MyVoice: Views of our readers 28th July 2022

Revoke suspensions of MPs

That 19 Rajya Sabha members from opposition benches have been suspended by the chair for one week is unfortunate. The punishment awarded by the chair seems to be disproportionate to the act of the members. Though it has been done according the rules, it does not augur well for the spirit of democracy.

The parliamentary democracy flourishes with the active deliberations of parliament. If scores of members from opposition are suspended in the name of disciplinary action, there won't be any meaningful discussion on issues of national importance. The legislators and the people they represent would lose the opportunity to oversee the functioning of the executive, which will be detrimental to the democratic philosophy. The House should review the decision and revoke the suspension of members.

Dr DVG Sankararao, Vizianagaram

II

Our Parliament is the forum for debates and discussions of elected representatives to take up the cause of the nation in general and interest of the common man in particular. It is reported that the government spends Rs 2.5 lakh per minute during every session. In the past, this Legislature saw eminent Members like AB Vajpayee, Bhupesh Gupta, Somnath Babu, Piloo Mody, Madhu Dandavate, Jaipal Reddy etc. who attended the House, duly equipped with the issues sent shivers to the spine of the ruling party Members, by deliberating, highlighting and justifying their points with the related issues on the Floor.

Gone are those days. The present unabated inflation, imposing of GST on essential food items is cause of worry to one and all. The recent suspension of 19 MPs in the other day shows the sorry state of opposition Benches, who create just ruckus and pandemonium to one's dismay. Result, the values of Parliamentary democracy are tarnished; money of the State exchequer also goes down the drain much to the annoyance of taxpayers.

Govardhan R Jilla, Mumbai

A glowing tribute to Dr Kalam

"A smile that can never be forgotten" (Hans, July 27) is a reminding inspirational essay published on the occasion of the 7th death anniversary of Dr Abdul Kalam. I do as a student and everyone of my pursuit should get reverberation of Kalam's invaluable quotation for building bright future - that is - "get sound sleep to get good dreams and in order to realise those dreams, spend sleepless nights."

Though he spent his prime years in missile technology development and later as Constitutional Head, he never lost the opportunity of glistening the minds of youth to shape them as responsible citizens. In a session with students in Hyderabad Abdul Kalam questioned a 14-year-old girl what her goal in life was, and she replied, "I want to live in a developed India." Her dream still is in dream stage. Kalam's great soul might be in gloom as "developed nation" is not in sight.

S Deepika, Mandamarri (Adilabad)

II

On the occasion of seventh death anniversary of a man of virtue, a good guide and a versatile personality with possible and positive traits, an article on Dr Abdul Kalam by name "A smile that can never be forgotten" written by his disciple Dr Hyma Moorty is worth reading by all especially by student community. Dr APJ was so small in his style of living and encompassed with huge number of awards, rewards and honorary doctorate degrees.

Popularly known as Missile Man, he left his presidential palace with a suitcase in the same fashion as he entered in that mansion. He stands example for high thinking and simple living. He not only inspired the students of all classes, but also stood as a classic example how President of India should be.

N Anjali, Hyderabad

Trivialising India's multicultural diversity

Tamil Nadu Governor KN Ravi has revived the Dravidian-Aryan construct with his contention that the distinction is geographical and not racial. Even though the theory that they are not distinct has been already debunked by archeological, linguistic and genetic evidence, it is deliberately sought to be propagated with a view to creating an entirely spurious impression that the Indo-European language speakers who called themselves It is a vain attempt to deny the fact that the Dravidians were well-settled in India long before the arrival of the Aryans sometime between 2000 BCE and 1000 BCE.

The Hindutva scholars and ideologues may try hard to equate Indian culture with 'Aryan,' 'Sanskrit' or 'Vedic' culture. Looked at from a historical perspective, KN Ravi's assertion that Sanatana Dharma is the spine of Bharat is an inexactitude. Trifling with lineages to suit a particular political narrative or perpetuate domination by a section of society is not a virtue.

G David Milton, Maruthancode (TN)