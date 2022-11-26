MyVoice: Views of our readers 27th November 2022

EC appointment: Why at lightning speed?

The Supreme Court has contended that the appointment of Arun Goel as Election Commissioner was done with lightning speed, with the procedure taking less than 24 hours from start to finish on November 18. A Constitution Bench called for the files concerning Goel's appointment after petitioners alleged that it was hurriedly done. In fact, the appointment was made the very next day after the court started examining the need to insulate the Election Commission from political influence by setting up a neutral and independent mechanism for the appointment of ECs.

Goel was a secretary in the government and then he took voluntary retirement that day and was appointed an Election Commissioner and took charge the very next day. It was done with such haste and with a tearing urgency. You did not require time to contemplate? The vacancy was there from May to November 18. Now, what prevailed on the government that everything needed to be done within the shortest possible time? This superfast mechanism does so.

We know that where there is a will there's a way, but here the notification was brought out on the same day, the application was given the same day, it was accepted the same day and the appointment was made the same day. The file has not travelled even 24 hours! Lightning speed, indeed! What kind of evaluation was there? All in double quick time.

– C K Subramaniam, Mumbai

II

The grilling of the Attorney General in the matter of the undue tearing hurry manifest in the appointment of a new EC comes as a severe slap in the face of the Narendra Modi government. It is only the other day that Modi had gone on record equating the Congress party with casteism, nepotism and vote-bank politics in his electioneering speeches in his home state of Gujarat. His speech is at variance with his deeds. The latest electoral circus witnessed at Munugode in Telangana had revealed its ugliest face of money power heckling at the silent and helpless people who are sincerely interested in sustaining healthy democratic foundations in our country. The time is never more opportune than now to install a democratically dedicated civil servant of proven record in the office of the Central Election Commissioner

– Seshagiri Row Karry, Hyderabad

III

The Supreme Court's oral observations on EC's independence and selection procedure of its heads while hearing a writ petition are interesting. Though it is concerned over yes-men in the job of conducting elections, it cannot guarantee the job immune to pressure from the power corridors by changing the selection process. The CBI is not perceived as independent though the selection of the director is through the same best process advocated here. The Chief Election Commissioner enjoys same degree of immunity as the Supreme Court judge. The short tenure may influence his work to some extent, but it cannot determine if he wants to act independent.

The election process needs a complete overhaul rather than the selection process of its heads.

– Dr DVG Sankararao, Vizianagaram

IV

The writer V Ramu Sarma's article in the wake of Supreme Court's strong observations on the current selection process is engrossing. In fact, there is no iota of doubt that silence of the constitution on the procedure and qualification for appointment of Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners cannot be exploited by successive governments in adopting "pick and choose" procedure to appoint ECs at their whim.

In this context, the ruling government defending its right by making reference that the judiciary must not encroach on its domain seems rather unconvincing. The suggestion of the bench that an appointment committee with CJI's presence as is done in the appointment of Central Vigilance Commissioner (CVC) is apt. Obviously, in the context of brief tenures of CEC despite the six-year term provided for them, taking into the independence of CEC and the difficult removal process, it is imperative that the post invariably gets full security of tenure. By and large, Election Commission as an institution plays a stellar role in safeguarding democracy; therefore, Apex Court's observation has a valid point which cannot be overlooked by the ruling government with a closed mind to drive its own agenda.

– K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

Fires of hatred spreading fast

At a time when hate is being spread, Dr Zakir Hussain (not to be confused with one who is spreading hatred now) said at the celebration of Jamia Milia University silver jubilee in 1946 in the presence of Jinnah and others: "You, gentlemen, are the stars of the political firmament. You have a secure place in the hearts of millions of people. Taking advantage of your presence here, I wish to submit in great sorrow a few words for your consideration on behalf of the educational workers. The fire of hatred is fast spreading which makes it seem mad to tend to the garden of education. This fire is burning in a noble and humane land. How will the flowers of nobility and sensibility grow in its midst? How will we be able to improve human standards which lie today at a level far lower than that of the beasts? How shall we produce new servants devoted to the cause of education? How can you protect humanity in a world of animals? ... An Indian poet has remarked that every child who comes to this world brings along the message that God has not yet lost faith in man. But have our countrymen so completely lost faith in themselves that they wish to crush these innocent buds before they blossom? For God's sake sit together and extinguish this fire of hatred. This is not the time to ask who is responsible for it and what is its cause. The fire is raging. Please extinguish it. For God's sake do not allow the very foundations of civilised life in this country to be destroyed."

