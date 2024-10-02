MyVoice: Views of our readers 2nd October 2024

Stop inciting religious unrest

The SC message “Keep gods out of Politics” (1 Oct) is big slap on the face of Chief Minister Naidu for using the rejected ghee report not only to score political vendetta against former CM Jagan who also happens to be Christian but also help BJP who are facing election in Haryana and J&K and later in Maharashtra and elsewhere. People of AP know that Naidu is using the rejected ghee report for political reasons and would like to bow my head before them for not getting provoked which would have led to social unrest and could have come handy for anti social and vested to create violence. The message itself should be taken seriously by the PM and others in BJP and allies to stop using god and religion in politics and also to congress who have also used gods and religions to counter BJP. Any religious unrest in India would be handy for communal forces in Pakistan and Bangladesh.

***

The Supreme Court came out with stringent observations on the Tirumala Prasad contamination case asking parties to keep God out of politics; and commented against the AP Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu for making public the lab report and going to the press etc. For a devotee of Tirumala temple the Supreme Court is the final recourse in the country’s judicial hierarchy for redressal. One simple question without going into merits of the contaminated laddu Prasadam, whether pure ghee could be procured for a paltry price of Rs.320. The devotees are being fooled in the process to become a laughing stock before all.

K R Venkata Narasimhan, Madurai

Gods and politics inseparable

Supreme Court on Tirupati laddu inquiry advised Andhra Pradesh Government to keep Gods away from politics. Advice is easy. How it is possible? Law and order, health issues, etc., must be under the control of State Administration. CM Chandrababu Naidu obtained lab reports which revealed animal fat element in laddus. Then only he made his remarks public about the previous regime. How can SC say that there is nothing to show that animal fat was used? Did it get a separate post-mortem report on laddu? Is SC opinion right and final? However SC says when this case is under investigation, it is not appropriate to go public and make a statement. Let us wait. Better it is not to make further comments on this issue.

Dr N S R Murthy, Secunderabad

How serious is Parl One poll issue?

This refers to the editorial ‘One poll issue to heat up Parl winter session’. The winter session of the Parliament will witness the opposition up in arms as usual that the nation has been witnessing in all matters that are debated in the House. ‘One Nation – One Poll’ will prove no exception in this regard while this is paramount on the agenda of the ruling NDA government. Creating ruckus in Parliament is nothing unusual or new for the Congress or others, hence the government may not attach much significance to their views to ONOP as this has been the trend since 2014. Not to take the opposition any more seriously and thus pave the way for numerous other Bills that have to be passed – in any case the opposition is not serious about them.

K R Parvathy, Mysuru

Ruthless performance by Team India

Bazball can take a backseat as RoBall is here. In spite of losing two and half days due to rain, incredible win by team India with a session and half remaining. The assault led by skipper Rohit & Jaiswal on the Bangla bowlers in the first innings and ably supported by Bumrah and spin duo made the victory possible; thus retaining the top position in WTC points table.

Sajid Farooq, Kurnool, AP