MyVoice: Views of our readers 24th November 2022

Justice should be done swiftly

The heinous killing of G Srinivasa Rao, Forest Range Officer in Kothagudem district, by tribals when he was doing his duty on 22 instant is the most hideous criminal act. Punishment to criminals must be meted out in the same retributive manner. In India, justice is not spontaneous or quick due to long procrastination of proceedings on one reason or the other. Justice is delayed right from Srilakshmi murder case in Vijayawada to Aftab in Shraddha's body cleaved case despite confessions made by the accused. Years and crores were spent in Ajmal Kasab case also in Bombay blasts till his termination of life by law. In Saudi Arabia, 12 people were decapitated just for crossing the limits of their law. Our legal system appears to be totally illegitimate and intangible though it is best in principles and worst in practice.

N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad

ED/IT raids expose corrupt TRS netas

Apropos "IT raids on Minister Malla Reddy, kin" (Nov 23). The massive raids being conducted at the houses of Labour and Employment Minister Ch Malla Reddy, his son and other relatives, involving nearly 50 teams of Income Tax officials, who have already unearthed large sums of money from different places, cannot make TRS and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to stop his tendency of perennially lampooning the Centre for the IT and ED raids against his erring ministers in the TRS, whom he has not cared to bring in line despite his tall talk of taming corruption in Telangana.

S Lakshmi, Hyderabad

The comments of politicians on recent ED raids on some leaders in TS as regards tax evasion or undisclosed incomes etc., are not necessary. If there is no tax evasion or undisclosed incomes etc., there ends the matter and the politicians need not comment on these raids. Not only this, but some politicians are also using the words such as 'praja pratinidhi' etc., which is not correct as 'praja pratinidhi' does not have any blanket exemption from any such raids etc. If there are no violations, there is no need for blatant allegations on the ED or even the central government for that matter.

Katuru Durga Prasad Rao, Hyderabad

TS should add to power generation

TS BJP has accused the TRS government of pushing the State into "darkness" due to the whimsical policies of taking huge loans of thousands of crores to purchase power at a huge cost of about Rs10 a unit and charging the consumers with high tariff which was the highest in the country at Rs 9.5 a unit. Nizamabad MP D Aravind and MLA M Raghunandan Rao contested the government's claim of giving free power round-the-clock stating that the high cost of purchasing power without adding much to the production capacity would only burden the people with higher taxes later on. The government needs to pay heed to their caution.

CK Ramani, Trichy

SC on EC appointments

All would agree that in a multi-party electoral democracy, the Election Commission should be independent. The elevation of serving bureaucrats to be CEC and ECs by the central government makes them pliant. In recent times, the EC has drawn flak for taking decisions convenient to the ruling party at the Centre to run its campaign. The apex court has called out the Centre over short, truncated tenure for CEC as he does not get sufficient time to bring about reforms. The full term of 6 years has become a rarity. The Parliament will do well to heed the counsel of the country's top court and pass a law to ensure autonomy for the EC.

G David Milton, Maruthancode (TN)

Overpopulation worse than deadly weapon

World population has expanded from 6 billion in 1998 to 7 billion in 2010 to 8 bn in 2022 and going upto to a whopping figure at 9 bn by 2037 to 10 bn by 2058. Presently Indian share stands at 140 crores. Soon this figure may surpass Chinese total. India has to be cautious in controlling overpopulation failing which it has to continue to be rated as developing country only. The impact of ever increasing population at the rate of 150 lakhs or more per year surely falls on high demand for food, water, housing, healthcare, transportation, energy, etc., besides causing ecological degradation. Disasters on large-scale like endemics and pandemics, insufficient industrial growth, unemployment, excessive dependency on governments, exploitation of natural resources, unwanted social problems, etc., will reach the door steps of middle class and below. Population growth in excess is more dangerous than a deadly weapon.

Dr NSR Murthy, Secunderabad