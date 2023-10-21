MyVoice: Views of our readers 21st October 2023

Mahua Moitra’s act unbecoming of an MP

In a big twist to the alleged ‘cash for query’ scam, businessman Darshan Hiranandani has claimed that he used Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra’s Parliament login ID to ask questions targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Adani Group. Hiranandani in a signed affidavit claimed that Moitra “made frequent demands” including “expensive luxury items and logistical help for her holidays.” His affidavit also claimed that she had interactions with many Congress leaders, “including Rahul Gandhi, on matters relating to Adani companies.” The businessman’s confession is a major lead in the case that merits a thorough investigation. It’s unbecoming for a Member of Parliament to misuse the country’s highest forum meant for valuable debates and law-making process for vested interests. This kind of mala fide actions among the parliamentarians dents the credibility of the Parliament and public lose faith in the legislature functioning. The authorities concerned should take appropriate actions against the TMC MP.

N Sadhasiva Reddy, Bengaluru

Freebies will ruin TS economy

Our elders used to advise us to spend within our income and save a little part for future exigencies. A statistical calculation disclosed in a vernacular newspaper that both BRS and Congress parties made hell of promiscuous poll promises enmeshed with mountain of monies in Telangana to get power by enticing voters in any manner. BRS promised gifts worth Rs 52,000 crore per annum while Congress asseverated boons worth Rs 68,652 crore against the total annual revenue of Rs 2 lakh crore. It works out to more than one-fourth revenue. What about other genuine progressive developmental projects for keeping the state in high esteem? In fact, who urged parties to offer these freebies? Even mother doesn’t give food unless begged for, as our age old adage asserts. The report estimated that fulfilling promises and state’s other requirements need at least Rs 3.5 lakh crores yearly. Then the government will have to beg for loans which ultimately becomes a big burden on people in the form of hiking prices and taxes.

Dr NSR Murthy, Secunderabad

BRS fails to keep unemployment dole promise

It is very unfortunate that no political party in Telangana has announced unemployment allowance to the jobless youth in their party manifestos. Why are the political parties not interested in supporting the educated youth by giving allowance? The time has come when political parties must come forward and include unemployment allowance in the manifesto otherwise youth will not take any interest to vote for the party candidates. In the last Telangana Assembly elections, KCR garu promised to give away the unemployment allowance but he could not deliver his promise of unemployment allowance to the educated youths. So this time, people won’t believe in CM KCR’s promises because he miserably failed to oblige the promises. I request all the political parties to include unemployment allowance in their manifesto and give a sigh of relief for the unemployed youth.

Syed Nissar, Hyderabad

It’s a cake walk win for India

India won their fourth match in the ICC 2023 world cup against Bangladesh easily proving that the team will definitely qualify for the semifinals of the World Cup. Bangladesh elected to bat after winning the toss and they made a considerably good total of 256 runs in the 50overs. India needing 257 runs to win chased the target professionally. Openers Shubman Gill and Captain Rohit Sharma opened the innings very well for India and they put the team in a comfortable position to win the match. Later, Kohli played an excellent innings to win the match for India. Kohli deserved man of the match for scoring a terrible century. Hosts India will win the ICC 2023 World Cup under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma. Let us congratulate Indian team for playing great cricket in the ICC 2023 World Cup.

V R K Valmeeky, Hyderabad

Caste census will impede nation’s development

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asserting at every election rally that Congress would conduct a nationwide caste census, promising each caste group entitlement in proportion to its population, after remaining silent during its rule at the Centre and in states in the last seven decades, only goes to show that Congress desperate for power may go to any extent to woo voters in the forthcoming states and national elections. When economic growth-centred strategy and effective governance and not caste politics are the key imperatives for progress of the nation, the statement of Rahul Gandhi that caste census would only empower all caste groups is only an illusion. Progress lies in uplifting the poor of all faiths and sects. Schemes based on caste census may turn development clock backwards by several decades.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad