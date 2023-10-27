MyVoice: Views of our readers 27th October 2023

Huge burden on shoulders of Bhuvaneswari

Apropos “All political parties poised to hit roads” (THI, Oct 26). Opposition leader and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu’s wife Nara Bhuvaneswari embarked on a yatra on the theme of ‘Nijam Gelavali’ (Truth must prevail). It is ostensibly for consoling the families of those who had allegedly died of shock after her husband’s arrest, akin to the “Odarpu Yatra” undertaken by YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy soon after the tragic death of his father YS Rajasekhara Reddy. If we look at it politically, the obvious question is whether Bhuvaneswari can evoke public sympathy for her jailed husband and re-energise the demoralised TDP. On the other hand, YSRC counter is well-crafted to thwart Bhuvaneswari’s efforts. Its yatra is “of the poor and the middle class”— to galvanise the marginalised sections. Jagan’s repeated proclamation that YSRCP’s is a class struggle of the poor against the rich and influential can find traction as Bhuvaneswari claimed that she could make Rs 400 crore if she sold a two per cent stake in her company. Thus, it’s an arduous task for TDP to bring back its past glory relying on the imitated programmes through a political novice like Bhuvaneswari.

N Sadhasiva Reddy, Bengaluru

Why is Modi govt politicising bureaucracy?

It is totally unacceptable and unthinkable that a ruling party would deploy the government machinery to tom-tom its achievements strictly for the period that it has been in power. Sadly, the Centre is going to utilise all departments down to the village level for the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra roadshow from November 20 to January 25, 2024. The campaign is mischievously timed during the Lok Sabha election campaign which is expected in April/May 2024. Higher officials of the ranks of Joint Secretaries, Directors and Deputy Secretaries will act as Rath Prabharis to oversee the awareness exercise. Opposition parties have rightly questioned the brazen brazen politicisation of the bureaucracy and the military. This shows the underlying fear of the saffron party amid the rejuvenation of the I.N.D.I.A bloc, especially the Congress party. The bureaucracy is made to become partners in the progress of the ruling party by playing partisan roles. BJP is setting a very bad precedent for the future governments.

Mahesh P, Tirupati

***

That the central government’s circular necessitating top bureaucracy and military to get involved in a publicity programme that showcases schemes of present dispensation is in bad taste. The executive and military have been kept away from such feats till now for the cause of healthy democracy. The government does have a separate wing, information and broadcasting, with full budgetary support to carry out publicity work. The top bureaucracy doesn’t need to go on special campaigns about the work done by the government apart from its mandated job. It helps more the cause of the ruling party, than the cause of people with the help of public exchequer. Still puzzling is that the soldiers on leave will have to get involved in such campaigns setting aside their own right to have complete personal time with family. The controversial circular deserves to be shelved.

Dr DVG Sankara Rao, Vizianagaram

Put an end to naming controversy

When the Constitution of India in Article 1 (1) states that ‘India, that is Bharat’ there is no point in dilly-dallying over this issue. The opposition parties, mainly the Congress, are bound to criticise the decision of NCERT in this regard. Whether the decision is politically motivated or not, the issue has been making rounds for long after Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister of India. Do we need permission of any individual, group of people or an organisation to start using the name ‘Bharat’ instead of ‘India’? I think a formal announcement by the union government would be sufficient or more appropriate to carry out the change in nomenclature. Bharat is the original name of this vast country whereas the name ‘India’ was ‘coined’ by the British who illegally ruled us for 89 years by establishing their Raj. The name ‘Bharat’ sounds more Swadeshi than India and hence the people of all walks of life in this country would and, perhaps, should welcome the change. Jai Bharat.

Govardhana Myneedu, Vijayawada

***

A panel set up for revising NCERT textbooks has recommended that ‘India’ be replaced with ‘Bharat’ in all social science textbooks up to Class 12. The panel also suggested replacing ‘ancient history’ with ‘classical history’ and highlighting ‘Hindu victories’ in textbooks. The big question is what purpose do these changes make to our education system and the coming generation. Instead of introducing life skills to students to stand on their own feet when they leave school or college, these name changes and distorting the history of India does not serve any purpose.

S M Hussain, Kadapa, AP