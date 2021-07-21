MyVoice: Views of our readers 21st July 2021

Pegasus snooping: A new low in abuse of human dignity

The reported use of spyware Pegasus on Indian citizens and other people across the globe presents a disturbing, unprecedented and dystopian vision of an overarching surveillance society. This is a clear violation of the right to privacy that is guaranteed to us all under the constitution. Apart from being an infringement of rights, this also raises apprehensions that the software may be used not only for surveillance but also to fabricate evidence against opposition voices.

We have already seen how similar surveillance and hacking software was used in the Bhima Koregaon case to frame activists and human rights defenders on completely fictitious and trumped-up charges by planting fabricated evidence on their devices. With the global authoritarian tendencies on the overdrive and freedom of expression and dissent being crushed, this new marriage of tyranny and technology raises unprecedented questions. In this regard, we call for broad-based deliberations on the basic questions of human dignity, privacy and freedom of expression.

Kidiyoor Nihal Saheb, SIO, Delhi

This refers to editorial 'New drive begins in Meghalaya to tackle

climate change' (July 19). This step by the Government of Meghalaya is very commendable. The harsh reality of today is, in the name of development, major developing cities are doing mass deforestation and are contributing very little towards the climate change. In situations like these, a drive to tackle climate change will benefit a large number of people which is very necessary since climate change is a prominent issue of concern.

Saurya Ajay Singh, Varanasi

A picture is worth many words



As one photograph or anything is pictorial speaks a lot more than verbal, let me comment on Hans front page cartoon by Manjul in which a cop tells over phone, "Let them strike down the sedition law, sir, we can work efficiently even without IPC," and on the 'Nation' page with photo depicting with caption, "Goats for sale ahead of Eid al-Adha festival.." The cartoon is satirical that the police carries ignoble image from kid being silenced by mom by scare of virtual police to police 'encounters.' The pathetic idea that many goats'll be butchered on 21st for no fault of these innocent fellow creatures just because religion so scripted, sorry the exploitative man can eat for gluttony and ritual alike; pray stop any ritual in any religion to butcher voiceless animals.

Dr T Ramadas, Visakhapatnam.

A historic decision by AP CM



AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy took a historic decision by announcing 135 nominated posts to various corporations across the state on Saturday at one go. Out of 135 posts, 68 go to women and 76 to SC,ST,BC and minority categories. The list has maintained the balance among various caste groups and regional balances. It is an opportunity for the nominated party cadres to showcase their administrative skills. Allocation of more than 50% posts to women should be viewed as empowering women. This particular exercise would give a chance to women and downtrodden to grow them socially, politically and economically. It is that the close relatives of people who are close to power are kept away from the list. The women who got major chunk of the posts must prove themselves that they can discharge assigned duties independently.

Pratapa Reddy Yaramala, Tiruvuru, AP

A tightrope walk for India



India will be walking on tightrope in case of maintaining relations with Afghanistan after American forces leave the country. Taliban has been emerging as the leading political force there, with whom India has no cordial relations. Pakistan seems to be happy with the developments in its neighborhood. The mutual benefits in trade and diplomacy can only mend the ways of Taliban or any other rulers of Afghanistan in future in defining the relations with India. India can ill-afford to remain either a mute spectator or keep away from the transforming neighbour.

Dr DVG Sankararao, Vizianagaram

AP, TS lose river rights to Centre



Referring to "Telugu states just lost control over Krishna, Godavari waters" (July 18), I am reminded of a moral story which everyone must have known. Two cats quarreled on sharing bread equally and invited a monkey to solve this problem. Monkey swallows the entire bread piece by piece. Two Telugu Chief Ministers across the table could have arrived at a justifiable point instead of involving the Centre which cannot do perfect and acceptable justice.

N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad

The splurge continues in TS



Amidst the euphoria of a slew of announcements purported to be for welfare and development announced by KCR, there is an undercurrent indicating a mess in governance. The govt, we don't know, how are they going to fund many projects while claiming all the time about the paucity of funds? It is time the govt tabled a white paper on its finances on the floor of the assembly. The CAG reports of past years have never seen the light of the day. Occasional leaks have revealed unethical diversions and manipulations. None of the political parties are not bothered as they are busy poaching and indulging in unwanted acts. The Governor can definitely demand of the govt to make all CAG reports public. Possibly TRS is not confident of coming back to power and would like the next government to handle the mess. We need leaders to rise to the occasion and demand that the government set the house in order.

J Kannan, Hyderabad