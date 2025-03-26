MyVoice: Views of our readers 26th March 2025

Comedy is no crime

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra is in trouble with the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra. His 45-minute video of his comedy show, Naya Bharat struck a raw nerve as it revived memories that the characters alluded to in it would very much like to forget. His reference to the Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, without mentioning his name, as “gaddar’ or traitor incurred his and his supporters’ wrath. That he broke away from the united Shiv Sena and formed an alliance with the BJP to realize his ambition to become the Chief Minister was recent history. Similarly, the ‘joke’ he cracked about an unnamed tea seller did not seem to have gone down well with the MVA government.

The vandalisation, vividly captured by the camera, of the Habitat, the studio where the video that went viral was shot that followed the “provocation” was typical of those who could react no better than vandals. In a robust open democracy, the freedom of expression cannot be restricted to what politicians wish to hear. Making fun of politicians is a comedian’s forte for them to seek to punish him for just performing his role as a comedian.

We don’t want a comedian-mukt Bharat. It is for the courts to decide whether a public intellectual, a dissenter, an activist or a comedian has transgressed ‘reasonable restrictions’ while exercising the constitutionally guaranteed right to free speech. We couldn’t agree more with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s description of ‘criticism’ as the ‘soul of democracy’. A true democracy cannot exist without free speech. Hence it becomes our moral obligation to defend Kunal Kamra and his right to free speech.

G. David Milton, Maruthancode, Tamil Nadu

***

Recently, in Mumbai, stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra made a lighthearted joke about Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde, during his comedy show. The remark, made in jest, has been given a political angle, and a case has also been filed against him. In the Indian Constitution, Articles 14, 19, and 21 are referred to as the “Golden Triangle,” as they form an essential part of fundamental rights. The Supreme Court has repeatedly warned the central and state governments in strict language against violating Articles 19 and 21. Despite this, we, who take pride in being a tolerant society, fail to use our sense of reasoning.

Particularly in the political sphere, we find it difficult to tolerate any comments made about public figures, which reflects our narrow-minded mentality. Our Constitution does allow for reasonable restrictions on fundamental rights for valid reasons. However, we often suppress citizens’ fundamental rights, such as freedom of expression, under the pretext of national identity, pride, and morality. Even the most casual jokes are taken so seriously that we attempt to portray them as threats to the nation’s peace, security, and integrity. We have embraced the principles of Liberty, Equality, and Fraternity inspired by the French Revolution, yet we fail to uphold them in practice.

Dr. Jitesh Mori, Kutch, Gujarat

GOI cries no money for EPS-95 retirees

Union Government hiked 24% on salaries and pensions for MPs. Unity among them all is laudable in this respect. Daily allowance is increased from ₹2000 to ₹2500 and pension from ₹25000 to ₹30000 per month. It is explained that this rise is based on Cost Inflation Index. Are the MPs poor to get higher incomes?

There is abundant money with the Govt to meet huge expenditure. But it has no money for increasing EPS-95 retirees whose total years of appeals to all Govts crossed two decades more in which ten years to BJP Govt. Since all tall promises have turned futile, again agitations commenced by National Agitation Committee all India wise. On March 25 a meeting with hartals was conducted in Hyderabad to draw the attention of Govt once again. Had the Govt ever thought how these retirees are eking out their livelihood with around ₹1000 static pension?

Dr N S R Murthy, Secunderabad

***

“The news of a 24% salary hike for MPs (Hans India dt 25-3-25) at one go without any protest is indeed shocking, especially when the poor and middle class are struggling to cope with inflation and unemployment. This move has sparked widespread debate on the justification of such a significant salary increase.

The timing of this salary hike has raised questions about the government’s priorities, the funds allocated for the salary hike could have been better utilised to address the pressing issues of inflation, unemployment, and poverty. The lack of protest from MPs and the government’s decision to push through with the salary hike without addressing the concerns of the common man have only added to the public’s frustration.”

Ganti Venkata Sudhir, Secunderabad