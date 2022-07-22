MyVoice: Views of our readers 22nd July 2022

Lakhs of Droupadis await justice

Apropos "What will tribal India expect from Droupadi Murumuru '' (21 July). While elevation of Droupadi Murmu as next President India is mere formality, there are a lot of expectations from not only from tribals but even lakhs of Droupadis from other weaker sections. Droupadi Murmu being connected with BJP for a long time and now a party in power did manage to find a respectable place in the party which has first rewarded her with Governorship and now Presidentship.

She knows very well why she has been chosen and no wonder the party has already planned big celebrations from 21 July until she assumes the office on 25 July. forgetting that the day she filed her nomination she had surrendered her political connection. Obviously the party wants to use her as a political tool. Under this situation tribals and other weaker sections can't expect much from her.

What one should remind her is that she is lucky unlike lakhs of Droupadis who continue to face atrocities and it all depends on Droupadi Murmu's consciousness. While welcoming her I urge her to stand up for all sections which don't want her to adopt confrontation which can lead to a crisis in government. Will she rise up to the occasion would remain a question mark.

N Nagarajan, Hyderabad

Gross injustice to tribals

In half a decade Naxal attack case in Dantewada, Chhattisgarh State, the innocent 120 tribals got acquitted by National Investigation Agency court last week from all allegations. This is surely leading to a terrible commentary on policing. The poor investigation conducted by the Chhattisgarh Police resulted in pain for both the accused and for the 26 CRPF troopers who were killed by Naxals during 2017 (since justice is not being served till today).Imagine being imprisoned for five long years in a disgusting place for doing nothing; more than one hundred innocent tribal people had to endure that simply because some police officers didn't perform their duties properly. Proper policing required in the nation.

Vijay Kumar H K, Raichur

Congress committing harakiri

The Congress held protests on Thursday the day Sonia Gandhi was summoned by the ED for questioning in connection with the National Herald case. it is a very bad practice. Nobody is above the law. They must recollect that Narendra Modi was also summoned by the ED, but BJP never protested. The Congress should understand the voters are watching the drama and preparing themselves to teach a right lesson to the Congress.

If Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are good, they should cooperate with the ED and the investigation, then only their honesty will be known to the voters. The Congress may lose heavily in the coming elections because of their protests for wrong reasons.

Sambasiva Rao Choda, Hyderabad

SC emerges as only hope

It is good to note that after 24 days of his arrest Alt news co- founder Mohammed Zubair is going to walk freely from Tihar Jail as Supreme Court has granted him a interim bail. Supreme Court's decision proves that still law prevails in this country and for poor, downtrodden and marginalised people courts are the ray of hope .

The Supreme Court has rightly said that no justification to keep Zubair in continuous custody. The Supreme Court has rightly said that its like asking a lawyer not to argue and we can't ask a journalist not to write . A voice of dissent is necessary for healthy democracy. The Court pointed out that the tweet in question was actually of a film still of Hrishikesh Mukherjee's movie 'Kisi Se Na Kahna'.

The film was certified by CBFC , which is a statutory body of government of India and is available for public view. Since then no complaint is slated to have been filed till today that the said scene of the movie has hurt the feelings of the particular community.

Zeeshaan, Kazipet

Much ado about nothing?

The much-hyped "Mana Ooru Mana Badi" program announced by KCR is proving to be another hollow scheme as nothing significant has been done to improve the condition of thousands of govt schools in the state due to lack of funds and poor administration.

The headmasters of the selected schools are under high pressure and beating the wind in this regard. Filling up of vacant posts , improving infrastructure facilities in all schools , providing nutritious mid-day meals and uniforms along with text books and regular health check-up of students are the issues to be fixed on war footing basis.

T Santhosh Kumar, Yellandu