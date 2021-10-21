MyVoice: Views of our readers 21st October 2021

An unmatched emperor

Apropos Madhabhushi Sridhar Achiaryulu's inscriptive deliberation "A never defeated emperor" (THI Oct.19), I would like to expand the glory of great southern king Srikrishnadevaraya. The Vijayanagar empire was originally selected and established by Harihararayulu and Bukkarayulu on observing certain unnatural events in the kingdom.

His court was decorated with eight eminent elephantine literary scholars known as 'Ashtadiggajalu' like Allasani Peddanna, Nandi Timmanna, Ramarajabhushanudu. Tenali Ramakrishna and a few more. whose literary works are everlasting. He was guided, reared by philosopher, friend and an intelligent minister Thimmarusu. Krishnadevaraya was fond of Telugu. He said 'desa bhashalandu Telugu lessa' (among all Indian languages, Telugu is the best). He himself was a literary giant. It is endless to narrate about this immortal ruler I love to say we have not seen his photograph. Most probably he depicts like handsome N.T. Ramarao who portrayed excellently as Srikrishnadevaraya in a few Telugu movies.

N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad

Unwarranted violence in AP

It is quite disheartening to note the attack by the ruling party workers on many TDP leaders' houses creating a fear psychosis among TDP leaders and party workers. If opposition party members comment on the Chief Minister let the ruling party condemn it and ask them to show some proof. Verbal retaliation should be there but manhandling and smashing the furniture and other household articles is not justified. Has the ruling party given any power of attorney to party workers to do these types of harassment to the public as well as party leaders?. The party workers are taking law into their hands and the police think that they are authorised by ruling party. This is not acceptable in a democratic country which should be condemned by all.

TSN Rao, Bhimavaram

Using of foul language has become a new normal across political spectrum. It is crystal clear with the derogatory remarks made by the national spoke person of TDP in AP against its Chief Minister that triggered vandalism across the state at TDP offices and its leaders' houses on Tuesday. The remarks made by key leaders in TDP against ruling party in the matter relating to ldrugs and ganja has led to tension in the state. It is a known fact that the illegal business of drugs and contraband are thriving across the nation. But holding ruling party leaders responsible for this illegal business in AP has become a bone contention between ruling and opposition parties. As a responsible opposition the TDP has every right to bring issues of public concern to the notice of government and get them resolved.

But using foul language against the people who are holding constitutional positions would not serve any purpose only triggers tension and destruction. Surprisingly the opposition leaders say they have no trust in the state police but the same people find fault with the police for not coming in time to rescue them. The opposition leader and government head must rein their respective cadres from using foul language. Moreover the opposition must know that there are several issues like controlling Covid, skyrocketing of essential commodities, high prices of fuel, remunerative prices for agricultural products, problems of heavy rains etc.. So, the opposition should concentrate on such issues and corner the government instead of indulging in derogatory remarks against the government.

Pratapa Reddy Yaramala, Tiruvuru

Protect environment first

Climate changes like global warming and rising sea-surface temperature are bound to pound the Indian peninsula with heavy rains in years to come through frequent cyclones and depressions, as per the Ministry of Earth Science. This is already evident in Kerala, which has been at the receiving end of rising temperatures of the Arabian Sea, in the form of destructive squalls, heavy rain, inundation and landslides. States prone to such calamities must gird themselves by banning plastic irrespective of micron specifications, and mindless quarrying to limit urban flooding and landslides in the hinterlands, respectively.

Dr George Jacob, Kochi

Why are farmers still agitating?

Despite court stay on farm laws of Centre , farmers still agitate by protesting against laws even now after unduly long lapse of time, on account of inherent peculiar reasons. Accordingly, this issue is seen transformed as clever political weapon for Opposition to use against Modi-led government . Agriculture assumes pivotal role in economic order of India. Although Parliament passed farm laws envisaging boosting income of farmers, with entry of corporates in agricultural sector, farmers being under control of commission agents being intermediaries known as 'Mandis ' whose traditional income gets greatly reduced with implementing new laws and after becoming desperate bribe or incite farmers to oppose new laws. That means, unless or until, intermediaries are satisfied, present agitation will never end.

B Veerakumaran Thampi,

Thiruvananthapuram

B' Desh should stop religious violence

The spate of attacks on minority Hindus in Bangladesh during the Durga puja celebrations, deplored and condemned by all right-thinking people, have for one more time starkly shown the religious fault lines in the Indian sub-continent. The alleged desecration of the Quran at a Durga puja venue cannot be cited in justification of the attacks. The veracity of the allegation is yet to be established. Even if it were true, the consequence should follow in accordance with Bangladesh's law. A mob cannot take the law into its hands. There is no heroism in attacking a numerically less and vulnerable community. Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Wajed has done well to initiate strict action against the attackers and beef up security and prevent the escalation of the violence. New Delhi prudently showed restraint in its reaction; it said or did nothing to weaken the mutually beneficial ties; it provided Dhaka the leverage to deal with the situation. Bangladesh cannot afford to lose the strides it has made on the economic front over the years by giving in to Islamist radicals.

We regard violence against minorities in any country, be it Bangladesh, India or any other, as wholly unacceptable and reprehensible and denounce it as a betrayal of our common humanity. In a display of an assertion of secularism, thousands of Bangladeshis have marched and raised their voice against the attacks on Hindus. The scourge of religious violence is not unique to any one country; it occurs wherever there is the belief that religion is worth killing and dying.

Religious radicalism of all hues must be opposed without being selective. The case for unqualified opposition to sectarian violence and religious persecution is strengthened by the fact that 'majority' in one country could be 'minority' in another country and vice-versa. The proposition that majority communalism in one country and another can feed on each other is valid.

In secular democracies like India and Bangladesh religion should not be used to divide people or to treat them unequally. In our multi-religious and interconnected world respect for all faiths is needed for all of us to live together in harmony.

G David Milton,

Maruthancode, Tamil Nadu