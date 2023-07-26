MyVoice: Views of our readers 26th July 2023

Is it not PM’s duty to speak on Manipur in Parliament?

The demand of opposition members that the PM Narendra Modi should make a statement regarding the Manipur is not unreasonable. The logjam in Parliament continues as entire opposition wants PM to address the issue in Parliament, whereas the government says that the rightful custodian to respond on the issue is Union Minister. Heavens will not fall down if PM speaks about Manipur in Parliament. It is really disgusting to note that while opposition insist that Modi should address on the issue but the Government is not ready. Episodes of violence and depravity in Manipur are horrifying. Both the state and Centre has failed in safeguarding the lives of people in Manipur. Parading and sexual assault on two Kuki women and the Government’s inaction on it proves the indifference and complicity of the administration. The video has forced Modi to break silence on the violence almost after 79 days. Now again it is disgusting to note that PM and other central ministers are trying to balance out the horrific crime with some cases of crimes against women in other states which is not justified. There is a collapse of constitutional Government in Manipur. At this juncture is it not PM’s duty to speak on it in Parliament? Is it not the duty of PM to discuss with the opposition leaders and take all possible administrative and legal measures to stop immediately the violence in Manipur? By discussions only we can find out the moot cause to solve the Manipur crisis. It is not only opposition is asking PM to speak on Manipur, every citizen who seeks peace and harmony in our country are asking too.

Zakir Hussain, Kazipet

Focus on potential positives

Hans article “Loving & convincing difficult people” (July 25) is nicely presented by Dr Ajai Agarwal. It is not beyond a factual affair which everyone come across in life’s journey. Some people cannot be convinced by any size of effort. Silence is always golden in certain times. If we go on arguing, it will end up by questioning who is wrong and if we go on discussing, it will end up by questioning where is wrong. In addition to three P stepping stones suggested by author (Perceptive, Process and Problem), I like to add Positivity as fourth principle. Big business houses appoint quality trainers to train their employees on positive thinking with a direction to avoid negative thoughts which generally come from depression and desperation. One should look into potential positives. Some people can never be mended. Keep them in arm’s distance. There is a maxim in a Telugu stanza - we can extract oil from sand but we cannot change the mind of fool. We see many such ones in our society.

N Padmavathi, Hyderabad

India and Lanka should walk the talk

India and Sri Lanka, both could accrue mutual benefits if they would walk the talk on economic and strategical planes as discussed by the visiting President of Sri Lanka with Indian Prime Minister. The relations with India were already strained for some time, before Sri Lanka drowned in to deep economic crisis. But at the time of crisis, India helped the neighbour generously. Though it would be good if things go according to plan to reap the mutual benefits, one cannot expect total compliance from Sri Lanka, since it’s still under duress. It is not in a position to act independently, until it comes out of clutches of debts.

Dr. DVG Sankara Rao, Vizianagaram, AP

Marvellous majestic Mysore pak

It is indeed very sweet to know that India’s indigenous sweet snack the Mysore pak has been placed 14th with a rating of 4.4 by the world famous food guide Taste atlas in its latest ranking of top fifty best street food sweets in the world. Along with Mysore pak, a sweet which has its origin from Karanataka, kulfi and kulfi falooda are the other two that finds place in the list. History has it that Mysore pak was first made at the Mysore Palace by the royal Chef Madappa who experimented on a sweet dish combining gram flour, ghee and sugar. It was in the form of a thick syrup and by the time the King had his lunch the mixture solidified and this when King Krishna Raja Wodeyar tasted, just melt in his mouth making him love it’s extraordinary taste. When asked for it’s name the cook said it is the ‘Mysore paka’. Mysore pak soon was proclaimed the royal sweet. Even today, Mysore pak remains the number one sweet among others.

M Pradyu, Kannur