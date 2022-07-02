MyVoice: Views of our readers 2nd July 2022

Self-aggrandizement gets better of ethics

Murky political game in Maharashtra between the forcibly removed Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his rebel Eknath Shinde ended after a 10-day high drama. BJP played a crucial role in supporting the revolt from behind the curtain and finally succeeded in what it wished to do. Former CM Devendra Fadnavis played ball and agreed to play the degraded role of Deputy CM. Power politics in India is an intelligent and tactful sport purely loaded with swindlers at the cost of people's verdict. Ethics and constitutional rights have gone to the wind. Selfocracy may be an exact synonym to our democracy.

Dr NSR Murthy, Secunderabad

Political crisis in the state of Maharashtra is as good as over. The new Chief Minister with a total of 50 MLAs with him, the team of BJPs 120 will make the government the strongest ever government which will walk on the path of Balasaheb's Hindutva. The MVA was formed disrespecting the popular mandate of 2019. The BJP had been saying that the MVA government would fall and that they would not impose elections on the people. Therefore, when Sena MLAs led by Eknath Shinde decided to break away, the BJP extended support to him along with independent MLAs. BJP does not work for the CM's post but for Hindutva and development. .

Gundu K Maniam, Ghaziabad

After the fall of MVA government, it was widely expected Devendra Fadnavis would take head the government but the BJP leadership in a bid to be in win-win position took an unprecedented step to catapult rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde to the hot seat taking everyone by surprise. It made the move with a view to driving home its point that the party is not lusting for power but only aimed to correct the wrongs done by MVA government in the state. Despite the twists and turns ultimately ending with both Shinde and Fadnavis taking oath of office as CM and Deputy CM respectively, it is likely to be more ominous for Uddhav as his position would be determined in the coming urban civic polls.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

This refers to the editorial 'Sena shifts goal posts, BJP changes the game.' The lacklustre and dismal performance of Shiv Sena under MVA was the worst of the kind that people of Maharashtra had to put up with, akin to 'Razakar' regime during the Nizam's rule in Hyderabad. Uddhav Thackeray proved artless and bereft of innovation and creativity, as a below average CM during his tenure in the state, in which Hindus were hounded, and prevented from even chanting God's name – the Taliban style – the advantages of which were taken by Congress and NCP. Uddhav's son Aditya lampooned the rebel MLAs, calling them names, proving he is another Rahul Gandhi in the making.

K V Raghuram, Wayanad

The game plan of the BJP to fuel rebellion and engineer defections to topple opposition parties which are weak goes to prove beyond doubt that it wishes to have the entire country ruled by BJP and its allies. The change of guard in half a dozen states where opposition was ruling earlier is a clinching proof for this. It remains to be seen how many more states ruled by non-BJP will fall prey to its maneuvers and machinations by 2024. In a healthy democratic and federal national set-up, the existence of opposition is a must. To ensure this, inter and intra-party rivalry in non-BJP ruled states should be quelled. They should remain as cohesive units. It is hoped that wise and adequate lessons will be learnt from the Maharashtra's toppling game.

N R Raghuram, Hyderabad

Parties claiming govt programmes as their own



The situation in our governance is reaching a stage, where the existence and sanctity of democracy is worsening day by day. The official metings/programmes are being molded as party programmes, at the cost of the hard-earned democracy. Thus the governance is becoming a commodity unreachable to the common people of the society at large. The official programmes are being hijacked by the party cadre, while the bureaucrats and the authorities concerned look on, as silent spectators. The top bureaucrats who are supposed to perform their functions as per the laid down constitutional provisions, are remaining as the followers of the party functionaries. This sort of misadministration does not count to be any governance, leave alone good governance which is just confined to paper.

TV Nageswara Rao, Visakhapatnam