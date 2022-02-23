MyVoice: Views of our readers 23rd February 2022

Train children to learn offline

With schools being re-opened in most of the states across India, teachers and parents should now make the necessary preparations for slowly transitioning back to the offline mode of education. Out of them, alongside physical safety and hygiene, teaching the kids to practice reduced screen time is the need of the hour.

Covid-19 has made virtual education inevitable and we as adults had no choice but to bring children closer to mobile devices, thus increasing its addiction too. Now, it should be the same 'us' to guide them on reducing screen time through physical education and other offline cum interesting study methodologies. After all, we cannot afford to lose the younger generation by caging them in the virtual world.

Madishetti Vishal, Hanamkonda

What does KCR mean?



It is very surprising to read KCR's statement ''BJP mukt Bharat will lead to Swarna Bharat". Does he mean that the BJP is plundering people right now? Or does he mean that if he is voted to power, he will administer in a better way than Modi is doing now? People must know that Telangana is already a well developed state and has surplus funds. It has a limited population. KCR cannot simply apply the TS model to a vast country like India with a lot of diversities. Further, KCR should remember that many stalwarts failed to win the confidence of people as a coalition. Each leader in his proposed coalition has his/her own vested interests. If they are given power, they will make India "Swardha Bharat" with all their selfishness.

Deevi Venkata Seshasai, Narasaraopet

Hat-trick of wins for Stalin



The runaway victory of DMK in the urban local bodies is a clear indication that the party has widespread popular support at grassroots level in Tamil Nadu. We can say, without fear of being contested, that it is an endorsement of M.K.Stalin's leadership and his government's performance. The inability of the AIADMK and the BJP to forge a pre-election alliance has not altered the perception (and the reality) that the former is still in the latter's orbit and plays second fiddle to the saffron party.

It is no secret that the leadership of the AIADMK is subservient and servile to the BJP. What the DMK represents – social justice, secularism and protection and preservation of Tamil language and culture – gives the party its distinct identity and makes people identify with it. No party that does not understand that the people of Tamil Nadu are proud of the fact that they are inheritors of a great cultural tradition cannot relate to them and win their support.

One significant take-away from the election results is that the attempts to divide the people of Tamil Nadu along religious lines will go in vain in the land of Periyar. People of Tamil Nadu do not want the encroachment of religion into politics. M.K.Stalin has proved himself to be the worthy successor to M.Karunanidhi as party leader.

The party has registered impressive victories in the 2019 Lok Sabha election, 2021 Assembly election and the present victory in the local bodies under his leadership. With Tamil Nadu right behind him solidly, M.K.Stalin has emerged as a major player in national politics.

G David Milton, Maruthancode, Tamil Nadu

Communal politics



The brutal murder of Harsha, a Bajrang Dal activist in Shivamogga, allegedly by Islamists is condemnable. The stone pelting incident on the funeral procession of Harsha by unknown miscreants was undoubtedly a calculated act to vitiate the issue even further, and will have its own consequence later. The radicalisation of Muslim youths is a serious concern for the country, who are playing into the hands of separatist elements, unwittingly.

There will be repercussions in the aftermath of the incident. It befalls on sane elements in Muslim community in the areas to put some sense in the minds of the radical elements to defuse the situation, which will in the interest of all.

K R Parvathy, Mysuru

Indian chess players are top-class



A big salute to master Praggnanandhaa. The stunning win of the prodigiously talented 16-year -old young Indian Grandmaster over Magnus Carlsen is a profound exemplification of the presence of growing talent among the young Indian chess aspirants. It is also a constant reminder to the world that the Indian chess has not faded into insignificance.

This mesmerising win over Carlsen, the undisputed emperor of chess, is an eye-opener to many Indians who have been trying to belittle the reputation of the leading chess players of our country for not rendering a consistent performance in the international chess tournaments. It was Vishwanathan Anand who has lifted the glory of Indian chess to the world through some of his enduring and mesmerizing performance. The miraculous achievement of Praggnanandha is certainly an indication of the presence of a sea of talented players who are left unheeded.

Prabhakaran Vallath, Vatakara, Kerala