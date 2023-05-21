MyVoice: Views of our readers 21st May 2023

Congress needs to rejuvenate, BJP to reinvent itself in TS

The write-up by V RamuSarma about the paradigm shift in political scenario in Telangana after the Karnataka verdict was excellent and down to earth. Even as the emphatic victory scored by Congress gave a rude shock to BJP, at the same time it also shook KCR and woke him up from slumber to recast his plans and strategy after his tall claims that BRS would win around 100 seats in the ensuing assembly polls due late this year. Further, the slugfest between the two Chief ministerial contenders ending with a “rotational-CM formula” after days of hectic parleys goes to reveal that the road ahead for the party in Karnataka as well as in other states, which are going for the polls this year, is not going to be a smooth ride.

Consequently, this brings some solace to BRS and BJP in the state. Also, as the mood of members in Telangana congress appears as of now upbeat and energised after the stupendous win in Karnataka, a big question arises whether this one victory in the neighbouring state is enough to rejuvenate the Congress workers from the grassroots level and upwards who had already disowned the party within months? Further, when BRS and BJP in the state had pushed Congress to tight spot in all elections so far held since 2014, a big question also crops up how could Congress be able to connect with the masses and establish its supremacy and credentials within a short time without anything to show?

Due to this reason, it sends out a message that as things vary from state to state, Congress cannot merely replicate Karanataka experiment to change the equations in Telangana. All in all, when Congress is struck in selecting a CM in Karnataka for days, a million dollar question arises whether Congress will be able to reignite its rank and file to uproot BRS in coming elections even as BJP will try to put in all efforts to reinvent itself from its defeat in Karnataka to give a befitting reply. Let us wait and see.

– KRSrinivasan, Secunderabad

There is no doubt that BJP hit a roadblock in the Karnataka polls, in spite of its overconfidence; and high velocity campaign comprising top leaders that did not cut ice as expected. But, this must be seen as a temporary roadblock for the party in its attempt to making foray into south.

As asserted by RamuSarma, this is only an interregnum for the party as Congress has left nothing chance in wooing the voter, virtually offering the moon on a secular platter that did not miss the bulls’ eye, this time round. The tall promises made to the community by the Congress are deliberately one-sided; that ignored the rest in the state.

There is also a sense of betrayal already on part of the community which voted for Congress in the hope of greater share of power in the new cabinet formation, akin to what CM KCR had offered, by making an AIMIM candidate as BRS government’s deputy CM of Telangana. There is no indication, so far, of accommodating their dream. But, the Congress surely played a disgusting and diabolic communal card in the Karnataka elections, in which money and communal based promises ruled the roost, while wilfully showing the incumbent BJP in poor light of corruption and inefficiency.

The BJP, however cannot escape from its share of mismanagement and misrule in the state during which corruption charges were levelled against ministers, under the Chief Ministership of Yediyurappa.

As for BJP’s foray into south; Karnataka seemed the border for the party to other states in the region; up to which the party can assert itself politically. No doubt, the Centre introduced several projects of long-term importance in the state; but the people have made up their mind, having come under the sway of money and irrational promises; and the ultimate winner in the process is the community for which the election proved a testing ground for future things that are to happen in the country, in consolidating their base.

– S Lakshmi, Hyderabad

Last week witnessed the electorate of an entire state that went to polls being disgraced, and made fools of, with the victor tarnishing the message they wished to convey through the verdict. Karnataka went to the polls on May 10. The Congress defeated the incumbent and seemingly invincible BJP comfortably, leaving the victor to select the new Chief Minister. Two veteran Congress leaders Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar, indulged in a tug of war for the coveted ‘chair’. Both of them, with scarce regard for inner-party discipline and unity refused to let go of brazen power-mongering. They placed themselves above their party and the electorate. After more than a week of bitter power struggle and parleying, Siddaramiaiah was chosen to lead in governing Karnataka. The Congress, reportedly seeking to take a shot at the Prime Ministerial chair in 2024 managed to send wrong signals to the Indian voter. If it fumbled to put its house in order in a single Indian state, how could it be entrusted with the entire country?

– Dr George Jacob, Kochi

The name is Bond, Ruskin Bond

With his birthday on May 19, Ruskin Bond, the most celebrated English short-story writer, the winner of Sahitya Academy award, Padmasri and Padma Bhushan awards, has turned 89. A prolific writer with a successful literary career spanning over five decades, Ruskin Bond penned more than five hundred short-stories, novellas, essays and poems." Room on the Roof,The Blue Umbrella, The Cherry Tree, Our Trees still grow in Dehra, The Night Train at Deoli,Time Stops at Shamli, A Flight of Pigeons, Delhi is not Far, Rain in the Mountains, A Handful of Nuts, A Season of Ghosts, A Song of Forest and The Enchanted Cottage" are some of his famous story-books. With enormous literary oeuvre, Ruskin Bond is enriching immensely the Indian-English literature, unfolding the beauty of Indian landscape and offering literary bliss to the lovers of literature.

Ruskin Bond is a master at the art of fictionalising the personal and he creates a delightful fictional world with amazing craftsmanship in his beautiful,inimitable style.So most of his stories are invariably autobiographical with real characters and common incidents of life.

His narratives are mostly in first person singular (I) . Readers while reading his stories, feel that the writer is before them, talking directly to them about his memories, experiences, views, thoughts, feelings and emotions.

That is the unique style of narration of Ruskin Bond that spellbinds his readers and makes them love his stories.

In his stories, the majestic mountains beckon the readers, beauties of nature, the simple lives of rural people, the pleasant, frolicsome activities of children, scenes of trains and railway stations,not scary, but friendly ghosts, flocks of colourful birds and a variety of animals greet, delight and mesmerize the readers. Though Ruskin Bond is labelled as the children's writer, both the young and the old love to read his stories.

While children reading his stories find themselves in his characters, identify themselves with them and enjoy the writer's narration, the grown-ups, reading his stories, experience nostalgic joy, reliving their long-lost childhood.

Ruskin Bond is basically a short-story writer with immense love and adoration of the natural world which is manifested in his fiction. An ardent lover of nature, Ruskin Bond in one of his stories titled "The Garden of Dreams"(From the book "Song of Forest"), voices so beautifully " I am a sensualist by nature, but here and there was so much to absorb - colour, fragrance, Sunshine and shade, the flow of water, the pattern of leaves, the Twitter of small birds, the passage of a butterfly....." This love of natural world in the writer makes him articulate his unhappiness over deforestation, unabated urbanization and industrialization in some of his short-stories not as an activist, but as an adorer of nature.

Now even at this ripe old age, endowed with wonderful, tenacious memory, passionate love of life, keen observation and undying love of nature, Ruskin Bond keeps writing stories and launching new books of stories on his every birthday as return- gifts to the legion of his fans while receiving their greetings and wishes.

On his 89th birthday this year too, Ruskin Bond is launching a new book of stories titled "The Golden Years." May God bless Ruskin Bond with many more years of healthy, happy, peaceful, fruitful creative life, more and more short-stories streaming from his mighty literary pen!

– DrVenugopala Rao Kaki, Kakinada

A strong foreign policy pays off

PM Narendra Modi will meet US President Biden in Japan after the Quad summit in Australia got cancelled, on the sidelines of G7 summit. It is worth notable that the G7 includes the US, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and UK. Russia was part of the forum until 2014 when it was suspended following its annexation of Ukraine’s Crimea region. The group meets annually to discuss global issues and the summit is under Japan’s presidency this year.

It is very interesting fact that Modi’s visit to Japan is the first by an Indian Prime Minister since the country conducted nuclear tests in Pokhran in 1974 and it very well indicates the position of country in foreign policy. After G7 summit, Modi will visit Port Moresby in Papua New Guinea where he will host the third Summit of the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Co-operation. The forum involves India and 14 PacificIslands countries. It will be first visit by an Indian prime minister. to Papua New Guinea.

Presently, the world recognises the country’s growing global footprints. But it cannot be denied that some forces are inimical to the progress of the country. What has irritated many western governments and their funded organizations is India’s refusal to toe the western line and follow their diktats, especially when it comes to Ukraine and issues which primarily concern the west.

