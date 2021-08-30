MyVoice: Views of our readers 30th August 2021

Kudos to Bhavina Patel

Bhavina Patel created history to be the first para-paddler to win silver for India in the Paralympic Games. What an impressive and distinguished achievement was that on Sunday by Patel.

Even through she failed to acquire gold, she had done her best. It's what provided Indian para-athletes an enthusiasm and incentive to win more.

Md Yousuf Kamal, Muzaffarpur

Schools need help to enforce Covid norms

This refers to letters from two readers and it's good that both have welcomed the school re-opening not only in Telangana and even in other states - with caution.

Parents are scared to send their children to schools where contact tracing is easy. Teachers alone cannot enforce Covid protocol appropriately. Maybe, the government needs to engage temporary health workers/volunteers to help the schools.

N Nagarajan, Hyderabad

India ruled at Lord's, minced at Leeds

Test match cricket is a different cup of tea and the pendulum swings both the ways and that too session after session. Having won the second test, we have totally forgotten the basic after winning the toss and batting first.

Wickets started falling like nine pins and the famed batting line up could not stop the flurry of wickets and put up a decent total to defend. The middle order caved in and there is no genuine all-rounder.

Robinson blew away the brittle batting and England achieved an emphatic and innings and 76 runs win and as usual Virat Kohli failed as a leader on overseas conditions as he failed in Adelaide. We were kings at Lord's and turned out to be paupers at Leeds.

M R Jayanthy, Coimbatore

II

England had the measure of India at Headingley, triumphing by an innings and 76 runs to draw level in the five-match series. After the dogged resistance on day three when Rohit Sharma (59), Cheteshwar Pujara (91) and Virat Kohli (45 n.o) took India to 215/2, the visitors crumbled like a pack of cards against the new ball to be bundled out for 278.

Robinson, who scalped five wickets for 65, was at his impeccable best, teasing the Indian batsmen with his line and length. Was India's victory at Lord's a flash in the pan?

N J Ravi Chander, Bengaluru

Stalin says no to encomiums

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's warning to his party MLA in the assembly not to heap praises on the CM and not to spend time on compliments is indeed noteworthy and clearly shows that the new CM is not one who relishes in such compliments and praises but one who is more interested in serving the public and executing public welfare activities promptly.

This is something new as in the past the state had witnessed leaders of Tamil Nadu being worshipped as demi gods and goddesses . There are even temples dedicated to former CM's MG Ramachandran and Jayalalitha and even actors and actresses.

M Pradyu, Kannur

PM Modi indulges in vainglory

Prime Minister Narendra Modi seems to have got into the habit of laying claim to credit for whatever his government does. His words that "the government brought not only people but also holy scriptures" under Operation Devi Shakti not only made a plain statement of fact but also constituted an attempt to present it as a solid achievement.

Actually, the government only performed its duty of evacuating Indians trapped in a crisis situation in a foreign country. People watch everything and they would appreciate it without being reminded of it. Modi should be knowing more than anyone else that doing one's duty is its own reward.

G David Milton, Maruthancode

Afghanistan at crossroads

The human misery unfolding right before our eyes in Afghanistan is really sickening. And all this is happening, once again, as acquisitive nations chose to create deep fissures in the nations, without building the capacities and capabilities with trillions of dollars at their command, which is safeguarded by their armed forces.

When the forces leave, other armed forces inimical to the general population's interests take over and replace one armed force with another.

The process sees so much disruption and bloodshed. India, as usual, would be in the forefront of the efforts to provide succour and home to the displaced. Cost really doesn't matter. What matters is humanity.

C K Subramaniam, Chennai

Supreme disappointment

All hopes reposed on Supreme Court by retired sixty lakh central public sector employees in the country were despaired due to recusal of two judges for disposing of the two decades-old case and recommended for a larger bench probably at the insistence of EPFO and the central government.

The suffering retirees almost lost their trust in the SC and the GOI.

Dr NSR Murthy, Secunderabad