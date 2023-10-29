MyVoice: Views of our readers 29th October 2023

Manual scavenging a blot on the nation

Apropos, "India’s shame: Human dignity goes down the drain," (THI, Oct 28). Manual scavenging is banned in the country, but the practice prevails in many forms. Taking a grim view of the situation, the Supreme Court has called for the complete eradication of manual scavenging. That has to be the goal. The battle is about human dignity, the apex court has reminded the Centreand states. The high courts have been empowered to oversee cases related to fatalities. Government agencies have been instructed to collaborate to prevent such tragic incidents. Seeing the ground reality, that’s a tough ask. Apart from a massive infrastructure push, it requires a change in mindset.

Jetting and sucking machines are now routinely used for major clean-up work. The problem is the abysmal lack of technological aids and protective gear for cleaning sewers in lanes and gullies. Large-scale investment in procuring the latest equipment is crucial. Domestic products would need sizeable subsidy. In the absence of the mandatory use of modern tools by the staff of civic bodies and private contractors, asking workers to descend into manholes or septic tanks remains the easy option. At times, human intervention is required to unclog the drains. Without any protective gear, the risks rise manifold. But, as the SC said, the important thing is to live up to the constitutional commitment of dignity for all. Manual scavenging is a blot on the nation. If this unpleasant truth is recognised, progress can be possible.

– N Sadhasiva Reddy, Bengaluru

It should be either BJP or non-Congress govt

The editorial called out manual scavenging prevailing in India; to be banned, even as the Supreme Court vociferously condemned it; that takes the toll lives of scavengers involved in manhole and septic tank cleaning activities in the country. The fact however, remains that the task of manual scavenging will not be that easily eradicated as there are innumerable willing takers to the job despite risks involved; which is having a workforce of more than fifty four thousand individuals engaged in this perilous activity. The society and legal system have to be more logical and level headed in this regard, advising total ban of this profession. What can be seriously thought of in improving the situation is incorporation of technology and automation measures coming to the aid of manual scavenging teams who generally fall victim to breathing poisonous gases during their activity. The authorities must think in terms of providing suitable dress and protection gear for those who engage in deepening of agricultural wells and cleaning manholes and septic tanks all over the country - with portable oxygen facilities that go a long way in making manual scavenging as pleasurable as any manual work with less risk to human lives in gaining acceptability. The habit of manual scavengers who enter the manholes and deep wells after consuming liquor must be discouraged as this habit makes them oblivious to the risks involved when an emergency occurs; warranting an immediate rescue and relief measure that seldom prove ineffective .

– K V Raghuram, Wayanad

Jagan govt has failed utterly, on its way out

It is disconcerting to note that there is widespread discontent among the people of AP over the misgovernance of the YSRCP government. The government has failed on several fronts and has lost the confidence and credibility of the people. The government has created an economic burden on the people by imposing tax burden. There has been no hike in salaries for the employees. The electricity and transport charges have shot up. Despite a slump in diesel and petrol prices proposed by the Centre, there has been no revision in the State. There has been an increase in property taxes. As regards recruitment in job vacancies, there has not been any action as per election promises made in the election manifesto.

As promised in the election manifesto, the old pension scheme for the retirees has not been restored. The agitators and the TDP workers fighting for their legitimate rights are facing trouble due to merciless arrests and attacks launched by the police. The government has been creating discontent to farmers by not paying support prices to their produce in time as the government has been paying only Rs13,500 every year. "Rythu Bharosa" scheme is not being implemented on expected lines. The State government has been diverting the huge central finances meant for rural development. All sections of people are against the ruling party governance.

- Bh Indu Sekhar, Hyderabad

CBN must face probe, come out clean

Mrs. Bhuvaneswari's Padayathra with the slogan "Nizam Gelavali" (Truth must win) is a welcome move. Whatever the corrupt and misdeeds people do, they may think that others are not watching them. These people must understand the misdeeds and the corrupt practices being done by the people are seen by God.

