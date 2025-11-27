MyVoice: Views of our readers 27th Nov 2025

Consequences of cricket burnout

The Indian cricket team’s struggles against South Africa in the recent Test series have highlighted lack of temperament and patience. Indian players have been engaged over the past one year across formats without adequate rest. This hectic schedule has led to fatigue and burnout, clearly reflected in their lack of sharpness and consistency during this test series.

A major issue has been the tendency of Indian batsmen to carry their limited-overs mindset into Test cricket. Instead of batting over sessions and building partnerships. Test cricket demands patience, discipline, and the ability to absorb pressure, which all seem to be missing in the current squad. Fitness concerns have added to the problem. A bigger worry is that the players are failing to adapt their game to the demands of Test cricket, while South Africa’s success lies in respecting the format.

Dr O Prasada Rao, Hyderabad

SA ‘team effort’ did India in

The difference between India and South Africa was that Indian batsmen did not show the patience and application that is required in the longer format. A T20 and ODI approach to thrash every ball does not help in Tests.

That only two players Jaiswal (58) and Jadeja (54) scored 50+ in this Test exposes the poor shot selection by all other batsmen. A workable solution is in India forming separate teams for Test matches and the slam bang variety.

Sreelekha P S, Secunderabad-61

Wake-up call for BCCI

India’s dismal performance in Tests in home conditions continues with two series defeats in two years-0-3 to New Zealand last year and 0-2 to South Africa now. The BCCI should wake up and take strong measures to resurrect the Test team, which has touched the nadir.

Players performing well in the domestic circuit must be given preference over the tried-and-tested cricketers, who have failed miserably. Poor team selection is one of the prime reasons for the debacle against South Africa.

S Sankaranarayanan, Chennai-40

SC should reinstate dismissed army officer

The Supreme Court’s wisdom in upholding the dismissal of a Christian army officer for his refusal to enter the sanctum sanctorum of a temple to perform pooja defies understanding. The unfortunate decision to dismiss the appeal amounts to making service in the army conditional on a person demonstrating his ‘willingness’ to enter a place of worship against his will.

It is fallacious and preposterous to say that the Christian army officer broke discipline and insulted his troops while all that he did was to exercise the constitutionally guaranteed freedom of religion. The apex court should reconsider its decision and render justice to the army officer by reinstating him in the true spirit of secularism and equality of religions.

G David Milton, Maruthancode (TN)