Addressing the election meeting, the Home Minister Amit Shah went on to claim in 2002 their party taught a lesson to 2002 rioters and we all know what he meant and so far Congress had not come out with a claim that it was their party while in opposition was responsible for communal riots in India. What kind of message is being sent to those who are not born in 2002 but would be voting this time?

– N Nagarajan, Hyderabad

What a sad way to go!

He is one of the most revered, liked, admired soccer players ever. He was commanding a jaw-dropping fee of 584 crore rupees at Manchester United per year (compare it with 18 to 20 crore that top IPL players earn). Man United wanted him, wooed him and fought with Man City to get him. With a lot of fanfare, he was bought back. "Once a red, always a red," the fans were exclaiming, teary eyed.

So where did the bonhomie disappear? United did not do well last year. Got dumped in all tournaments and, and to make things worse, it could not finish in the top 4 to make it to the UEFA championships. This was a body blow to the United board as major sponsorship deals are tied with United playing the UEFA league.

It was a big blow to Ronaldo, too, as he wanted to win another UEFA title. From that point onwards, the journey was a very swift downhill. His team mates were not supporting him; his acrimonious relationship with the chief coach did not help. The chief coach started using him as a substitute and finally did not play 'Ronaldo' even when they were not doing well, making it very clear that he was a 'persona non grata,' no longer needed.

Being a mercurial and sensitive player, Ronaldo played into the hands of United management. He spoke against the coach and said that he was not allowed to play. And the news has come out, "RONALDO to leave Man United," with immediate effect. A lesson for everyone about how not to manage a once-in-a-time prodigy.

A sad state of affairs where sports people become commodities who are discarded once they want to play beyond their expiry date. Sergio Agüero from Man City, Messi from Barcelona and now Ronaldo from Man United were all dumped unceremoniously.

I wish these great people have a fond farewell just like the thundering applause and the slow closing down of the curtains of a royal opera and not the many controversies that they seem to get mired at the end of their illustrious careers.

– Dr M Anil Ramesh, Hyderabad

Political sparring sinking to its nadir

Political pandemonium is reigning in Telangana due to the clashes between TRS and BJP. Assaults and retaliations have become a recurring happening between these two parties. Most of the TV channels are covering these political disagreements more than the hardships of the people.

A proverb says "When elephants fight it is grass that suffers." The situation exactly comes true in Telangana. Both state and central governments, instead of concentrating on the welfare of the people, are fighting tooth and nail to overpower each other. Leaders never miss a chance to cock a snook at opposition parties. It is not scurrilous remarks that win the hearts of the people, but good governance makes parties get the admiration. As elections are approaching in the Telangana state, the present TRS government must focus on its people's welfare. This itself makes TRS overpower its opponent. Affronts have become the weapons of politicians.

There are many problems in Telangana such as unemployment, population explosion, welfare of marginalised and underprivileged people, podu land issues, inflation etc. As politics infuses all aspects of lives, government must concentrate on these issues. Being the servants of the public, politicians must be punctilious in their every move. There are allegations of sleaze on many political leaders. The ultimate showdown is elections and the people, too, are waiting for them eagerly.

– K Manoj Kumar, Huzurabad

All parties chary of curbing defections

In order to stop the unethical party hopping by lawmakers, three laws were promulgated in 1973, 1985 in 2013. The most exhaustive law was Anti Defection Law passed in 2015. It prescribed cancellation of membership of parliament or assembly if any candidate defects to another party from the party on whose ticket he is elected.

If two-thirds of the elected members of a party defect to another party, such members who join will continue to enjoy the membership of the legislative bodies. But there is a caveat in the rules of this act, which gives leverage to the speakers of the legislative bodies to take decisions about the defecting members at their discretion. The Speaker can act immediately and cancel the membership of the defecting members or he can wait until he chooses to act. This is a deliberate dilution in the act which is meant to be exploited by the speakers who usually belong to the ruling party and therefore mostly take decisions in favour of the ruling parties.

No party is exempt from this nefarious practice of defections. According to the Association of Democratic Reforms, between 2014 and 2021, 35% of the defectors joined BJP and Congress got 10% of the defectors and BSP 6 per cent. Every party was also a loser; 53 members left BJP, 222 candidates left Congress and 153 left BSP. Nobody is sacrosanct and nobody seems to respect the moral imperatives of a democratic polity.

In the recent past the elected governments in Maharashtra, Goa, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka were toppled only by means of these defections. As in the past, the ruling party at the centre is the culprit. Some newspapers have reported that those who are hounded for their alleged misdeeds were forgiven after joining the ruling parties.

