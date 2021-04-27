MyVoice: Views of our readers 27th April 2021

SCR clarifies on news report

Apropos the news report - "New Railway terminal roof building flooded" (April 26) in The Hans India, Bengaluru edition, the following observations are offered for your consideration with an objective to put forth the factual position before the readers and the wider public.

The city of Bengaluru witnessed heavy downpour on April 23. At Sir M Visveswaraya Railway Terminal, Baiyyappanahalli, the roof of the main canopy building has been completed in Sept 2020 and has been tested without any leakages /defects during the last monsoon.

On April 23, the valley gutter leading to the rainwater drain has overflown resulting in ingress of rainwater into the main building for some time. The same stopped once the downpour subsided. The gutter will be examined thoroughly again, and remedial measures be put in place to prevent recurrence.

The water management system of the entire premises is in the final leg of fine tuning. The system has been designed duly taking into account all the relevant parameters. The main water drainage system is in place, however the rain water harvesting system is undergoing final phase of checks, prior to its commissioning.

At present, the entire water from the roof of the main canopy, is being diverted to the main drainage system leading to the water recycling plant. This has resulted in the drain carrying more than its capacity owing to the sudden downpour, resulting in back flow into the subway.

The accumulated subway water has naturally drained within half an hour of the cessation of the downpour. Our team of dedicated engineers have carried out a detailed survey at the spot immediately after the occurrence of the water inflow, with a view to identify and put remedial measures in place, where needed including to address contingencies resulting from sudden/higher downpour.

It may be kindly be noted that, once the rainwater harvesting system gets commissioned, the smooth and uninterrupted flow of rainwater into the designated channels of drain shall be ensured. We assure all, through your medium, that we are committed to providing the best, safe and convenient travel experience to all our passengers.

Aneesh Hegde, CPRO, South Western Railway, Hubballi

Grand comeback for CSK

This refers to the report 'Jadeja heroics land CSK 69-run win (The Hans India, Sports Page, April 26, 2021). Chennai Super Kings' talismanic captain MS Dhoni knows how to pull out the best from his players.

And why not, he has been doing this job for more than a decade. Ravindra Jadeja's excellence in the match against the Royal Challengers Bangalore is an epitome of this.

After a thundering performance with the bat, the left arm all-rounder gave a jolt to the opponent with the ball too.

But it was MS Dhoni who seemed quite evident guiding him from behind the stumps after each ball. After having a pathetic season last year in UAE, the Chennai Super Kings seems to have been back in form with four consecutive wins. It is imperative for the three time IPL champions to regain their lost glory.

Tushar Anand, Patna

Needed global cooperation

This refers to the write up by K Krishna Saagar Rao, 'Unmindful of human reaction', dated April 23. There have been incidents of similar kind earlier too, in which secret and dangerous laboratory experiments that had gone awry, which got released in the atmosphere inadvertently to pose peril to innocent population.

There were events of such lab evolved bacteria and virus having been tested on humans on the sly to fathom the effect and efficacy on the population of poor nations of Africa and Asia, that had eluded rational verification or support from human rights organisations who would be first to appear on the scene for wrong reasons.

To achieve this in a greater measure, there is need for global cooperation and knowledge sharing without an excessive commercial mindset and calculations, by advanced nations.

In the present Covid time, India definitely took the lead in showing others on the need for sharing the resources to became a role model in shoring up the domestic talent and technology in producing country's own vaccine, and inviting other similar patents to be developed and produced in the country in a big way, and showed no hesitation in sharing the precious commodity with other poor nations who have no wherewithal in coping with the pandemic that the rich countries have blissfully ignored by turning a blind eye – except to replenish their own stocks that is far excess in of requirement.

K V Raghuram, Wayanad

Safety measures on May 2

It is with fear, anxiety and apprehension that the public and the authorities look forward to as the day of the election result of the states, which went for polling in April, is fast approaching . What causes anxiety and the rise in pulse beating is not the result but the revelry, hullabaloo and victory celebration that normally follow suit after the results are announced.

Especially in States like Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Bengal where high voltage campaigning took place there is no doubt that the political supporters and workers may do the same once the results are out.

Leaders at the helm of political parties must act responsibly, reduce crowded celebrations and victory rallies taking into account the present fatal Covid crisis that has engulfed the whole nation.

M Pradyu, Kannur