It may take time for the truth to win, but truth always wins. The truth of the amassing wealth by TDP chief through corrupt practices and the truth are buried over the 40 years now coming to the surface.

For the whole truth to come out and win, TDP chief and their family members must opt for CBI, ED and IT Department investigation for the properties they are holding as of now to prove their honesty. Otherwise people across India and Voters in Andhra Pradesh believe that TDP chief is the most corrupt and dishonest fellow. However God will give suitable punishment at appropriate time.

– Sambasiva Rao Choda, Hyderabad

South Africa wins a thriller over Pak

South Africa defeated Pakistan by one wicket and is almost in the semi-finals of the ICC 2023 World Cup. Pakistan after winning the toss, elected to bat and made a formidable score of 270 runs in the fifty overs by losing all ten wickets. Proteas chased the target 271 runs by losing nine wickets. It was a lucky day for Proteas in the World Cup. South Africa won thrillingly and the match was interesting till the end. Luck did not favour Pakistan in taking final wicket to win the match. Pakistan lost crucial match and is almost out of semi-finals of the ICC 2023 world cup. Proteas middle order batsman Aiden Markram scored a superb 91 runs from 93 balls and kept South Africa in a good position to win the match. Judging proteas spinner Tabraiz Shamshi as man of the match is exactly correct because he took four wickets and was not out on four that helped South Africa to win the thrilling match.

– V Bhagirath Kumar, Hyderabad

Agenda to keep Andhra voters away from BJP

To achieve their own goal these media houses are building a narrative around the current incarceration of Chandrababu Naidu. The media groups are projecting BJP as the villain behind the arrest of Chandrababu though BJP has no role in the entire arrest episode. They are bent on projecting BJP as anti-Chandrababu. It seems some social groups in Hyderabad city having roots in Andhra are falling prey to this nefarious campaign. Those settled in Hyderabad and pro-TDP groups have to understand the trap into which they are cleverly pushed, and intelligently react and set their electoral priorities in the right way. Those from Andhra should first make it clear to themselves whether their priority is defeat of BJP in Telangana or TDP success in Andhra Pradesh.

- Dr Duggaraju Srinivasa Rao, Vijayawada

Nourish TS govt school students

Apropos the article dated October 28, titled "Government school students in the city receiving weekly nutritious supplements." It's evident that the government's commendable efforts to provide nutritious supplements to government school students, such as ragi java and the CM breakfast scheme, are facing implementation challenges. The inconsistent distribution of these supplements to government school students is worrisome. Many schools have not received their supplies as scheduled, and there have been concerns about the quality of these supplements. Furthermore, the delay in the full rollout of the CM breakfast scheme in all government schools exacerbates the issues. This situation is problematic as students' access to nutritious meals is crucial for their health and educational outcomes. It's imperative for government authorities to thoroughly investigate the reasons behind these distribution challenges and address quality concerns promptly. Ensuring consistent and accurate implementation of these programs is essential to support the well-being of government school students.

The involvement of organizations like the Manna Trust can prove invaluable in overcoming supply shortages and ensuring regular distribution.

– Dr Krishna Kumar Vepakomma, Hyderabad

Why many giving up Indian citizenship?

In 2021, four lakh Indians acquired citizenship of rich Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) countries. Obviously, these are the people who have done well in the country as well. The country has world-class airports, a $3.75 trillion economy, and a democratic constitution. So why do people want to say goodbye to their families, language and ancient advanced culture and settle in a foreign country? Deep social investigation is essential.

It is true that a person moves from a village, region, state or country with a lower economy to a place with a higher economy to improve his life. For centuries, the work of indentured laborers, Bihari laborers in Kerala, Delhi and Punjab, and the employment of educated youth in America and Europe has depended on this principle. But immigration does not mean forgetting your country of origin forever. Migration also brings with it many untold problems. But, if an educated person renounces his or her citizenship, governments will have to look at it seriously. Perhaps, the reason is not only economic. Lack of confidence in law and order, corruption and social evils are perhaps the main reasons for this.

