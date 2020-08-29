MyVoice: Views of our readers 29th August 2020

Tamilians should learn Hindi

Why Tamil Nadu is averse to learn Hindi when they could adopt English an alien language? Learning Hindi is much easier because both Tamil, Hindi and most of the Indian languages have roots in the same Sanskrit script, vocabulary and words. When Britain ruled India, Tamilians were the first to learn difficult alien English (with no Sanskrit roots or similarities at all) and dominated the British India administrative set up admirably. Once they shun their aversion to Hindi (with the same easy-Sanskrit roots as Tamil), they are sure to dominate the Hindi-belt and share their progressive management and other valuable skills with the Hindi speaking people. This will further enhance the oneness and happy progress of India.

P Vasudeva Rao, Secunderabad

GST meet and after

I would like to compliment the government that at this time, it has accepted that economy is facing an extraordinary "Act of God" which may result in an economic contraction and thank god Finance Minister did not blame India's first PM Nehru. However, even before act of God, economy was not in good shape. One hopes that, someone does not file a case against God which would put government in a difficult situation.

N Nagarajan, Hyderabad

The Centre has put the States on a sticky wicket by asking them to borrow from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to bridge the GST gap amounting to Rs.3 lakh crore. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman termed the pandemic an "act of God" and gave the States seven working days to consider options. One wonders why the Centre passed the buck to the States when it could have availed the loan and distributed it. Besides, the ploy could also leave the States saddled with the burden of forking out sizeable interest. The Congress-ruled States have rightly accused the Centre of thrusting "solutions on States by adopting a majoritarian approach."

N J Ravi Chander, Bengaluru

Postpone JEE, NEET examinations

As days are nearing for the JEE and NEET examination it is only anxiety ,pressure, tension and confusion that is rising in the minds of the parents and the students who have registered for the exams as it is going to be conducted at a time when the covid pandemic has reached its peak and not a single place is left in our country free from the fatal coronavirus infection .

Even in states like Kerala where it was under control a few months ago now the situation has worsened as Covid clusters have starred sprouting causing severe panic among the people. Exams like the NEET and the JEE definitely help students desiring to go for professional courses and these are exams looked forward by every student but then in such a condition where life itself is at stake because of the pandemic conducting such major exams where there will be chances of heavy public movement, transportation and crowding will only lead to disaster .

Now at present when India is witnessing a heavy daily spike in coronavirus figures it will be impossible for students to take the exams in a tension free condition . Climate activist and global icon Greta Thunberg has also voiced her concerns regarding conducting an examination during such a crisis .This definitely is sure to bring global attention and a fair decision has to be taken urgently . By issuing stern orders and enforcing diktats the exams may be executed but then even if one single individual among the lakhs of students, parents, teachers and other officials involved in the examination falls sick due to Covid infection wouldn't that be a failure of the decision made to conduct the exams especially when matters regarding Covid infection is so serious and dangerous.The government should immediately take a decision to see that the exam is postponed and conducted when the time is conducive.

M Pradyu, Kannur