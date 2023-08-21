MyVoice: Views of our readers 21st August 2023

Apex Court’s latest measures justified

It’s heartening to note that the Supreme court has issued a handbook to judges asking them stop using archaic words that sound disparaging against women. The unintended gender stereotyping, using words like whore, chaste, obedient and such in judgements and observations by the judges would definitely perpetuate discrimination, is what the court opined. It’s a sensitive gesture which is long overdue. The descriptions like honour killing, eve teasing trivialise the serious crimes. At the same time some places, surnames and communities are wrongly attached with the negative remarks in a casual manner by public persons these days. The legislative wing, leaders, media and civil society should take cue from the judiciary and observe restraint in using stereotypes and disparaging words at the drop of the hat.

Dr DVG Sankara Rao, Vizianagaram

The Supreme Court has opined that hate speech, irrespective of who indulges in it must be dealt with alike, under the law. This observation was made by a Bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and SVN Bhati, after it was informed that calls in the form of provocative slogans demanding ‘death to Hindus’ were raised by members of youth wing of the Indian Union Muslim League during a rally recently. This unhealthy practice that emanates from poisoned minds overflowing with hatred for another community and its people has been the country’s scourge recently. Hate speech indoctrinates. It provokes and disrupts harmony in society. It serves no purpose but to create deep communal schisms within society. It must be stemmed at all costs by uncompromising and determined law, irrespective of who indulges in it.

Dr George Jacob, Kochi

The Supreme Court’s refusal to stay the publication of Bihar caste survey data has come as heartening news. Implicit in its refusal is the recognition of caste as a profound social reality. It has rightly held that revelation of caste does not infringe the fundamental right to privacy and thus invalidated a contention against caste census. The state does not reveal an individual’s caste; it only publishes the ‘cumulative caste figures’. It is worth noting here that a person’s caste is public knowledge for anyone to keep it a secret. The BJP is sometimes ambiguous and sometimes ambivalent about caste census; it plays fast and loose over the issue. The fact that its core support base of privileged upper castes is for maintaining the old social order and keeping all the inherited advantages to itself explains why the party is against caste census.

G David Milton, Maruthancode, TN

India must look for diverse trade partners

Amidst concerns raised by US trade bodies over India’s IT hardware import restrictions, India can address the situation by pursuing diplomatic talks and negotiation with affected partners. To ensure data security, India should bolster its data localization measures. Encouraging domestic manufacturing through innovation and incentives can reduce import dependency. Exploring diverse trade partners and strengthening international agreements will enhance India’s trade resilience. Collaboration with the private sector, transparent monitoring, and active WTO engagement are vital for a balanced approach that promotes domestic interests and global trade harmony.

Rajpal Singh Chouhan, Ujjain

TTD must go for barbed fencing for footpath

It is heartbreaking indeed to note that a girl was snatched away and killed by a leopard living in its abode forest area adjacent to both sides of walkway to Tirumala temple. A few days before this incident, a boy was also plucked away by a leopard but luckily saved with small injuries. Supplying hard round sticks to pilgrims to get them protected from wild animals is not a wise decision as these sticks cannot save from cruel and powerful animals. Such heartrending incidents were experienced earlier on this route and also at Srisailam ghat-passes. TTD/Govt of Andhra Pradesh is requested to construct a strong barbed wire fencing on both sides on the entire distance at Tirumala in order to drive out fear among devotees who take to steps to the shrine.

N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad

Wages must meet minimum basic needs



Give the worker his wages before his sweat dries. This aphorism by Prophet Muhammadis one of the most righteous axioms, which maintains that it is quite unjust on the part of the employer to delay the wages of his workers. Unfortunately, some people choose not to pay heed to such a dictum. The decision of the trade unions in Goa to hold a mass rally of workers later this month as a mark of protest against the newly-notified minimum wages indicates that the government has not fully understood the value of the sweat and blood of the employees, who toil day and night. The government has recently increased the basic minimum wages by only 100 per day, and that too after more than seven years. However, neither the employees nor the employers are happy with it, albeit for different reasons.

C K Subramaniam, Mumbai