores to gain political mileage & more importantly to escape litigations, arrests etc. That KCR is a shrewd politician adept at manipulative politics is proved again by the news that is being circulated courtesy YouTube channels, if it's to be believed. This again goes to conclusively reiterate that "There are no permanent friends or foes in politics." Modi versus KCR, now Modi & KCR, similarly E Rajender versus KCR, and now they may work together, as expected by political strategists. But what was not guessed was only the timing of the move. If BJP saves BRS, what fate would befall Congress remains a question mark. Is it curtains down for Revanth Reddy? The election results and the passage of time will perhaps clarify to an extent the nagging doubts which crept up in the public mind.

Breast cancer crisis ‘a global blunder’

The recent report from The Lancet Commission underscores breast cancer's status as the primary global cancer. Despite diagnostic and treatment advancements, it remains a formidable challenge, with 7.8 million women diagnosed and 685,000 deaths in 2020 alone. Projections suggest a notable rise in cases by 2040, especially affecting low- and middle-income nations due to ongoing access disparities, leading to widespread physical, emotional, and financial hardships. The Commission has labeled this increase in cases as a "global blunder."

While there have been significant improvements in breast cancer survival rates, a considerable number of patients are being left behind, particularly those with metastatic breast cancer (MBC). The exact number of people living with MBC remains unknown, highlighting a gap in knowledge that hampers effective treatment and care.

The Lancet highlighted breast cancer's broader impact, including financial, psychological, and societal effects, often overlooked by policymakers. Post-diagnosis, women frequently feel disempowered, underscoring the need for enhanced patient-health professional communication to improve quality of life and treatment adherence.

In countries like India, where breast cancer is prevalent among women, timely screening and detection methods such as self-examinations, clinical breast exams, and mammograms are crucial for early treatment. Addressing knowledge gaps, improving access to care, and developing tools to measure the full range of breast cancer costs are vital steps to reduce global burden and alleviate suffering.

Political expediency should take backseat

It's good to note that despite scorching heat waves, the first phase of General elections has passed off smoothly with 60 per cent voting. By showing interest to exercise their vote, the majority people are keeping faith in vibrant democracy. They don't seem to give much priority to the rhetoric of politicos, but are mindful of issues at hand while exercising their right. On the other hand, the standards of political exchanges and public speeches in campaigning are on a slippery slope. The people at helm are not bothering about, if not encouraging, the disturbing trends in their haste to win by hook or crook. At national stage, the ruling BJP is seemingly in a comfortable position. After Nehru, PM Modi is little more advantageously contesting for top position. Still some times his remarks against opposition are not qualified up to his stature. Rahul Gandhi does attack his rival good, but sometimes he trains his guns on people of like-minded parties. In AP, if the CM had been injured due to some miscreant's stone pelting in his campaign, the leaders of opposition took no time to ridicule the incident, rather than condemn such violent acts. The political expediency should not take a driving seat in democracy. The statesmanship shown by the leaders can pave way for the better society.

‘Steel Frame of India’

Every year we observe April 21 as the National Civil Service Day with a theme. Way back in 1947, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, while addressing a gathering of Civil Servants (Then known as the ICS) in Delhi on April 21, said that Civil Servants made "The Steel Frame of India". Many Indians also became ICS officers and Satyendranath Tagore, brother of Poet Laureate Tagore, was the first Indian to clear the exams. After the Independence, the ICS became the IAS and Charles Cornwallis is called the Father of the IAS. Since 2006 we have been officially observing April 21 as the National Civil Service Day.

The first PM Nehru was in the habit of holding a one-to-one meeting with these officers soon after completing their training. This shows the immense importance of these Civil Servants. It is not wrong to say that they run a country and her ruling system. Their paramount duty is to oversee and ensure the working of the Constitution at all levels. As a part of it they also ensure the smooth running of the administration at the district level and the implementation of various laws, policies and programmes of governments. With years of service and experience these officers move upwards in ranks and grades in their respective services.

It is here they usurp for themselves even more important roles in framing new policies, rules and programmes and in advising their political bosses on various aspects of governance and international relations. This job demands the three essential qualities namely IAS – Integrity, Adaptability and Shrewdness.

