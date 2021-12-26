MyVoice: Views of our readers 26th December 2021

Excessive hate will corrode the fabric of Indian society

It is distressing to see zealots masquerading as protectors of Hinduism delivering hate speeches with impunity at Haridwar in a religious conclave "Dharma Sansad" that has the potential to instigate Hindus to unleash violence against Muslims which is nothing but a compaign of genocide against minorities. (Priyanka slams hate speeches - THI, 25 December).

The conscience of all sane citizens is shaken by the vitriolic speeches provoking Hindus to butcher Muslims for an ethnic cleansing of country. A speaker even went to the extent of sending shivers down the spine when he said that he would have killed former PM of India had he got a chance to do so. Another speaker audaciously stated that he was not afraid of being punished for violation of constitutional values and would not mind going ahead with the things he had been doing repeatedly!

Frustratingly, the content of all these hate speeches flies in the face of constitutional values and rule of law. More disturbingly, an FIR was lodged belatedly after volumes of public outrage and criticism and no arrests were made so far ! And the deafening silence of political leadership especially PM and Union Home Minister is baffling. It is shocking to know that the speakers at the event are repeat offenders and are unpunished so far !

One wonders how the ex- CM of Uttarakhand touched the feet of the organiser of the shameful event. By seeing all this, one is suspicious that the accused are enjoying political patronage. It can't be ruled out that all this may be a shrewd political strategy being designed and executed by the nexus between unscrupulous politicians and religious fanatics with a view to polarize the voters on religious lines to reap electoral dividends in the ensuing assembly elections to five states.

It is expected of Uttarakhand Police to act sincerely, efficiently to conduct thorough investigation in the matter and the accused be booked swiftly under stringent sections of IPC. Here, the judiciary needs to play a monumental role. People should be educated to become mature citizens so as to not become prey to the evil designs of religious fanatics and selfish politicians.

It is high time that effective measures were initiated with a strong political will to prevent communal forces from raising their ugly head again lest the country will further plagued by widening social divisions and horrifying communal violence. Obviously, unity and brotherhood among all Indians is a prerequisite to make India an economic giant, regional power, developed country and global leader. Let us hope that both political vision and religious direction would strengthen Unity among Indians in future by providing people with good governance and spiritual solace respectively.

— Narne Raveendra Babu,Secunderabad

Nothing can match home food

Dr Mohan Kanda's vivid description of types of food served with equally delicious side wishes and mouth-watering delicacies to suit the tastes and the pocket of everyone in the good olden days made delightful reading. Whether it is a festive occasion at home or a conservative or ostentatious wedding, the cultural sheen always shines with the spread of delicacies prepared with utmost care.

Further as hotels and restaurants slowly sprouting nook and corner offering variety of North Indian, continental and Mughlai cuisine catering to taste buds has started attracting cross-section of people with special food and dishes. As a result, for a change, people not only started partaking but also been enjoying it. This in turn prompted youth to have a get-together with friends on birthdays and on special occasions in such hotels. In fact, Indian food always sell well especially with both young and old always because the culinary skills were of a high order. However nothing to beat "home-made food", it is always eagerly awaited by everyone especially by connoisseurs for it satisfied the appetite fully. Though food trends have changed, still there are a few dishes that people wherever they are can't do without because it has a special flavour. Despite food preparations and tastes undergoing a sea-change due to invasion of junk food in the market, still people patronise hotels like Taj and Kamat now and then to satisfy their appetite. All said and done, mother's home made food and delicacies are the best food ever and is indispensable forever.

— K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

Punjab affairs cause for concern all over

No amount of hearsay or theorisation can be justified except the sincere ascertainment of facts by the investigating agencies and placing the same before the public in the shortest possible time after incidents like bomb blast or sacrilege at holy places. Now it has been made amply clear by the state's DGP that the dismissed cop in a drug case who got killed in the Ludhiana blast was in fact carrier of the bomb who was also in touch with his trans- border masters.

The political convenience to fish in the troubled waters after such incidents to remain in the game of one-upmanship politically is not in the interest of Punjab. The political discourse of mudsling is quite unfortunate. Safety of life in public places like courts etc. cannot be compromised by the indifference of the government if it fails to ensure even the basic equipment like metal detectors and adequate numbers of CCTV cameras at all entry points. Intelligence agencies' role must not be weakened in this border state.

