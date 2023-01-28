MyVoice: Views of our readers 28th January 2023

Heed to President's message

In her maiden Republic Day-eve address to the nation, President Droupadi Murmu has made two salient points of immense significance. One is that the Constitution reflects the spirit of India and the other is that diversity forms the core and essence of India. What she has said resonates with us. However, it must be pointed out that it is in stark contrast to what the ruling dispensation, read the BJP and the Modi government, represents and tries to do. The chorus of voices calling for power to the Parliament to amend the basic structure of the Constitution creates a foreboding feeling that an attempt could be made to tinker with what lends the Constitution its distinctness.

What is it that the Hindutva-leaning ruling elites have up their sleeve cannot be left unasked. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on more than one occasion in the past described the Constitution as the 'only holy book'. Why not abide by it and end the row over the power of the Supreme Court to strike down a law if it finds it in conflict with the basic structure of the Constitution? The President has described 'diversity' as the defining feature of our country. But the Hindu Right which currently dominates Ini9dan politics is hostile to India's cultural pluralism. It refuses to acknowledge that India is a multi-source civilization and is unique for its 'composite culture'. 'Unity in diversity' is what holds the country together. To put it simply, we are a land of disparate races and religions to repudiate heterogeneity and replace it with homogeneity. The Constitution and 'diversity', as underlined by the President, are India's greatest strengths; they give all citizens their space in the polity and a sense of belonging to the nation; they are needed for India's (continued) existence as envisioned by the founding fathers.

G.David Milton, Maruthancode, Tamil Nadu

KCR's action on R-Day is fatuous faux pas



This refers to the editorial 'R-Day is true national festival'. The country stood mesmerised by the Republic Day parade, tableaux and glorious flypast at Kartavya Path that was the pride of every Indian for those who were physically present at the venue and those who watched the events on the television. But, there were deliberate attempts to undermine this great tradition by some individuals and political parties in power. The Parade Ground's Republic Day parade that people of Telangana have been watching and enjoying for decades was stalled by petty and unpardonable ego tantrums of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, due to his blind hate and anger against the Centre, in the ongoing cold war and tussle with Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan. CM KCR must remember that he has played with the sentiments and emotions of people of Telangana to prove his petty point - by virtue of being voted to power to become chief minister of Telangana. This fatuous faux pas on his part would give a wrong signal to future generations who are at the risk of being wooed by jihadi and anti-social elements in society.

K V Raghuram, Wayanad

The editorial is an eye-opener to all those Indian citizens including leaders who talk of freedom and democracy but skip to celebrate Republic Day, the day when India adopted the constitution to signal the dawn of democracy that highlighted many virtues like devotion, self-discipline including a large measure of cooperation. In short, power may come and go and is not the monopoly of one group or party but the festival remains and comes every year on the dot of the day which need to be celebrated together despite difference because nation and national festival comes first. As India becoming a true republic is India's best asset and a great day where flag-hoisting, singing of Anthem together and R-day parade marks the event, it is sad that the constitutional spirit was violated in Telangana with state government reducing it as a party programme by unfurling the national flat at party headquarters. After KCR's recent call for a change in constitution, he has shown his true colors and has set a bad precedent by skipping the event meant to be celebrated together at parade ground when thousands come from nook and corner to watch and rejoice by hailing the day as an important festival day.

K R Srinivasan, New Bhoiguda, Secunderabad

Climate reparations needed



Climate reparations refer to a call for money to be paid by the developed countries to the developing countries as a means of addressing the historical contributions that the Developed countries have made towards climate change. According to the framework for climate change, it is the wealthy nations that have contributed the majority of greenhouse gas emissions since 1850, which is generally regarded as the start of the industrial age.Only 3% of historical emissions are accounted for by a nation like India, which is currently the third largest emitter. Since 1840, China, which has been the world's largest emitter for more than 15 years, has contributed about 13% of all emissions. China is receiving funds towards climate change, whereas our country is not received anything from developed countries. The Warsaw International Mechanism for Loss and Damages, was set up in 2012 and it was the first formal acknowledgment of the need to compensate developing countries struck by climate, Our country is not been supported by any developed countries in this context. Therefore our country needs climate reparation to combat pollutions.

VijayKumar H K, Raichur, Karnataka