MyVoice: Views of our readers 23rd June 2023

Condemn bulldozer justice in BJP states

The news of Madhya Pradesh government’s decision to demolish the properties of those accused of torturing a man and making him bark like a dog to seek forgiveness fills one’s heart with revulsion. Why is there a growing trend of summarily demolishing properties of alleged criminals in BJP-ruled states? It is patently illegal. State-sanctioned speedy justice with the help of bulldozers amounts to the state taking law into its hands, without any due process in a court of law. This grave tendency is becoming a new normal. There is no criminal statutory provision in the country, not anywhere under the IPC, that prescribes the demolition of an offender’s house as a penalty for any offense. The recent demolitions in Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Delhi in response to the alleged participation of the residents in communal clashes have no legal basis. None of the sections in this chapter provide for the demolition of property as punishment for the offenses enumerated therein. It is time that the governments listen to reason and mend their ways.

K V Parameshwar, Medak

Any Opposition unity will be transitory

This refers to your editorial “Opposition unity: More of a pipe dream or a possibility?” (June 21). It is a self-explanatory note with a clarity that party leaders with different ideologies cannot maintain unity after the purpose is accomplished. In 1977, Janata party which drubbed Indira Gandhi’s Congress party as a result of emergency in 1975 disintegrated because of political spooks that demolished the well-built consolidated Janata fort before the completion of its full term. At the conclave by the crowded 20 BJP opposing parties on 23rd this month without the support of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha and some other states, they may not succeed in their endeavour given their divergent philosophical attitudes. Any convergence and communion is expected to be a transitory one.

Dr NSR Murthy, Secunderabad

The scheduled meet of 16 opposition parties on June 23 in Patna at the invitation of JD(U) President and Bihar Chief Minister to discuss and finalise the Common Minimum Programme for 2024 general elections looks set for disarray as every party is likely to trying to pull the strings in its favour. Prominent parties such TMC, BRS and AAP may skip the meeting due to serious differences with Congress. Likewise, Samajwadi Party supremo’s reluctance to share seats with other parties, especially Congress, goes to reveal the latent disunity in the opposition.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

Ugly spat during Indo-Pak match

SAFF cup opener against Pakistan saw the participating sides lost cool and in a rush of blood by an on-field spat. In a sport winning and losing is part and parcel as only one team can win in an equal contest. As India trounced Pakistan 4-0 riding on a Sunil Chhetri Hat-trick, free for all fists and fight ensured in the bargain. The confrontation was ignited by India’s head coach Igor Stimac, who grabbed the ball from Pakistan player near the touchline towards the end of the first half. The fight gained momentum as Pakistan manager angrily reacted. Thus, the game witnessed ugly scenes with both sides on the verge of fisticuffs but the timely intervention of the match official soothed the frayed nerves.

Krishnan Ramani, Calicut

India shall not capitulate on its interests

It is inevitable that India and the US factor in China when they strategise on how to deal with the rising power. However, China should not become the sole determinant of the bilateral relations between two big countries. India should retain its autonomy in foreign policy to be able to play its rightful role on the world stage; it should do without aligning with any country or bloc or clinging on to any country’s or bloc’s apron strings; it should guard against falling within anyone’s orbit. India, a nation of 1.4 billion people and, by extension, a huge market, should benefit from signing trade agreements.

G David Milton, Maruthancode, TN

Death and suffering are inevitable

Apropos ‘Healthy ageing & empty nest syndrome,’ there is no such thing as healthy aging. The stress and strain of modern life has ensured that the body is unlikely to function as it should. There are few people over 60 who are not afflicted by some medical condition or the other. We need to understand that death gives meaning to life. Just as there cannot exist shade without sunshine, life would mean nothing if there was no death. Humans across time have toyed with various ideas on how to be immortal. The empty nest syndrome was largely unknown. This had both positive and negative effects. But now nobody is willing to sacrifice either their individuality or time. Loneliness is not only the domain of the elders but others too.

Anthony Henriques, Mumbai

A trivialising show of yoga

Apropos “Modi Leads Historic Yoga Session at UN” and “Nehru popularised Yoga, says Cong” (22 June). While the Indian state of Manipur is burning, these news and reports are meaningless. The media (in particular electronic) has unleashed a kind of publicity as it so happens that the PM has managed to programme his visit to the US to coincide with International Yoga Day on 21 June. The day almost all CMs and Union Ministers left their work and went on to appear on TV studios or seen outside drawing media attention. Oversized ministers and leaders from the ruling party were struggling to perform Yoga. Yoga has to be practised in calm and peaceful surroundings not before glare of camera and lights. Time has come to stop trivialising the ancient form of exercise to keep body and soul calm.

N Nagarajan, Hyderabad