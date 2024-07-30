MyVoice: Views of our readers 30th July 2024

A glowing tribute to S Jaipal Reddy

Your editorial “A gentleman politician with highest ideals” (July 29) is superb. S Jaipal Reddy is an unforgettable personality. He had dignity, confidence and an aura of affability. His presence in any event enlivened the very atmosphere. The phrase “Gentleman Politician” sounds good just as “Philosopher King” of Greek philosopher Plato. The editorial is written in first person. We miss the byline. Perhaps readers know the writings of V Ramu Sarma. Thank you.

Dr J Bhagyalakshmi, Madanapalle

Manu Bhaker shoots for glory

Kudos to Manu Bhaker for her historic bronze medal at the Paris Olympics! This remarkable achievement has set a new benchmark for Indian women in shooting sports. Her determination and skill have brought immense pride to the nation, showcasing her dedication and hard work. Congratulations to Manu Bhaker on this outstanding accomplishment. This milestone not only enhances India’s Olympic legacy but also inspires countless young athletes, particularly women, to pursue excellence in sports. Well done, Manu, for making the country proud!

Dr Krishna Kumar Vepakomma, Hyderabad

***

Indian shooter Manu Bhaker winning the bronze medal in the final of the 10m women’s air pistol event at the Paris Olympics is a proud moment for the country as she is the first ever Indian woman to win the coveted medal. After the debacle in Tokyo, Manu working hard to secure Bronze, after missing Silver by a whisker, goes to show her incredible journey of grit and determination finally paid off. As two more competitions 10m Air Pistol mixed event and 25m Air Pistol remain to be played, the country can hope for more from Manu given her good form and confidence besides the hunger to bring more laurels to the nation.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

Fix responsibility for Delhi horror

In a tragic incident at Rao’s IAS coaching centre in Delhi where three Civil Services aspirants, including a Telangana girl, lost their lives due to water flooding in the cellar area. The coaching centre had illegally housed a students’ library in the cellar, violating municipal laws. Heavy rainfall caused waterlogging, leading to the devastating incident. Parents’ dreams are shattered, and nothing can bring back smiles to their lives. Who will take the responsibility of this civic apathy?”

Ganti Venkata Sudhir, Secunderabad

***

The conversion of the basement of a building which was likely to be inundated with rainwater into a library and reading room was a criminal act as it amounted, for all practical purposes, to setting up a death-trap. The basement was designed and meant to be a parking and storage area in a crowded locality. The political bickerings and the blame game between the BJP and the AAP do not really help matters. However, Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor should stop putting a spoke in the Delhi government’s wheels. Delhi needs corrective measures to improve the situation and prevent a recurrence of the tragedy of the kind in Delhi’s Old Rajinder Nagar.

G David Milton, Maruthancode, TN

***

Hitherto, we heard about collapsing school buildings, residential buildings or buildings that accommodate various office following heavy rains. But drowning of three IAS aspirants in a room that accommodated the library of the famous IAS coaching centre is shocking, that too in the capital city of our country on Saturday. It shows the negligence of MCD authorities as well as management of the coaching institute. The government should set rights things on a war footing, otherwise many such bad incidents we may have to witness.

Pratapa Reddy Y, Tiruvuru, NTR dt, AP

***

It’s shocking to learn of the tragic death of three Civil Services aspirants who drowned in the basement of a private coaching centre in the Old Rajinder Nagar area of Delhi after it flooded following heavy rain on Saturday evening. The budding aspirants’ dreams were nipped in the bud following the incident. Among the dead, two students came from afar to utilise coaching facilities in the national capital. It was reported that a library was being run illegally in the basement where the drainage system and safety measures were found wanting. Instead of being involved in the political blame game, proper investigation must be done and recurrence of such incidents avoided in future.

S Sankaranarayanan, Chennai