MyVoice: Views of our readers 24th June 2023

A smooth start to Opposition express

The opposition parties express with many bogies has started at Patna on Friday. Nitish Kumar has been acting as the driver, technician and guard to that train to Delhi. Though there should not be many drivers or back seat drivers for a safe journey, the thing which may lead to directionless run, one cannot be sure knowing the presence of self-centred experts at the helm. A single-minded orientation with accommodative mindset can make their destination attainable and the running smooth. For now, a good start.

Dr DVG Sankararao, Vizianagaram

This refers to the editorial ‘Opposition unity: More of a pipe dream or a possibility?’ Even as mammoth crows are greeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his ongoing tour to the US and India poised to become a long term partners on all fronts to the US, the Opposition parties are desperately contriving ways to come to power in the next general elections in the country by dethroning the BJP-led NDA in the country. They are experimenting various ways to woo voters offering free ration and free bus ride which will add to country’s woes in terms of financial burden. Being out of power, they are frustrated and out to gain power by hook or crook.

S Lakshmi, Hyderabad

US-India relations on a roll



The cartoon of the day sums it up all. The United States of America, which has so far ‘managed’ the show as world leader, cannot take it for granted any longer. It is because China has grown as the strongest economy in the world besides showing signs of some economic aggression while India on the other hand is taking long strides and giving stiff competition to the top countries besides ‘shaking’ the US Dollar a bit. Indians are everywhere in the USA these days and there is no mincing words that they are also shaping America’s future one way or the other. And with the Indian PM extending a heartwarming hand to that country, the relations between the two countries seem to be cementing stronger than ever before.

Govardhana Myneedu, Vijayawada

PM should introspect his claims



By reaching out to critics in USA, our PM Narendra Modi says there is no discrimination on the basis of religion or caste in India. He has stressed that the country is run on the basis of Constitution and strong fundamentals of democracy, which is in its DNA. But the fact in India is different. Muslims are being lynched on the name of cow vigilantism every day in the country. Central government has not taken any concrete step to protect them. Propaganda films are made to target particular community and Modi government is mum on it. In many parts of the country, Muslim girls were targeted for wearing Hijab. PM Narendra Modi is maintaining stoic silence on many issues.

Zeeshaan, Kazipet

Time to rein in social media

The entrepreneurship leadership of billionaire business magnates having stakes in social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook-WhatsApp-Instagram (Meta platforms) has inspired the youthful innovative minds globally besides also giving large-scale employment. However, these platforms are becoming the bane of humanity due to unchecked use of these platforms to spread hate in communities by vested interests. These corporations should not inflate their kitties by earning from misadventures of mischief mongers. Let there be consensus among the nations to frame guidelines of accountability of the social media platforms.

Brij Bhushan Goyal, Ludhiana

Rename India as United States of India

Indeed, Hans carried very attractive, needful, relevant banner headlines on June 23. India, that is Bharat, comprising 28 States living and leading with different cultures, traditions, religions, regions and languages with multiple political parties, yet maintaining unity in diversity. All these states always stand united on one point when any danger or damage occur to their motherland by external insurgents or colossal natural disasters. Moreover, India is a peace-loving country by any means and global nations are therefore worshipping and praising. India has built an exemplary and glorified democratic system of government adhering to its well-laid principle of “Of the people, By the people and For the people”. India is growing in all spheres to realise Modi’s dream to see India as a developed nation by 2047. It would be one more feather in his cap if he changes the name of India as “United States of India” from Union of States.

N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad