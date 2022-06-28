MyVoice: Views of our readers 28th June 2022

Jagan still numero uno in AP

Apart from some northern states where byelections were held for Parliament and Assemblies in which BJP has won five seats out of nine, in Andhra Pradesh, the ruling YSRCP retained Atmakur assembly seat despite a strong opposition by BJP and other contestants and all have forfeited their deposits. Sympathy wave on the sudden demise of his brother Goutam Reddy, earlier incumbent, has helped him win with 74.5 per cent of votes polled. It cannot be ruled out that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is still continuing his charisma in the hearts of people.

Dr NSR Murthy, Secunderabad

KCR firm on anti-BJP stance



Notwithstanding the fact that numbers are not in favour of Yashwant Sinha, TRS taking a stand in his support now allays the lingering doubts of its tacit support to BJP. It now looks like no holds barred fight against BJP as the message from KCR is loud and clear. How he will meander through the political game will be decided by turns and twists that would go on till 2023 State elections or 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

D Nagarjuna, Hyderabad

Indecent move by TRS



Even as preparations for the upcoming National Executive Meeting in Hyderabad is in full swing, TRS issuing threats to BJP to either remove all the flexies containing a simple slogan "Salu dora, selavu dora" devoid of any vulgarity or bad inherent in it or else in retaliation, his party would display boards of prime minister with a garland of footwear round his neck across the state goes to reveal the heights of indecency that TRS leadership stooped in to stop the BJP juggernaut. As it is clear that meeting coincides to set the stage for BJP to go for campaigning headlong for the assembly polls due in 2023, KCR showing up his frustration by using all negative tricks to show Modi in poor light even when BJP mustered in full strength to see the endgame of KCR is certain to witness bitter campaign from both sides in the coming days. However, security agencies must keep extra vigil to prevent untoward incidents and unprecedented violence during the meeting and after.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

This refers to TRS's unilateral move with a view to stop BJP's inroads into Telangana, against the web campaign, with a tag line "Salu Dora – Selavu Dora"; and if the need be garland PM's pictures with footwear , is a very uncouth and cheap strategy to be adopted by TRS over the allegation of corruption charges that is rampant in the state. Where is the need to worry for TRS if its hands are clean, by effectively countering such charges by suitable answers and examples? Once the ruling party in Telangana resorts to such a strategy, it proves terribly counterproductive, and results in enormous damage to the ruling party, in the eyes of the people who are the beneficiary of several schemes and projects initiated by the Centre; and the affinity and support for BJP will only grow as a result.

S Lakshmi, Hyderabad

Regressive ruling on abortion

The US Supreme Court's ruling that abortion is no longer a constitutional right is a backward step. It represents an infringement of liberty to make personal choices; it strikes a blow against women's reproductive and bodily autonomy. No wonder popular opinion in America is overwhelmingly against the ruling. It is now feared that in similar fashion there could be rulings against other personal matters like use of contraception, same-sex intimacies and marriages and inter-racial marriages. In this day and age countries should be able to do without issues like sexuality and procreation being given a religious touch or looked at through a religious prism. Laws governing modern societies need not be commensurate with religious fundamentalism or obscurantism.

G David Milton, Maruthancode, Tamil Nadu

MP richly deserves Ranji trophy



MP as a team that had self-belief and was ready to punch about its weight in a crucial game. They did it with aplomb through five days of entertaining cricket. The Ranji Trophy deserve to be in the MPCA cabinet for the next one year. The seeds were sown by Madhavrao Scindia and the same was well and truly given the shape of coach Chandrakant Pandit. This is the 6th time he achieved success as a coach, who exorcised the ghosts of losing one at this very ground 23 summers ago. The MP team played to a plan and did a marvelous job in eliminating the 41 time Champion in a game of wits. Thus, MP created history and the 42nd title eluding Mumbai. Hype, hoopla and hysteria of the Mumbai team doing well in the earlier stages came to naught as the team did not fare well due to complacency.

M R Jayanthy, Mumbai