MyVoice: Views of our readers 27th April 2022

Playing dirty with dead bodies

The inhuman incident at Riya Hospital, is highly deplorable and all those concerned are to be taken to task in all the possible serious means. This is not the question of one hospital or the other. Everywhere, this is the normal situation in every hospital, either private or govt, a little less or more. Such attitudes of the drivers, particularly concerning carrying a dead body, is to be dealt very seriously by all those concerned authorities.

In fact, this is the type of the drivers of autos / taxies at railway stations, bus stations, hospitals etc. Normally they fix unreasonable rates for hiring their services. Further, they do not allow other outside drivers to be engaged by the passengers, the patients and their caretakers, anybody who cannot afford to pay the tariff as fixed by the drivers.

But, as far as the incidents concerned at hospitals is concerned, these demon-like drivers display their cruelty even with dead bodies. They do not carry the dead bodies, with any lesser amount than what they demanded. Since, it is a must for the family members to take the dead body, they succumb to the unreasonable demands and pay them, though unaffordable. These cruel people do not see the situation / condition of the family members and they see only the dead body, on which they wish to make the money, most shamelessly. I request the government should come out with a proper plan of action, especially to help out the poor, during times of transportation of dead bodies, with all human values.

TV Nageswara Rao, Visakhapatnam

PK factor and 2024 polls



There is no reason for Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao to worry as poll strategist Prashant Kishor is to be a full time employee in the Congress durbar. A public announcement is not yet made in extending his expertise in shoring up the fortunes of the party, to help make it win big way in the next general elections in the country slated for 2024. The high command has already announced that PK can advise, not dictate, which reflects Congress's stubborn tradition .

While KTR made the announcement that his father is no less prudent and wise than PK, chalking out a roadmap for TRS is amusing. But, one vital thing that TRS and KCR must remember is not to resort to shortcut routes of bumping off political opponents -TMC style in TS, as the recent incident of death of a BJP activist Sai Ganesh in Khammam allegedly due to harassment by the police.

S Lakshmi, Hyderabad

The politics of religion



It is not just the Sena government but others too like the UP or Assam governments including the Centre which must see the error of their ways in invoking the sedition laws. Calling Modi as a follower of Godse in a tweet is seditious? It would be highly unfortunate to the Indian credentials of democracy if the Hanuman Chalisa becomes the cause of defeat or victory of the political class. Governments find it extremely convenient to bring the charges of sedition because the accused find it difficult to obtain bail. There is no doubt that the Rana couple was trying to embarrass the Maharashtra government.

The BJP eco system has gone into full gear denouncing the Sena forgetting that nobody is objecting to the Chalisa chanting. But why at the CM's residence if not to create a situation? The manner in which politicians use religion to further their own agendas is disgraceful. It would be a good initiative by the press if it tries to make the governments to have another look at the sedition laws. Or are they afraid of being put in jail under the same charges they are protesting against?

Anthony Henriques, Mumbai

This refers to editorial 'Sena govt must see error of its ways' which is a timely reminder to Maharashtra government and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray who is overreacting to growing opposition to his government for several shortcomings, mismanagement and widespread corruption prevailing in the police department.

The latest incident of arrest of MP Naveent Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana proved the last straw that would seal his fate to be a leader of some worth, slapping sedition charge against the couple for their plan to sit before CM's house to chant Hanuman Chalisa, which did not carry out, and were arrested from their home.

The utterances by Uddhav Thackeray in the aftermath of the arrest did not go well with the public, which he said to be more aggressive than the BJP, when it came to Hindutva as 'gadadhari' not as 'ghantadhari' against his once long-term ally BJP – now an avowed foe.

K V Raghuram, Wayanad