In fact, people are worried, if at all, political dispensations in Punjab are really serious about resurrecting the state once again to prosperity? In such an atmosphere of uncertainty the youth becomes an easy target to be used to create unrest by such blasts and also for being conduit in selling narcotics by drug mafia. People have to understand that they have to take care of the posterity themselves as they cannot bank upon the irresponsible politicians much.

— Brij B Goyal, Ludhiana

Never ending chicanery by Pakistan

Apropos write up 'Pak India ties: Too near yet far apart' by Sajjad Hussain. The responsibility for deteriorating ties between India and Pakistan squarely lies on the latter for repeatedly attempting at breaking promises there were made by continuing to engage in cross-border intrusions, and creating disharmony in Jammu & Kashmir by way of select and targeted killing of individuals who are vehemently speaking against Pakistan's wicked designs. The ceasefire agreement on LoC is never respected by Pakistan. It has become an inevitable need for the marshals of Pakistan to provide cover firing when there is an attempt at infiltration into Indian territory by jihadi elements to disturb peace and harmony in India. Pakistan's game plan was revealed before the world, when Pakistan openly supported Taliban in taking over Afghanistan, without any plans or idea for the terror regime to sustain in Afghanistan which taking toll in terms of shortage of food and medicines that is affecting the health of children by way of malnutrition and disease. Indian's humanitarian shipment of 50,000 tons of wheat and life - saving drugs to Afghanistan, through Wagah border crossing, is a shining example of extending the hand of support, despite the fact that India doesn't have diplomatic ties with the new regime in Afghanistan. Pakistan is desperate in wooing world countries to recognise the Taliban government in Kabul that is falling on the deaf ears of the world – who will have friendship with a barbaric and brutal regime like Taliban? It is known that now the Taliban is turning against Pakistan as ISIS and Haqqani network are needlessly interfering in Afghanistan, triggering explosions and destruction, to the detestation of the Taliban.

Pakistan continues to be on FATF grey list as the country is not showing any interest in taming or reigning in the terror groups operating in the country. The 26/11 planners of the Mumbai attack are still roaming free while Pakistan is constantly talking about normalizing ties with India, which is an absolutely meaningless and impractical solution in the present mindset maintained by Pakistan . It is time for Pakistan to mend its way of needless hate and animosity against India, while turning the focus on the country's development and better life for the people living in the country.

— K R Venkata Narasimhan, Madurai

Killing fields of Kerala

Kerala's peaceful political milieu has been disturbed and perturbed with the communal party's polarisation and its resultant murders. On December 19, the twin murders within 12 hours horrified every peace-loving Keralite. The murder is in retaliation for the killing of Shaan, an SDPI leader on late Saturday night. But state BJP president, K Surendran said his party has no role in the murder of Shaan. It may be recalled that in February a young district-level RSS leader was murdered by unidentified people.

The police are yet to arrest the culprits. Kerala was known for its communal harmony and peaceful coexistence by different sections of society. But recent developments show that a considerable change in this regard has been taken place shattering the fine fabric of peace and harmonious existence by certain sections in the society. All religions aim at the thriving of society where peace and harmony are a must. Besides, all religions advocate for reign of peace and prosperity among the people. But understating the religious truths and interpreting them have become a test for many, who are often at a loss to comprehend the real intentions of the religious outlook. Hence, clashes between RSS and SDPI workers are frequent in Kerala.

Last month RSS leader S Sanjith was stabbed to death in Palakkad by a gang of assailants. Thus, Kerala has become the fertile land for communal killings. Obviously, this is a very serious development of events and whenever such killings took place in the past, leaders from all genres (literary and other artistic fields) and even from all religions came forward and sincerely joined to douse the flames of communal hatred and violence. Now it is high time such leaders rushed to action and pick the rancour and hatred away from the hearts of those who have aligned to spitefully take revenge on their enemies. It is easier for anyone to destroy anything or anyone in a fraction of seconds, but to construct something or someone in the same fraction of time is a matter of great challenge. So, people involved in the murderous actions must bury their hatchet and believe in the forgiving nature. This will indeed bring a perennial solution to their problems. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condemned the twin murders. He said, "The government will not allow anyone to take law in their hands. We will not tolerate any attempt to vitiate peaceful atmosphere on the state."

— T K Nandanan, Kochi