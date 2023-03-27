MyVoice: Views of our readers 27th March 2023

Look at death penalty as a deterrent

The Supreme Court had recently sought data to explore an alternative to hanging as a less painful method of executing death penalty. Undoubtedly, every method of capital punishment is equally inhuman. Thankfully, only rarest of rare cases are awarded death sentence. Irrespective of the method of executing a criminal, it is the moments the criminal sentenced to death have to go through before being executed that are more painful than the method itself. Death penalty should ideally not be meant as retribution for crime committed but should serve as deterrent to others who might be orchestrating similar crimes that led to a person's death penalty, especially in these times of terrorism where innocents are killed or maimed. Death awarded to one of the main LeT operatives, Ajmal Kassab, responsible for the 26/11 carnage is a case in point.

Dr George Jacob, Kochi

Nip Khalistan terrorism in the bud

Punjab being a border state cannot be allowed to be ruined by ongoing explosive acts by pro-Khalisthani activist Amritpal Singh who imitates the extremist Bhindranwale. Sikh community is a critical force in our defence sector. It cannot be allowed to be exploited by nefarious forces by using religion as a shield. The root cause for the present dangerous situation is that Pakistan wants to carry out its revenge against India for its decisive role in separating erstwhile East Pakistan and for establishment of Bengladesh. Amrit Pal speeches are fiery, preaching extreme violence and it must be nipped in the bud.

Veerakumaran Thampi, Thirvananthapuram

Act in time to curb Covid cases

The main reason for convening a high-level meeting of the Covid-19 task force is increase in Covid cases in the country. This is the first time this year that such a meeting has been convened. As in the past, Kerala reported the first death and that is worrisome. By all metrics, there has been a rise in Covid cases over several weeks. As of March 23, India officially reported 1,300 new coronavirus cases over a 24-hour period bringing the overall tally of active cases to 7,605. Globally, about 1 lakh cases are being reported every day. In 2023, far from being the end of pandemic, there is a new dangerous phase that requires urgent attention.

C K Subramaniam, Mumbai

BJP actions will raise Rahul's stature

It is an inversion of truth to say that Rahul Gandhi "insulted and maligned" the OBCs as part of post-truth politics. True, Rahul Gandhi stands disqualified from his Lok Sabha membership, but he holds his head high and stands tall by virtue of his moral compass and his willingness to suffer the consequences of his principled stand on issues. In fact, the disqualification appears to be a blessing in disguise for him to represent what he believes in self-assuredly, occupy more political space, grow in stature and steal the march on Narendra Modi ahead of the 2024 general election. The disqualification could reignite a people's fight to prevent the BJP from whittling away Indian democracy and making it an 'electoral autocracy'.

G David Milton, Maruthancode, TN

II

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi seems to be more confused and disoriented in the aftermath of his disqualification. His anger and frustration are now being focussed on the Centre that has no role in this. As Rahul Gandhi vents his bile, people are watching how berserk he could be when things go wrong for him to be at the receiving end of things. The Congress family is unable to digest the reality, and learn to be inclusive nationally. The name of Savarkar, who is an Indian idol, is being dragged by Rahul Gandhi is shameful that the nation cannot forgive.

K R Venkata Narasimhan, Madurai

III

Rahul Gandhi will be eclipsing all the others and that is what BJP may perhaps want because it is easier to defeat David rather than the Goliath (read supposedly united opposition). BJP may be taking a risk but it may find him the best bet for 2024 elections. Sometimes, it is dangerous to deal with zero. In isolation zero means nothing. But when several zeros add up with a number on its left side, it will then be mind boggling and BJP may regret to have unduly played with fire. The only fallout of Rahul's sentence is that it sends a strong message to all other than BJP to self-regulate what they speak. Needless to say, BJP leaders have a privilege in this matter by being excused and exempted. They can say anything right from PM to anyone down the rung. So much for freedom of expression. Hail Pulitzer!

D Nagarjuna, Hyderabad