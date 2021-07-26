MyVoice: Views of our readers 26th July 2021

Rousing start to our medal hunt

Achieving first medal in Tokyo Olympics 2020 is a rare achievement on the first day of the event. Mirabai Chanu's magnificent Tokyo tale had its seeds sown a few years back. When her graph was witnessing a steady rise, following a comeback from a lower back injury that robbed several months in 2018, her performances in consecutive National championships in Visakhapatnam (2019) and Kolkata (2020) gave it a much-needed boost. Mirabai lifted a total of 202 kg and broke the previous Olympic record in the category. The 26-year-old Manipuri's eventful five-year journey has culminated in a heroic performance. It is all the memorable given that she has risen from a modest economic background and overcame all hurdles along the way.

M R Jayanthy, Mumbai

II

The sights of Mirabai Chanu lifting 87kg in snatch and 115kg in clean and jerk - an astonishing 202kg in total - in the 49-kg weightlifting category in the Tokyo Games and of her standing on the podium showing the silver medal with a huge smile not hidden by the mask filled us with national pride. However, going totally gaga over Mirabai's achievement needing great sporting prowess appears to be a bit going overboard. Considering the population and the potential for developing a medal-winning talent pool, we should be sending a bigger continent to the Olympic Games and bagging more medals than we do.

G David Milton, Maruthancode

Much-needed unlock

With the number of active Covid cases dipping to a four-month low, the Karnataka government allowed reopening places of worship and amusement parks from Sunday with Covid-19 safety protocols. However, fairs, temple festivals, congregations at religious sites, water sports and water-related adventures continue to be banned. These relaxations mean that unlocking is almost complete in the state, with all sectors opened up. Unlock 5.0 will activate the wheels of the economy further and bring a lot of cheer.

N J Ravi Chander, Bengaluru

Shutting stable after horse bolted

The state is in the grip of phenomenal floods which seems to be repeat occurrence year by year confirming the recalcitrant attitude of the governments. The present government running a second term is well aware of the persistent problem of encroachment and flood havoc. No action seems to be in place for the past decade. It is strange that govt is trying to scramble a flood action plan and organise a flood management team after waters have caused immense loss to the public, bolting the stables after the horses have sped away

J Kannan, Hyderabad

No minority sops for Hindus

Centre must at least now take a census on Hindu population in those states where Hindus are in minority status or bring a new law through parliament to provide minority Hindus maximum benefits. According to the Census 2011, Hindus are minority in eight states: Lakshadweep (2.5%), Mizoram (2.75%), Nagaland (8.75%), Meghalaya (11.53%), Jammu and Kashmir (44%), Arunachal Pradesh (29%), Manipur (31.39%) and Punjab (38.40%). Why is Centre showing partiality against Hindu Minorities? Are they from outside country?

Sharadchandran S, New Delhi

Ensure survival of plants

It is most heartening to note that crores of saplings are being planted to celebrate the important events of our revered leaders and many such occasions. Time has come that an audit on survivability of the saplings must be mandatorily carried out by those who carry out this mammoth task. The audit should be done after three months from the date of planting the saplings. Else, all this fanfare is an exercise in futility.

P Satya Lakshmi, Secunderabad

An open invite to third wave

In March 2020, there were reports reading "Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked people not to panic and said the world due to the coronavirus outbreak is shifting towards greeting someone from handshakes to namaste. If by any means we have forgotten to use namaste, then it is the right time to do so." I don't think anyone is following including our head of our nation. With more people getting vaccinations, everyone seems to think that Covid appropriate behaviour should not be given too much attention and it's going to be sure shot wrong way of preventing likely third wave.

N Nagarajan, Hyderabad

Take up interlinking of rivers

Barring few states, the country has been experiencing heavy rains, and many rivers are in spate. But due to lack of reservoirs, water is being wasted into oceans. This makes states struggle for water, even for drinking, during summer. Interlinking of rivers would solve this issue, besides resolving inter-state disputes on sharing of water. But our governments are reluctant to take up such projects, citing its huge cost. However, governments are ready to waste on non-productive schemes such as freebies, loan waivers and construction of new parliament/ secretariats, capitals and so on.

Kshirasagara Balaji Rao, Hyderabad

Balakrishna at it again!

Whenever Telugu actor Balakrishna opens his mouth he inevitably puts his foot inside it. Now it looks like he is taking his wrath out on AR Rahman. To say that he does not know who Rehman is, is absolute nonsense. Yes, all Telugus feel that NTR deserves Dadasaheb Phalke award and may be the Bharat Ratna but to say that the Bharat Ratna is equal to NTR's toenail is stretching it too much. Grow up Balakrishna!

Dr M Anil Ramesh, Hyderabad.