– N Ashraf, Mumbai

A huge foreign policy challenge for India

A Qatari court handing down death penalty to eight former Indian Navy personnel who were arrested last year by intelligence agency of Qatar not only sent shock waves across the nation but also comes as a huge foreign policy challenge for India at a delicate geopolitical situation in the Middle East. These ex-naval officers were working for Al Dahara, a private firm that provides training and related services to Qatar's armed forces, including a few postings on a highly sensitive submarines. The arrest is seen as a conspiracy and akin to another naval officer arrested in Balochistan years ago on foisted espionage charges. The case was fought in International court of justice wherein our lawyer Harish Salve nailed the lies of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence and stalled the execution. Thus far, many see conspiracy in Qatar court's verdict in disdain with a strong feeling that Pakistan's hand cannot be ruled out. Also, when precise charges against the arrested Indians remains unknown so far, the extreme judgement delivered by the Qatar's court sentencing then to death appears prima facie dubious due to the fact that the whole trial was held in secrecy. In this knotty situation and as well taking into account the tricky case, Minister of External Affairs did the right thing by swiftly establishing contacts with Qatar government to elicit more information about the charges to explore all legal options to save them.

All in all, when India had invested a lot to improve bilateral relations, it needs to strike a balance in its new foreign policy which has given rich dividends so far by treading very carefully to help the ex-Navy personnel.

– K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

A peaceful Middle East in everyone’s interest

In a humanitarian gesture of kindness and generosity, Government of India has deliver the aid package to the Republic of Palestine via El-Arish International Airport base, from where the aid will reach to Palestine (Gaza in particular via Rafah Corridor). Despite our strategic and economic ties with Israel, India managed to strike a perfect balance considering the conflicting situations. Any amount of Humanitarian aid is meagre before the scale of disaster that had happened in the Gaza Strip. Already eight different countries sent humanitarian aid to Palestine. India too did well to transfer medical and disaster aid to the Palestinians.

The help is a clear indicator from the side of India that Israel is wrong in its attempt to hurt innocent citizens. As every life matters, India's efforts are welcoming towards Gaza. Other countries too must initiate Humanitarian aid to save the life from the anthropogenic rivalry for geo-political interest. More and more responsible State actors must come forward to aid Palestinians in their tough times.

It is regretting to see all the images and videos of war survivors. God forbid any nation will be requiring such humanitarian assistance of any type. May no nation would ever flight with each other. May never a bloodshed will happen from any nation. May never a single life is lost because of war. May peace settle in the world with the spirit of brotherhood! May Humanity live long!

– Kirti Wadhawan, Kanpur

Large explosions rocked Gaza Strip on Friday night perpetrated by advancing Israeli ground forces. The latest military conflagration in West Asia instigated by Hamas’ October 7 attack of Israel has added another gory chapter of human tragedy like numerous such previous military operations, which dates back to 19th century when Zionists sought to establish a Jewish homeland in Ottoman-controlled Palestine. Ever since, the imbroglio has been complicated by numerous interested nations, each one with its agenda stoking the embers, adding to much blood that has flown history’s bridge. The recent conflagration is one such.

The leading protagonists are Israel, firmly rooted in an outdated ‘promised land’ concept, operating on eye-for-an-eye modus operandi, catalysed by the all-weather, and seemingly indefinite support of the US-backed West. It is this unconditional support which has had Israel take her ‘right to react’ to murderous proportion. The other leading protagonist is Palestine, (a displaced group of people denied of their rightful homeland by Israel’s infiltrative ways), represented by terrorist organizations like Hamas. To complicate matters is involvement by fiercely anti-Semitic countries like Iran, and Arab nations.

The unholy mess is watched with folded hands by a helpless UN, which needs to be restructured. Large-scale loss of human lives and livelihood of unimaginable dimension that has become a habit in West Asia can be stemmed only if various interested parties let go of their individual ‘interests’ and give peace an earnest chance. Is that too Utopian a wish under the circumstances?

– Dr George Jacob, Kochi