MyVoice: Views of our readers 22nd March 2022

High hopes on AAP Punjab govt

The surging acceptance and acclamation of Kejriwal, a national leader in making, should be welcomed by all. His warning of 'Perform or Perish' to his Punjab ministers is the need of the hour. Other politicians may envy him but should not feel jealous. Today we have no young and highly educated political leader of his stature. Never deterred by any impediment, with his will, ideas and ideals, he is doing well in Delhi. His speeches and promises carry so much conviction that no one hesitates to endorse him; above all, they never ever have a tinge of insolence. With all-out efforts and loyalty to its commitments, AAP can do wonders.

Dr Sunil Chopra, Ludhiana

Pledge to save water resources



The World Water Day is celebrated every year on March 22 to increase awareness about the significance of water. Theme of this year is 'Making the Invisible Visible.' With the increase of population and industrialisation, the uses of water also increase. We truly have to save water because without water our life would be impossible. We have to take measures to save water and starts from our home itself. If we start saving water from our home itself, it will be a great contribution As summer season started, don't forget to keep water for birds as they also need water to survive. If we take a pledge sincerely to save water resources and increase awareness in the public, then we will never suffer from water scarcity.

Somya Agrawal, Ujjain

Let us not lower the guard against Covid



Though a renewed surge of omicron's new sub-variant BA.2 across some countries in the west is creating a scare, India drawing comfort on account of 40% drop in cases in India following the third wave is understandable but at the same time not lowering its guard by keeping close vigil is a step in the right direction. Merely imposing curbs as a first step may not be enough given the fact that ramping health infrastructure needs to be prioritised to handle cases. As the variant still in the air and not totally wiped out, the centre and the states should not deviate from their mission by keeping total focus on surveillance and genome sequencing because exercising caution, after all, is the best measure in order to be safe and secure.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

With eminent virologist T Jacob John and a few other experts having soothingly alleviated our fear for a fourth Covid wave in India except on emergence of a new differently-behaving variant, the need of the hour is disease surveillance and gene sequencing of viruses with a view to ensuring that any mutation does not escape our detection. At the same time, the public should continue to follow Covid-appropriate procedures still for a safe span of time.

E Sethuramalingam, Kollam

KCR must not go in for early elections



Apropos 'Change of Guard top on agenda?' (THI, March 21). The TRS Legislative Party convened a meeting on Monday, with speculations rife that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will pass on the party mantle to his son KTR, by way of change of guard, while KCR will turn to national politics. One feels that KCR must be on the state scene until things meaningfully settle down, in giving his inputs, advice and directions to the party, to be under the new leadership of KTR. The reported keenness of KCR to hold early elections must be deferred as the given mandate by the people must be fully utilised till the time of the tenure for development and course correction.

S Lakshmi, Hyderabad

Ways to ensure good instruction in EM

It is not an exaggeration to say that right from high-class people to the downtrodden, people are very much interested to admit their wards in English medium schools. In this backdrop, the TS government has determined to introduce English medium from Classes 1 to 8 during the 2022-23 academic year. The government must ensure quality education in English medium for the school for the bright future of the students. To make it success, the government should provide better infrastructure and provide orientation to the teachers who are posted in English medium schools. It is also important to give incentives to the teachers who opt for posting in English Medium.

Pratapa Reddy Yaramala, Tiruvuru (Krishna dist)