MyVoice: Views of our readers 29th October 2021

'Hungama' at Huzurabad

Voters are being very clever and they are not disclosing whom they will vote as it is being watched by all people over India. The ruling party TRS has an advantage over the opposition as they are highlighting the welfare programmes and recent Dalita Bandhu is being portrayed for the welfare of Dalits. The voter has realised the fact that the development has taken place very fast just after Eatala resigned from TRS. The majority of people are watching the news and hungama at Huzurabad and they don't want to disclose whom they will be voting finally.

Out of 2,36,873 votes, the fight is between BJP and TRS and Congress can also make an impact by getting not less than 30,000 votes. For the remaining 27 candidates will not even bag at least 30,000 votes altogether. If we assume the voting percentage is around 70 per cent and most likely whoever gets more than 60,000 votes may be the winner this time as the contest is very close between BJP and TRS and the margin will be around a few thousand only. The winner or the loser should realise that winning or losing a seat is not a life-and-death question. It is obvious only one can be declared as the winner. It looks the voters will definitely teach a befitting lesson to the political parties.

Kanagiri SN Prasad, Hyderabad

Bothersome apps disturbing school mgts

A very peculiar and embarrassing situation is prevailing in the govt schools in Andhra Pradesh. The Education Department is subjecting the Head Masters and teachers to unnecessary stress in the name of updating info on many apps every day. Imagine the plight of teachers who have to take photos of lavatories every day, in the mode prescribed by the Education department. The most tragic fact in this regard is that the Govt hasn't taken steps to employ scavengers to clean the toilets. Then, how can the teachers capture clean toilet pictures? In many schools, HMs and teachers are cleaning the toilets. Besides this, the HMs are to update info on many other Apps. All this nonsense is diluting the quality of teaching in govt schools. Hope the govt will take appropriate actions to solve this problem at the earliest.

Venkata Seshasai Deevi, Narasaraopet

SC deserves kudos

The government had used all the tricks in the trade to stall an inquiry into the Pegasus scandal that rocked the Parliament for days. It had dilly-dallied by putting forth various pleas and defences to the apex court including that of national security. The SC remained unfazed and pursued with a dogged determination culminating in appointment of a panel to probe into the matter with an extensive span. The fact that court refused the government's offer to set up panel of its own shows t its seriousness to get to the bottom of the matter.

The question involves right to privacy and the apex court is to be hailed for upholding this aspect which is fundamental to a democracy. The government refused to file an affidavit to the pointed queries of whether the software is used to snoop on individuals including judges and journalists. There is strong apprehension that government is bulldozing the right to privacy of citizens under the bogey of national security and the court appears to have concurred with this view and taken cognizance.

The lesson is that government can't claim blanket immunity under the cover of national security whenever it is confronted with an inconvenient situation. The order of the court received well deserved all round acclaim for being detailed and specific and poetic. It speaks of privacy as a 'sacred space' and protecting the citizenry from 'abuse of fundamental rights' and the potential 'chilling effect' the digital espionage by government on an independent press. Kudos to the judiciary for its bold stance in these troubled times.

Vinay Bhushan B, Hyderabad