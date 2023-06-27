MyVoice: Views of our readers 27th June 2023

Pro-Jagan stance of AP BJP surprising

The recent statements of the Union Home Minister and the BJP chief during their visit to AP have given a sigh of relief to the people. The categorical statements with high volume utterances against the misdeeds of the Government of AP gave a sudden twist & turn to the BJP’s stand till that time. We may not know whether such a high tone of criticism is necessary in TS or not. But, no doubt, such sorts of high frequency anti-govt tone is required in AP. But, unfortunately, such anti-mood is not seen with the BJP unit in AP. The reasons are best known to those BJP leaders only.

TV Nageswara Rao, Visakhapatnam.

BJP groping in the dark on strategy in AP, TS

BJP keeping its cadres on the tenterhooks by turning a blind eye to Jagan Mohan Reddy’s governance steeped in rampant corruption and lawlessness on one hand and at the same time not expressing its stand whether to go along with TDP and Jana Sena or not appears puzzling. It is surprisingly calm and not aggressive as it had been all along attacking BRS. Doubts have arisen whether there, is an understanding between BJP and BRS to defeat their common enemy Congress. However, with BJP sitting like a cat on the wall not spelling about the poll strategy to be adopted so far for AP and Telangana even as time is ticking fast has only left the cadres totally confused.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

Indo-Egypt ties set for better times



It’s heartening that Egypt has accorded its highest civilian award to the Prime Minister of India, which is the sign of deep bonding between two countries. The two countries are maintaining good relations historically and are jointly moving in modern times too like in non-aligned movement. Now, in multipolar world both have mutual benefits by going together as strategic partners. Egypt being a gateway to Africa, and India being a dependable trade partner, both countries will have to tap the potential to the fullest. It serves India’s geopolitical interests in addition.

Dr DVG Sankararao, Vizianagaram

Receiving the 11th of such kind of honours from different countries of the world by the Head of the Government of India highlights the fact that there is something the world wants from India. We can also say India deserves such honour because of its strategic importance in today’s world order. From the state dinner by the American President to the Order of Nile, India is getting such honours due to our strategic significance in the world. If the leading countries are recognising us as a potential power, when we are fifth largest economy, imagine the scenario would be when all of us contribute hard to make our nation reach world’s largest economy.

Kirti Wadhawan, Kanpur

It is high time for PM to introspect

Journalist Sabrina Siddique asked PM Narendra Modi a question on alleged discrimination of Muslims in India. Former US President Barack Obama has commented that under the leadership of PM Modi the protection of the minorities is under threat. Lawmakers of America like Rashada Talib and Iihas Omar have said that PM Modi has a shameful history of committing human rights abuses, undermining democracy and targeting journalists. They pointed out that he has incited dangerous nationalism and violence in India and has promoted Islamophobia. In more than 70 years of Independent India, no PM was so much humiliated as Modi in foreign land. So, PM Modi should introspect.

Zeeshaan, Kazipet

Skewed presentation of Valmiki’s epic

Only Siva is Adipurushudu but not Vishnu or his incarnations. The dialogues do not match with Telugu culture, though they may be accurate in other languages. Lakshmana’s name was changed as Seshu. Ravana portrayed by a Bollywood actor is a misfit. Sita’s character also does not give a pious look as it is printed in Telugu minds. Hanuman’s valorous spirit is devalued. Rama is always cool, calm, soft, sobre and handsome as described in The Ramayana. What was in Valmiki version is made arid and vapid in many areas. Many movies were produced on this epic and scenes and dialogues vary but the main sense, theme and narration did not harm the original text. We cannot whole-heartedly accept other actors as Rama and Sita after we memorised N T Rama Rao and Anjali in these roles and so also NTR as Ravana which is his most favourite character.

N S L Gowtami, Hyderabad