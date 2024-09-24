MyVoice: Views of our readers 24th September 2024

Lanka presidency takes left turn

Anura Kumara Dissanayake, 55, has become a symbol of political transformation in Sri Lanka, rising from a humble rural background to claim the country’s presidency in a groundbreaking election. While in university in the early 1990s, his growing political activism drew him to the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP), a left-wing Marxist-Leninist party that was characterised by armed uprisings in 1971 and 1987-89 and represented the oppressed Sinhalese rural youth. The violent insurrections led by the JVP were fuelled by a hardline Marxist ideology aimed at overthrowing the existing political and economic systems, which they viewed as exploitative and feudalistic. Thus we could witness Lanka taking a left turn and moving fast for a new era in island politics.

Dorai Ramani Suresh, Ghaziabad

Laddu row: SIT will achieve little

Why didn’t devotees complain any illness after consuming laddus? Many malpractices are happening without any fear of God. Are Charvakas appointed in the holy shrines? All our epics and puranas are delving deep on what is Dharma and Adharma. What surprises is we are committing all these sins knowingly. But change is not seen towards righteousness. It is pitiable and unpardonable.

N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad

***

Request hon’ble Chief Minister to conduct a full investigation into the developments at Tirumala and punish the culprits severely. People who have faith in moral values and are not involved in politics should be appointed as members of the governing body. A law should be made to ensure that the income generated by the devotees of Srivaru is used only for the development of Tirumala Kshetram and for the construction of facilities. The government should take steps to ensure complete transparency in the utilization of funds by protecting the assets of TTD.

Appanna Gonapa, Visakhapatnam

***

This refers to “SIT to probe Tirumala laddu adulteration” (23 Sep). I think it is clearly proved that whole Laddu prasadam adulteration has come as “Varaprasadam” for both TDP Chief Minister CBN and JSP DCM PK. Instead of directing the TTD to book the supplier of adulterated ghee, both of them are adulterating sentiments of the people with politics, and no wonder CM is leading Shanti Pariharam and DCM is performing Deeksha in Guntur. The disunity itself proves that both want to take credit for fighting for devotees. The SIT by police officials is of no use and they have zero scientific knowledge about food safety and even if they take the assistance of food analyst, their report would not be fair which can lead to another round of blame game etc.

N Nagarajan, Hyderabad

***

It is astonishing to note that TDP was sleeping for two months on the lab report before making it public. There is no valid reason for this delay and the two months period was surreptitiously used by TDP to cook up ‘evidence’ and buy support to corner YSRCP, which in turn launched counter offensive by demanding CBI investigation or a probe by a former judge of SC. But for using the media to finish the opposition in AP, the TDP or for that matter the NDA did precious little to effectively win the confidence of the people who voted them to power, by implementing their electoral promises including Super 6 guarantees.

Govardhana Myneedu, Vijayawada

ANR award at IIT-H ill-advised

The instituting of the ANR award in the field of acting and performing arts in an otherwise wholly technologically-oriented academic prestigious institution like Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad (IIT-H) seems quite odd and out of place. Instead it is befitting if such an award is instituted in the Films and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune.

Seshagiri Row Karry, Hyderabad

Will Congress gambit pay off?

Though the grand old party still needs allies in most states, its attitude towards ally AAP after the seat-sharing talks in Haryana not coming through is a clear revelation of its old policy of sidelining a party after it served the needs in Lok Sabha polls. Congress duplicity is exposed which may prove counter-productive to the party in the coming polls in Haryana on account of AAP deciding to go it alone in the home state of Kejriwal, where his popularity has not fully diminished.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad