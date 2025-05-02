MyVoice: Views of our readers 2nd May 2025

Spiritual centers lack proper safety measures

It is very unfortunate that 7 persons died and a few others injured in a wall collapse incident at Simhachalam Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Vishakapatnam district in the wee hours of Wednesday. It is very sad to say several people are loosing their lives in spiritual centers. 29 people in the Godavari Pushkarms, 30 people in recent Kumbh mela, 8 at Tirumula during Vaikunta Ekadashi, some people in Ayyappa Swamy temple in Kerala etc. Though the officials knew the rush of devotees on the occasion of Chandanostvam and Akshaya Tridhiya, they failed to make adequate measures to the safety of devotees. It is reported that a 20 feet long 10 feet height wall was constructed recently to segregate the ₹300 and ₹1000 queue lines. It was built with flyash bricks with out girders and pillars. It is alleged that proper curation also was not done. So, it could not withstand with gales and down pour on that day. Paying homage, announcing, enquiry committee, releasing exgratia to the victims, making medical assistant to the injured have become routine whenever an incident occurred. But implementation of enquiry recommendations has seldom done. The guilty officials have never been brought to justice. Thus the incidents have become common. The organisers are more interested to advertise the occasion but not in arrangements. The VIP culture is growing rapidly in temples, and arrangements for common devotees get little priority, which leads unfortunate incidents.

Pratapa Reddy Yaramala, NTR District AP

Trump falters all fronts

This refers to the article on “Demolition job - first 100 days of Trump’s 2nd term” (Apr, 30). Trump was voted to power with more expectations by the people despite many drawbacks including the Capitol Hill attack. But his 100 days in office has belied all the expectations. The tariff war, immigration laws and unemployment had created havoc. Gold price has increased manifold. World economy is in shambles. He was expected to end the Russia Ukrine war. But still he could not mediate properly. He has failed in all the fronts. People are really feeling otherwise for having elected him as President for the second term. He should introspect.

Sravana Ramachandran, Pallavaram, Chennai

Human life matters over treatment cost

The Supreme Court of India has directed the government to create a “cashless treatment scheme”. This is a very commendable initiative. The aim is to provide immediate and free medical assistance to the victims of road accidents. Every year, lakhs of people are injured or killed in accidents. Many lives are lost simply because they do not get timely treatment. The court said that saving human lives is more important than any financial or paper hurdle. This scheme will be especially beneficial for the poor. They will no longer have to worry about money to go to the hospital. A similar scheme was started in 2014, but could not be successful. Now is the time to implement it effectively again. The court’s message is clear: human life comes first. The government has to work with compassion, efficiency and inclusion.

Mohammad Asad, MMERC, Mumbai

People shouldn’t be divided on the basis of religion

It is very regrettable that a police constable is assaulted brutally by an extremist group in Bhopal on April 26 after recognising the cop as a Muslim. Police administration serves all citizens without any social barrier equally. They stand day and night tirelessly to ensure public protection from criminals and thieves etc. If the security personnel is not safe then who will be safe? Such cases happened in earlier also, but still there is no strict action by the government. Police have no religion; their priority is country and humanity. Such kind of discrimination is utterly unfair. Indians share coexistence, harmony and brotherhood with each other this is the reason India is exemplified all over the world for diversity. People shouldn’t be divided on the basis of religion. India’s beauty shouldn’t be spoiled. Let’s stay united, let’s save the diversity.

Nadeem Asim, Mumbai

Power crisis: Look to clean energy options

The country is finding it difficult to cater to the needs of Power requirement of residents and frequent power cuts is a cause of worry. Electrical Power is the cause of worry, which can be solved by installing Wind Mill for the Common Area Power and for the residential requirement as per individual consumption. Solar energy is a special kind of energy that comes from the sun. The sun is a big star that shines really bright and warm. The sunlight is made up of tiny things called photons. We use photons to make electricity. Solar panels are like magical mirrors that can catch these photons and turn them into electricity. Solar energy is clean and does not cause pollution. It is never ending because the sun is always shining. Solar makes the world a cleaner and bright place.

Nikhil Akhilesh Krishnan, Palm Beach road, Vashi