Yet day in and day out, the leaders of the ruling parties give self-righteous harangues to other parties that the latter are corrupt, devious and undemocratic. Every party leader says that they are against defections but why can't they all come together and make amendments to the Anti Defection Law that any defections during the 5-year period after election automatically results in the loss of his membership of the legislative Assembly or Parliament and debarment for life from contesting the elections? Such amendments should, however, allow defections between the elections to give room for change of mind with regard to the policies to be implemented by the different parties.

– Phanirajarao Ramineni, Siricilla

Kharge unable to rein in Raj heavyweights

Apropos, 'Battle for Rajasthan: 80% MLAs with Pilot,' (The Hans India, Nov 26).

Congress-ruled Rajasthan is witnessing another round of a bitter power struggle, with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot calling his former deputy Sachin Pilot a gaddar (traitor) who cannot replace him. Dismissing the CM's allegations, Pilot – who was the state party chief when the Congress won the 2018 Assembly election and wrested power from the BJP — has asserted that he has the credentials to lead the party to victory in next year's poll as well. Adding fuel to fire, state minister Rajendra Singh Gudha has claimed that 80 per cent of the MLAs are with Pilot.

The latest confrontation comes days before former party chief Rahul Gandhi is set to enter the state as part of his Bharat Jodo Yatra. Pilot had staked claim to the CM's post two months ago when there was speculation that Gehlot could become the next Congress president.

There has been an uneasy calm prevailed in Rajasthan – before the latest verbal duel brought sharp differences to the fore again.

It's clear that the high command has made a mess of things yet again. The fact that the Congress now has a full-time president, Mallikarjun Kharge, has not improved things on the ground in any way. Even as the Gandhi family is seemingly taking a back seat in the party's affairs, Kharge is unable to stamp his authority over regional heavyweights such as Gehlot or restless young leaders like Pilot.

– N Sadhasiva Reddy, Bengaluru

Rewriting history with a motive

The Home Minister should clarify whether it is the government, the BJP or the RSS who will be rewriting history. History cannot be written by first taking a position and then write it. The BJP believes that historians in the past were biased towards the Mughals. Can anybody deny that they have left a strong imprint on the soul of the nation? Like many of the Indian Hindu rulers, the Mughals too were either good, bad or indifferent. Most never cared for the welfare of their subjects but were only interested in their own pleasures.

The history which Amit Shah is alluding to would be wrong in assuming all Hindu rulers were paragons of virtue while the Mughals were debauchs in nature. Of course, in those times it was considered to be the privilege of kings to do what they wanted.

There is so much history to be covered across the length and breadth of India, that is impossible to cover. While agreeing that the North East has largely been ignored, but this was due more to the geographical locations and physical characteristics which were alien to those form the North of India. Even today in many parts of India, they are referred to by the derogatory term 'chinky'.

One can only hope that in writing India's glorious history, we do not put its future in jeopardy!

– Anthony Henriques, Mumbai

Siren ruckus

Your Excellencies, the Consul Generals of United States of America and Iran! I'm a resident of Lower Tank Bund in Hyderabad. The Hyderabad city police creates a ruckus every midnight for one hour constantly blaring sirens in Lower Tank Bund - presumably to clear the space of public. Since they cannot morally police the public, they resort to increasing the blood pressure of the members of the public and residents in and around the Tank Bund area by constantly blaring sirens in the hope that the public clears the space by themselves. You're from the United States and Iran - countries whose cities are known to be world renowned for their beauty. Do the police in Washington DC or Tehran blare their sirens to evict the public at midnight or does the government allow the citizens to enjoy the beauty of the city at all hours of the day? In India we like to think of our cities as becoming world class.

In reality, we have a police force which is not bothered about illegal parking and encroachments but is VERY concerned about citizens lawfully moving around after midnight - especially. What is the point of Hon'ble CM of Telangana creating a world-class boulevard there if the public cannot be there 24x7? Cities globally have no restriction on citizen movement all through the day at all parts of the city - especially in its iconic areas.

I look forward to Her Excellency, the Consul General of the United States, and His Excellency the Consul General of Iran to visit the roads around Hussein Sagar lake at midnight every day and hear the incessant blaring of sirens by Hyderabad Police. The Excellencies would wish to be back in the cities of their respective countries rather than Hyderabad whose police are intent on destroying its night time peace with incessant blaring of sirens.

- Arun Krishnan, Hyderabad