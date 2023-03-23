MyVoice: Views of our readers 24st March 2023

Restraint order on Central staff unfair

The Union government has warned its employees not to participate in any strike or protest programme demanding restoration of Old PensionScheme (OPS). This is a classic case of the anti-employee character of the present ruling dispensation at the Centre. It is tantamount to violation of article 19(1)(a), which says that all citizens shall have the right to freedom of speech andexpression. Centre is not happy with some States which reverted to OPS from NPS. They are trying to project OPS as a burden on govt exchequer and misleading people. The governments must realise that pension is not a benevolence, it is a deferred wage for the sacrifice one made during active life. It may be prerogative of the employer to consider OPS or not, but it is unreasonable to restrict employees from participating in legitimate strikes or protects.

A Raghunatha Reddy, Kadapa

Gandhi's conviction good for democracy

This is the first time that Rahul Gandhi has been convicted for the first time, but he has habitually been using undesirable and unwanted language. In thelast parliament elections, his slogan "Chowkidar chorhai" became very infamous which was directed towards Modi. He had to submit apologybefore the Supreme Court for misinterpretation of its orders. He issued a statement that after the abrogation of article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, many persons were injured and the same statement was taken into consideration by United Nations. India had to take the stand that this was not astatement by the government but by an individual. Once he issued a statement that India created Bangladesh, which goes against ethos of ourforeign policy. Let us hope that his conviction may prove a blessing in disguise to strengthen the democracy in India.

Yash Pal Ralhan, Jalandhar

No need to review 'hanging till death'

This refers to Hans editorial "Humane re-think on capital punishments" (March 23). Why has this issue come for debate now? After thoroughlyinvestigating all varieties of capital punishments to hardcore criminals, hanging till death was found more appropriate and less painful and hence relevant sections were recorded in Indian Penal Code (IPC). No re-thinking is further needed. In fact, if humane issue comes to the fore, reformative methods enshrined in IPC should be enforced as retributive justice also though placed in IPC, is not the philosophy of peace-loving country like India. What is more painful is the criminal knowing that he is going to be hanged than actual death on the noose which takes a few seconds. Conclusively, the government can suggest to the three judge bench of SC to continue the provisions of IPC.

N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad

The Supreme Court has made two remarkable moves in the case of death sentences. Number one is whether there is any possibility of reforming the convict. Number two is to find easier ways of putting one to sleep rather than the painful process of hanging till death. Can a hardened criminal who committed the rarest of rare crimes such as rape, murder or killing innocent people, be reformed? Impossible. Why should we look at easier waysof putting them to death? Have they given a thought before ruining an innocent girl's life by brutal rape or killing someone's parents or brother orsister or waging a war against the country? No mercy for these criminals and should be meted out the harshest death like the way the meted out in some of the gulf countries where the crime rate is almost zero.

S M Hussain, Kadapa

Kangaroos have a strong tail

Australians have come through a hard phase and defeated Team India in its own den. The writing is on the wall in the ODI World Cup year. This is now the second time in a row that India have lost a bilateral ODI series against Australia. And what's common between their 3-2 loss in 2019 and the 2-1 defeat in this series is the fact that the Men in Blue were ahead on both occasions — leading the 2019 series 2-0 before losing three in a row. The skipper Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid have a lot of work to do on this team as they aim to regain the coveted trophy on home soil later this year. For now, the Aussies will relish regaining the top spot in the ODI rankings and flying back home with the ODI series trophy as a consolation after losing out on the Border-Gavaskar Trophy earlier in the trip. Frequent changes in the team selection and the change of captains all put paid to our hopes.

C K Subramaniam, Mumbai