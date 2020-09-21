MyVoice: Views of our readers 21st September 2020

We need to improve medical facilities

With the outbreak of novel corona pandemic, all countries in the world seem to have realised their actual medical capacities in dealing with the unexpected emergency situations. There are so many articles making rounds on social media platforms regarding the less availability of medical colleges, hospitals and medical professionals including doctors, staff nurses and other paramedics in the country. It is high time for the government to bring out new policies for enhancement of medical education in the country and set up regional medical councils to monitor the quality education in this field. By doing so, the country will be ready to face any kind of unexpected health emergencies in the future.

Thammi Dileep Kumar, Palakurthy, Jangaon dist, TS

Who springs in the IPL autumn?



Dreadful bouncers, sixes overhead and stumpings in milliseconds, altogether cricketers have been daring to play dream 11 IPL after quarantining amid Covid-19 fear. Who springs in the autumn? Mumbai is trying to become the second team to win consecutive IPL titles. Mumbaikars have a strong batting and pace attack skills. But they lack spin assets as pitches in UAE are favourable for spinners. Recovering from Covid blow, CSK is looking to silence critics. Captain Dhoni and experienced players are a plus. As Raina and Harbhajan ruled out of the tournament, till date the team's playing XI is unconfirmed. Delhi is a balanced side with Ravichandran Ashwin, Shreyas Iyer, etc. But if they will not continue their spirit, all the efforts will be in vain. Orange army is looking to end the four-year drought of triumph. SRH's bowling unit can cover the absence of finishers as they are capable of defending 120 runs. KKR wants to celebrate with their co-team Trivago by winning IPL.

Talent of Caribbean all-rounders may burn into ashes as the pace department has to depend on Pat Cummins. KXIP are willing to perform as they did in 2014. Punjab's top order is solid with their 12th KING (captain) KL Rahul leading from front. But if the top order fails there is no one to defend the low score. It is a tough task for Rajasthan to win 13th edition as they are going to depend on overseas stars for saying "Halla Bol". There is a hope that the ocean of young talent may manage the Royals to the playoffs. RCB have a better batting line-up than any other team but bowling talent is not even half of the batting. So, it is hard for the Challengers to pull through the finals. This IPL is going to be different with no audience in the stands. Let's wish that pandemic will not be the guest of IPL-2020.

DVSSP Gowtham, Hyderabad

Babri case should reach its logical conclusion

The Babri Masjid demotion case should be brought to an end as there is no dispute between Hindus and Muslims. It has been 28 years to handle this case, and now some of the accused are alive while some are no more. As per litigant Iqbal Ansari, he has also urged to special court of Central Bureau of Investigation to acquit all who has been accused in the case.

As far as harmony is concerned between the Hindus and Muslims, it has been proved when the Supreme Court announced its judgment on November 9 to reconstruct the Ram temple. There was no dispute at that time. So, this matter should be closed as soon as possible. The court will pronounce its judgment on September 30. Special SBI judge Surendra Kumar Yadav has directed all 32 accused party veterans such as LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Uma Bharti, Kalyan Singh and Vinay Katiyar. The court said that all accused are to be present in the court when the verdict is announced. This issue is very important for both Hindus and Muslims.

Deepak Chawda, Hyderabad

Centre's farm Bills are welcome steps



By passing the Agriculture Bills in Parliament, the government has shown its commitment for the welfare of the farmers which was overdue since 1991 when economic reforms were started. The agriculture sector remained untouched whose turn has now come, but the government will have to do extra work to allay the fear of farmers.

The agitation which are going on in different parts of the country are a temporary phase as these are going on with political motive as elections are due in near future in Bihar, Bengal, Panjab and UP. In UP and Panjab, elections are due in 2022 and up to that period famers will have faced new concept for at least in three crops and if will not face problems, then all agitation will be fizzled out. Farmers unions will have no role to play. In a nutshell, it is a good step but unnecessary fears should be alleviated.

Yash Pal Ralhan, Jalandhar, Punjab