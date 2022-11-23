MyVoice: Views of our readers 23rd November 2022

Modi 'fears' change of govt in Gujarat

Relegating substantive issues, Prime Minister Narendra Modi puts himself at the centre of the election campaign in his home state of Gujarat. He tries to win, if not whip up voter sympathy by narrating how he endures being called neech (lowly), maut ka saudagar (merchant of death), gandi naali ka keeda (sewer worm) and threatened to be shown his aukaat (place or status).

Except the last one, all epithets are of considerable antiquity for him to dig up and recall now. But the Prime Minister recalls them in the hope that it will benefit his party electorally. He hopes to overcome anti-incumbency and romp home by playing the Hindutva and victim cards. It is hard to predict if his attempt to cast himself as a victim pays dividends or not. His contention that the Bharat Jodo Yatra was undertaken 'to grab power' is an acknowledgement that a yatra undertaken to unite people of all faiths, castes and regions has the potential to effect a change of government.

No matter what his detractors say, Rahul Gandhi is emerging as a moral force. In the present context, he is doing what Mahatma Gandhi would have done. Modi's objection to Medha Patkar's participation in the Rahul Gandhi-led Yatra has shown his scant regard for, if not disapproval of, environment-friendly and sustainable development. In his poll speeches, Modi does not mention the collapse of the suspension bridge in Morbi town and he does not assure audiences that the guilty won't get off scot-free. He also does not counter or rebut Rahul Gandhi's accusation that the BJP is drawing up plans to displace Adivasis by handing over forests to 'two or three industrialists'. There is no guarantee that it won't happen if the BJP is again voted to power. Modi has also not made it clear if he is against or in favour of restoring the stadium in Gandhinagar to its original name.



G.David Milton, Maruthancode, Tamil Nadu

'Bhakti' in politics to spur dictatorship



'Bhakti in religion may be a road to the salvation of the soul..but in politics, bhakti or hero worship is a sure road to degradation and to the eventual dictatorship'-Dr. B.R.Ambedkar. This valuable quotation is very apt to the present scenario of politics in the sense that the fanaticism of people entitled to hero worship of politicians is surely the road to dictatorship. I am afraid that our present day politicians bent upon sectarianism rather than secularism at the center and the narrow partisan local narrow mindedness of regional politics are against the vision of our forefathers of the freedom struggle and in particular the vision of the Messiah of the downtrodden masses and the maker of our Constitution Dr.Ambedkar.

Needless to name the leaders and their absolute power bestowed upon by the vast multitude of the religious and regional bound people but the erstwhile Constitutional Institutions enshrined are now eroded as those enjoying hero worship are worse dictators we have ever witnessed. Even Ram, the universal God, as Farooq Abdilla rightly said Ram was God of all not Hindus alone, has been relegated to a narrow quarter and bringing a wider divide among religions. I am afraid that if this unhealthy trend continues our children absorbed by fanaticism and sectarianism will have no future and let's be reminded of US Prrsident of yester years Roosvelt Franklin, "We may not be able to prepare future for our children but we may at least prepare our children for the future".

Dr. T Ramadas, Visakhapatnam

Replacing National Awards with single award - a retrograde move



The decision of the Centre to curtail number of National Awards to the meritorious 'Teachers and Students' of the country will indeed be a retrograde step. Ours is a highly populous country and we must endeavour hard to boost the morale of our majority of gems and geniuses so that others emulate their example proudly. But sadly, with its myopic vision our govt wants to replace many awards with single awards, without realising that this way it will be denying appreciation and encouragement to many deserving ones and put the intelligence, diligence and research to the backseat.

Dr. Sunil Chopra, Ludhiana, Punjab

Population dynamite - A serious issue



World population has expanded from 6 Billion in 1998 to 7 BN in 2010 to 8 BN in 2022 and going up to a whopping figure of 9 BN by 2037 to 10 BN by 2058. Presently Indian share stands at 140 crores. Soon this figure may surpass Chinese total. India has to be cautious in controlling over population failing which India has to continue to be rated as developing country only. The impact of ever increasing population at the rate of 150 lakhs or more per year surely falls on high demand for food, water, housing, healthcare, transportation, energy, etc., besides ecological degradation. Disasters in large scale like endemics and pandemics, insufficient industrial growth, unemployment, excessive dependency on Governments, exploitation of natural resources, unwanted social problems, importantly deficient quality of life due to lack of purchasing capacity, family rifts and so on and so forth will reach to door steps of middle class and below. Population growth in excess is more dangerous than a deadly weapon.

Dr NSR Murthy, Secunderabad