Officers like Anna Rajam, Natwar Singh, T N Seshan, Kiran Bedi, Poonam Malakondaiah, to name a few, have contributed a lot to our society, governance, public welfare and international affairs. Ashok Khemka has earned the epithet 'Transferred Man' as he has faced transfers for 50 times for his probity and fearless acts against corrupt leaders. Vinod Rai as the 11th CAG exposed the 2G Spectrum scam. Long years ago I met a powerful Minister in AP, seeking his help to get a favor done by Rachel Chatterjee, IAS. To my shock, he told me coolly that he couldn't phone her because she was not an officer of "Yes-man" type! It is in honor of such officers and their invaluable services and contributions, we observe the National Civil Service Day.

Voter turnout far below expectations

The percentage of turnout reflects poorly on the performance of the successive governments in the States where polling was held in phase I except of course Tripura State where a healthy turnout of voters was recorded. As expected, the turnout in Bihar was very low, true to its poor literacy rate and awakening among the electorate. Despite modern communication system available in all nooks and corners of the country, the efforts of ECI as well as the local governments, the voter turnout was not encouraging.

After 77 years of Independence there is no major change in the attitude of the voters in exercising their franchise. I think it is a collective failure of all the government bodies, educational institutions and social media as they could not motivate the voter to cast his vote without fear or favour.

This situation should be extensively discussed and analysed for finding a solution so that maximum participation of the electorate is ensured for a fairer result.

Increasing apathy to public health

All over ‘World Health Day’ has been observed with the slogan ‘My health-My right’. It is indeed time to treat health as right – not as a mere privilege. Healthcare institutions in the public sector are systematically deprived of required funds. To quote an example, the general hospital in the district headquarters of Anantapur handles an average of 2,000 inpatients a day. It has only 550 beds. There is a super speciality hospital also, with 200 beds, attached to this hospital. Though the bed capacity was increased to 720, the budget allocation is not increased proportionately.

Though free health insurance schemes are extended by the government, in reality, still 50% of the rural poor look to the government hospital for treatment. In spite of having Arogya Sree facility, patients availing treatment in private hospitals are forced to spend some thousands out of pocket under various heads. A person, who meets with an accident, is not able to avail immediate medical intervention in the nearby private hospitals for various reasons. The incidences of non-communicable diseases even among the rural population are reaching new heights. Nutrition deficiency is found to be a major cause for many ailments encountered in general.

It is for all the political parties to commit to make ‘Health Right’ a reality by bringing appropriate Act to ensure access to healthy life for all the sections of the population. Unfortunately, health does not find its due place even in the manifesto of many parties. It is also for the people to insist on their candidates to include Health Right as a point in their policy and pursue the same with all seriousness. It is for everyone to realise that the productivity of a nation has its direct relevance to the health of its subjects.

The joy of humane help

It was about 10 am. An old man was stretching out and waving his bony hands at motorbike riders, mumbling "Lift, please". The sun was beating down. I was on my way to my bank. As II neared him, his wrinkled and bony hand was waving and his mumbled words. "Lift, please" were vibrating in the air. "Don't worry, I shall give you a lift", I said. The man was very old and weak, so I helped him sit on the pillion. I started riding my vehicle with him sitting comfortably behind me." How old are you?" I asked him. He began telling me, "I am now 84. I had been standing there for almost half an hour, urging the bike-riders to give me a lift. But nobody cared for me. Not even a single autorickshaw was spotted on the road. A compassionate soul, you have responded so sympathetically to my appeal" he concluded. He asked to be dropped at the junction from where he would walk to his destination, Red Cross Hospital. "Not at the junction, but at the Red Cross hospital, I shall drop you. It's just half a kilometre from here," saying so, I reached the hospital and saw him off. With a toothless broad smile on his visage, he put his wrinkled hand on my head, and voiced, "Thank you a lot for your kind help, Ayushman Bhava!” While riding back to the bank, I felt within my heart a pool of unique, radiant happiness. I realised that unselfish help, whether small or big, rendered to the needy and the old, offers such pure happiness. It's undoubtedly the power of the sympathetic, compassionate help I extended to the old man that illuminated my soul with such pure, immense happiness.

