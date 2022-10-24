MyVoice: Views of our readers 24th October 2022

ISRO does India proud

As we all know on Sunday by 1:42 am ISRO announced that they completed their mission "LVM3 M2/OneWeb India-1," whereby they successfully launched all the 36 Internet Satellites of ONE-WEB. It is a proud moment for India and ISRO. This is the first heaviest launch ever done by ISRO. Diwali has come early for India. We congratulate ISRO for this great feat. And we hope that the next mission to launch another batch of 36 satellites will also be successful.

Navneet Singh Kushwah, Ujjain.

SC jolts govts into action

As hate speeches have no place in a multi-cultural and multi-religious secular country like India, Supreme Court stepping in and directing Delhi, UP and Uttarakhand governments to come down heavily on hateful speeches by initiating strict action on speakers without waiting for complaints is a step in the right direction. Turning a blind eye to hate-mongers or taking minimal action after the lodging of FIR would amount to contempt of court. All in all, Supreme Court did well by by sending a stern warning to all the law-enforcing officials of strong action if hate-mongers were not acted against.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

Only lip service to women safety

Every time a ghastly crime against a woman is reported, the routine of condemnation by governments and civil society has become a ritual. It is no use to indulge in rhetoric with little action. More disgustingly, the release of rapists convicted for gang rape in 2002 Gujarat communal riots by the Central and the Gujarat governments conveys a wrong message. When Gurmeet Ram Raheem Singh, a rape convict, came out of Jail on parole he was greeted and accompanied by many ruling BJP leaders in Haryana, which exposes the insincerity of political leadership in dealing with mounting crime rate against women. It is high time governments come out with sincere, honest and concrete actions to save women from sexual predators.

Narne Raveendra Babu, Hyderabad

Back-breaking burden on children

Heavy school bags with loads of books lead to back pain in children. Also, heavy syllabus is creating stress on the students. They are not able to cope up with the present-day schooling. There is an urgent need for reducing the standards and syllabus. Learning has become burdensome now-a-days. It should be made enjoyable. We may engage the students in activities instead, such as: bird watching, bee keeping, book publishing, baking, radio broadcasting, photography, Artificial Intelligence, First Aid , trekking , visits to factories, dancing, singing etc. Let us not make them bookworms.

KLRao, Visakhapatnam

Welcome Rahul with open arms

It is the time for the people of Telangana to welcome Rahul Gandhi who is on the Bharat Jodo Yatra on a large-scale and move with him in a great number as long as he tours in the region. The people of Telangana should feel that it is an opportunity and a great chance to show their gratitude for being given a separate state. The dream of Telangana has been realised only because of the party that is being represented by him. It was neither the effort of KCR nor somebody else. Thus, the people of Telangana should show their utmost thankfulness by supporting the Yatra which has been marching ahead successfully.

Dr Venkat Avula, Hyderabad

PM exploiting faith for political gain

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visits to temples in Kedarnath, Badrinath and Ayodhya ahead of the Assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh do not appear to have been undertaken entirely for reasons of piety. In the case of our Prime Minister, his visits to temples are telecast live in contrast to a visit to a place of worship being usually kept as a private affair. The reason for making a public display of his devotion and whipping up religious frenzy is not far to seek; it is to tap religious identity for political gain. The 'cultural renewal' he calls for is a euphemism for 'Hindu revivalism.' It does not seem to occur to him that exploiting religion for political gain is an unethical act.

G David Milton, Maruthancode, TN

Green future awaits the country

India is shooting arrows in the dark with regard to the goal it has set to achieve zero net carbon emissions by 2070. India is still heavily dependent on coal which is the largest contributor to carbon emissions in the country. The problem which is in front of the government is the 130 billion Indians who do not accept anything new when they are comfortable with something. So, making renewable sources of energy attractive to the population is the key.

Noopur Baruah, Tezpur

Set fresh quota for PG-NEET 2022: Karnataka HC

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has overturned the state government's announcement that reduced the quota and the seat matrix for in-service applicants for the PG-NEET examination 2022. The court noted that the change in the limit from 30% to 15% was made casually and hastily, without providing any substantial reasons.

A division bench of Justices Alok Aradhe and S Vishwajith Shetty said, "Needless to mention that the state government shall be at liberty to prescribe the quota for in-service candidates afresh while taking into account relevant parameters and to fill the seats." The state government did not take into account the relevant facts when reducing the quota, according to the court, which approved a group of petitions brought by Dr. Swathi K. S. and several others challenging the reduction of seats designated for in-service candidates for the PG-NEET examination in 2022. The court also stated that the impugned notification, dated October 6, 2022, suffers from the vice of non-application of mind and is arbitrary.

Video clip shows housing minister slapping a woman

Chamarajanagara: Housing Infrastructure and District In-charge Minister V. Somanna slapped a woman during the distribution of title deeds of house sites program for rural areas held at Hangala village in Gundlupet taluk on Saturday evening. The video clip is now circulating on social media. The minister distributed title deeds to 173 beneficiaries of Hangala gram panchayat. Few woman were complaining to the minister that the beneficiaries were not selected properly and the facility is given to those who already availed it with influence of Congress leader Nanjappa. At that time a woman Kempamma goes near to minister to complain about this. But the minister slapped the woman. Even after the slap the woman is seen falling at the feet of the minister in the video clip.

But on Sunday, the woman took a U-turn and said the minister did not assault her. Instead praised the minister for doing good work in district.