However, India’s relevance and successful foreign policy outlook would be further enhanced when for the G20 summit in Delhi. Biden, Putin and Xi would be in the same room for the first time since the Ukraine war commenced. As the President of the SCO and G20 simultaneously, the world has witnessed India’s handling of different blocks without permitting one to target the other. Simultaneously India continues as a major player in the Quad which currently remains a major Indo-Pacific region. India is a nation in demand, whose global footprint and influence has grown in recent years. The India story is one of growing capabilities and ability to partake in complex global infrastructure projects. In the end every country man should feel proud of the strong foreign policy of the country

– Yash Pal Ralhan, Jalandhar

Shocking revelations in Aryan Khan drug case

The recent development in the Cordelia cruise drug bust case have taken a shocking turn, revealing a disturbing truth about the state of integrity and fairness within investigating organisations. Sameer Wankhede, a former officer of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), now stands accused by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) of demanding a massive bribe of Rs 25 crore from Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's family. This revelation exposes a deeper malaise plaguing these agencies and highlights the urgent need for accountability. This dangerous tendency of framing celebrities in controversial cases to gain media attention has caused immense damage to the reputation of the accused individuals and their families.

The NCB, which serves as the nodal agency for enforcing drug laws in the country and collaborates with international bodies like the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, now finds its image tarnished by this sordid saga. The NCB, responsible for detecting and disrupting organised drug trafficking groups, cannot effectively fulfill its duties if it fails to address the presence of errant officers within its ranks. Therefore, a thorough investigation into the Wankhede case is imperative to implement necessary corrections. Furthermore, the focus of NCB officers should be redirected towards apprehending the major players involved in drug supply and trafficking. Resources and time should not be wasted on cases involving possession of small quantities of drugs. Instead, efforts should be concentrated on combating organisednarco-terrorism and international drug syndicates. Holding overzealous officials accountable for the misuse of their power is equally vital in restoring public trust and ensuring the effective functioning of law enforcement agencies.

– Bishal Kumar Saha, Murshidabad (WB)

Robust potential for India to be semicon sector hub

India's plans to establish 100 semiconductor design startups and create a talent pool of 85,000 skilled professionals in the semiconductor industry demonstrate the country's ambition to reduce its dependence on semiconductor imports and become a global leader in semiconductor design and manufacturing. The Indian government has recognised the importance of the semiconductor industry and has introduced several initiatives to support its development.

The allocation of Rs 1,200 crore ($150 million) for investment in Indian semiconductor startups and the Rs 76,000 crore ($10 billion) production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for semiconductor and display manufacturing units are significant financial commitments that aim to attract investment and stimulate the growth of the industry. Additionally, the establishment of a semiconductor design center of excellence at IIT Madras further emphasizes the government's focus on developing a skilled workforce and promoting research and development in this field.

However, there are several challenges that India needs to address in order to succeed in its endeavours. One major challenge is the need for significant investments. The cost of setting up semiconductor fabrication plants is extremely high, and attracting substantial investments will be crucial to build the necessary infrastructure. The limited fiscal resources of the Indian government may pose a constraint, requiring strategic allocation of funds to support the industry effectively.

Another challenge is the lack of semiconductor fabrication capacities in India. Currently, the country does not have its own fabrication plants, which are essential for manufacturing semiconductor chips. Establishing fabrication facilities would require substantial investments and expertise. Additionally, India's fragmented semiconductor industry and the lack of economies of scale can hinder its competitiveness.

Furthermore, India faces tough competition from established players in the semiconductor industry, particularly countries like China and Taiwan, which have a strong foothold in semiconductor design and manufacturing. Overcoming this competition and carving out a significant share in the global market will require focused efforts and sustained investment.

Despite these challenges, India possesses several opportunities that can contribute to the development of a strong domestic semiconductor industry. The growing domestic market for electronics products presents a significant opportunity for the local semiconductor industry to thrive. Additionally, India has a large pool of skilled engineers and scientists, providing a favorable talent pool for the semiconductor industry. The government's supportive policies and initiatives further enhance the prospects of success.

Overall, while India faces significant challenges in establishing a robust domestic semiconductor industry, it also has notable opportunities to succeed. By addressing the challenges, attracting investments, developing infrastructure, and nurturing talent, India can position itself as a major player in the global semiconductor market, reduce its dependence on imports, and become a leader in semiconductor design and manufacturing.

– AmarjeetKumarHazaribag (Jharkhand)

Quixotic ways of Modi govt, RBI

Thanks to the new rules regarding TCS (tax collected at source) on foreign spend, many hawala operators would be licking their lips in anticipation of increase in business. Perhaps, this government could give us an estimate of the expected revenue from this move so that the people could gauge if it is worth the trouble of putting the honest taxpayer through some more hassles. This move would also be a huge compliance burden to the honest taxpayer.

This move will also increase the quantum of black money. Indians having friends or relatives abroad will be asked to spend money on their behalf and accounts would be settled in India in cash, the business class would claim deductions as they would classify their spending as business expense, even if they have used the money for personal or social reasons.

There are other ways to increase domestic tourism than taxing foreign travel. What happens to the students studying abroad? Of course fees are exempt, but what about the other expenses?

The aspirational salaried class has alwayssupported Modi and the BJP. But this move is likely to annoy them and may cause some loss of votes in the next elections which the BJP can ill afford. And to top it all we have the RBI withdrawing the 2000 denomination from circulation. All this is proof that the government rushes into taking measures hastily without taking all factors into consideration.

– Anthony Henriques, Mumbai

RBI’s sudden decision to withdraw 2,000 rupee note hardly makes any difference to common man as this note is hardly in circulation, from day one. 2000 note was coined as business or political note as this note is meant only to be stored as black money or otherwise to buy votes. This sudden withdrawal will be a very big blow to political particularly, opposition, in the poll-bound States.

– GantiVenkataSudhir, Secunderabad

The 2024 General Election is coming during Apr-2024. Now this exercise will wipe out all 2000 denomination notes before that time. So cash for votes given by many parties particularly Dravidian parties will be comparatively difficult to give 4×500 notes. The assembly election in Karnataka taught a lesson. While the Government is prudent enough to curtail black money and unhealthy practices, RBI is following Government guidelines strictly to make things happen in line. Again demonetisation gave a good account of fake notes and stone throwing activities down to almost nil. Likewise pink slip for Pink notes will bring peace and harmony in this country on the eve of General Election.

– CKSubramaniam, Mumbai

Presently, the RBI is withdrawing Rs 2000 denomination banknotes from circulation, which was released during seven years ago. It was an offspring of the controversial ban on high denomination currency notes during 2016. The present move would not disrupt either normal life or the economy since this denomination is not commonly used by people for daily transactions. However, according to economic observers, present episode is a disrespect towards the currency system. Is it not? First, it was wrong that one currency is being withdrawn within years of printing same. Who resorted to such decision? Instead of gradually annihilating the same, the present unexpected move is destined to annoy some. Only about 10% of currency in market is constituted by Rs 2000 notes. Hence, the decision to withdraw it would not affect economic order. Over some years, people would mostly conduct money transactions through UPI platforms. In fact, banning higher currency being not regularly used is destined to prevent black money.

– B VeerakumaranThampi, Thiruvananthapuram

It is indeed a surprise to one and all to learn about the notification of the RBI directing the public to get the currency of Rs2,000 denomination exchanged in banks before September last. It makes it clear that the RBI is convinced of this currency being docked as black money by many. It is a simple matter of common sense that such currency of higher denomination is more vulnerable for hoarding as black money.

It was highly criticised when this currency was introduced immediately after the demonetisation of currency of Rs1000. One of the reasons quoted for demonetisation was to curb black money. Releasing immediately a note of higher denomination was simply laughed at. The criticism is proved to be valid and correct now. Either the RBI suffers lacking even simple knowledge or it simply carries out the dictates of the ministry without looking into the logics or rationalities behind the instructions.

In no way it is a deterrence to those holding black money as simply the currency can be exchanged till September last.This ruling dispensation is characterised by activities of this sort as seen in the way demonetisation was carried on in 2016 resulting in millions of firms having been closed throwing crores out of jobs, followed by hurried and haphazardly introduced GST which is still functioning with a lot of confusions and now this act. Ministry stands squarely exposed for its irresponsible and quixotic acts of this sort plunging the public to face untold hardships for none of their faults. Perhaps, these acts are meant to instill a fear in the minds of public to handle currency of any denomination and feel safe with digital transactions.The general apprehension is that in due course the same may happen to other currencies also.It is all the more surprising that such crucial act is carried with a simple notification from RBI. There is no word from ministry, PM, F M or Finance Secretary even.

– AGRajmohan, Anantapur