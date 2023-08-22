MyVoice: Views of our readers 22nd August 2023

Wisdom and dynamism infused into CWC

The newly constituted Congress Working Committee is composed of members representing all sections of the society. The retention of the old and the induction of the young in the CWC will infuse the party with wisdom and dynamism. Increased representation of Dalits, Adivasis, OBCs and minorities in the top decision-making body bolsters’ Congress’ image as an all-inclusive and all-embracing party. The inclusion of even those with divergent opinions on the party’s functioning and issues of public importance shows the party’s willingness to accommodate different viewpoints in the true spirit of democracy. The GOP seems to find its feet again. It seems to connect with the people by its message of unity and commitment to people’s welfare. It now looks like a party with political cohesion, a sense of direction and a purpose.

G David Milton, Maruthancode, TN

Justice delayed is justice denied

The Indian judicial system is becoming rigid year by year. Cases have bee pending for disposal for several years. There is apt saying that justice delayed is justice denied . Why not citizens get together and create a forum in every panchayat and handle disputes for amicable settlement by convincing both the aggrieved parties and settle the dispute amicably? This will reduce a number of cases from being taken to court. If justice is delayed and justice is not really done people, then life and property cannot be safe. So we have to justify a crime without any delay, otherwise the fact will go beyond doubt. In short terms, it means that if justice is delayed by any cause it is very harmful to the people of any society.

Jayanthi Subramaniam, Chennai

Explore best ways to embrace old age

From the innocence of childhood to the wisdom of old age, life’s journey is a breathtaking tapestry woven with memories, experiences and growth. Innocence, curiosity and boundless imagination define our early years. Let’s cherish the memories of exploring, learning, and building the foundation of who we are today. The adventurous spirit of youth leads us to discover passions and talents. We stumble, we rise, and we learn the lessons that shape our character. As time mellows our spirit, the golden years offer reflection and fulfillment. It’s a time to share wisdom, savor relationships, and find solace in life’s simple pleasures. Your legacy becomes an inspiration. As we grow old we mature with age. We cherish our youthful memories and try to replicate our various interests in good ways and prove that we lived a full life without fear or favour.

C K Subramaniam, Mumbai

For Owaisi, Muslims come first, not nation

Reg: ‘Owaisi dismisses claims of his great grandfather a Brahmin’ (August 21, 2023). Ex-Congress leader and erstwhile CM Gulam Nabi Azad said the Muslim community in the Kashmir Valley was originally Hindus, who were converted to Islam - the truism that applies to entire India, which AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi need not get irked about. Religion must prove a binding factor in the overall milieu of nationalism, without entertaining any religious agenda about the country, in the long term. But, the attitude of Owaisi seldom speaks of this mentality for whom Muslims come first before the country. This is proved during his several TV debates. If Owaisi speaks as an inclusive Indian, rather than as an individual to bide his time for his community to grow in numbers for having its own say in the long term, it is definitely not acceptable.

S Lakshmi, Hyderabad

AAP proving to be a burden on ‘INDIA’

Apropos, ‘Kejriwal promises a slew of guarantees,’ THI, Aug 21. Kejriwal is on whirlwind tour in the poll-bound states of Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh with a bunch of freebie offers to the state electorate. The politics of guarantee schemes helped both the AAP and the Congress wrest power in different states. But in states where the AAP is weak, it would end up helping the BJP by taking a slice of the Congress vote share - like it did in Gujarat. Also, Kejriwal’s attack on Congress and the grand old party’s prickly riposte showed the limitations of the Opposition alliance, dramatically christened INDIA barely a month ago. Going forward, AAP is like a vulture that preys largely on Congress voters. Any truce would deny it the fodder it needs for growth. Thus, incompatible AAP is a burden on the Congress, not a force multiplier.

N Sadhasiva Reddy, Bengaluru

Testing nature’s fragility costing us dearly

This monsoon is creating havoc in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, breaking all records. Vast devastation in the Himalayas is caused by interference with slope-stability by deforestation and unplanned construction. The government should take responsibility and move towards some long-term solution by improving the disaster management system, afforestation and proper planning so that infrastructure development and environment protection can go hand in hand.

Melrio Joseph, Ujjain