MyVoice: Views of our readers 21st September 2021

Can we see the end of POP idols?

I don't know whether politicians, organisers, people and, of course, the government would read your sensible editorial: "No more pollution in name of god" (20 Sept). Gone are the days in Delhi where I lived and grew up where except "Yamuna" which was on the other end of Delhi. In our and many other households we have seen only small clay idol made by my father. On the following day of Vinayaka Chaturthi, a small puja would be performed in the morning and idol would be immersed in our water in terrace and those who were in ground floor use to place them under tree or plants and during every day watering or rain the idol would join the mother earth. I have never seen any procession and it was only in 1983, I first time saw a huge procession being organised to immerse the idol. In fact, in that year during the procession, communal riots broke out and a killing spree went on for more than ten days. Since then, it seems, the organisers have come under the influence of Sangh Parivar. Though the SC gave permission one last time, the immersion of PoP idols would continue next year as well. If Ganesh idol has been allowed, how can Durga idol be stopped on Vijayadashami next month?

N Nagarajan, Hyderabad

AP outrightly rejects TD again

The voters of AP have once again reconfirmed their staunch support to the Jagan Mohan Reddy's government as per the results of mandal and zilla parishad elections announced. It is high time that Telugu desam chief Chandrababu Naidu understood this real truth and waits for the next general elections to gather support to his already decimated party. ' Politics means freebies ' in the present-day political situation in the country which he is already aware of. This is really one man-show in AP and the CM and his clever team should be appreciated for this victory. Ultimately, it only means that the present government has reached all the nooks and corners of the State which has outrightly rejected Naiduji and his minority team.

Katuru Durga Prasad Rao, Hyderabad

The local polls in AP are noted for variety of reasons - for the first time in the history, all the ZP chairpersons and almost all MPPs are bagged by the ruling party. Really, the ruling party continued its victory streak in these elections just like municipal and panchayat elections. The last but not least is that the opposition which boycotted elections has failed to observe the same stand in counting. Moreover, it is very eager to claim the positive results of its party here and there. So, it seems the opposition played boycott drama to save its face from the expected miserable results in the elections. But it should remember that its stake of public base is decreasing day by day with its own misadventures.

Pratapa Reddy Yaramala, Tiruvuru

Kudos to ISRO scientists!



ISRO is going to script history and set a new milestone with the launching of the solar mission 'Aditiya L1' next year in December. It is all set to provide us more insights into the origin of universe and many other unknowns - such sort of study has never been done before. It will allow us to study to polarisation of celestial events. ISRO had planned the launch in 2020-21 but Covid-19 spoilt it. Gone are the days when Western countries used to mock our ingenious endeavours; now ISRO is not only sending Indian satellites but of whole world. All of these could happen owing to relentless research and efforts of our great scientists. All of the best to them for the new mission.

Yashi Bairagi, Ujjain