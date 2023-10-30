MyVoice: Views of our readers 30th October 2023

KTR’s irresponsible statement

KTR’s statement on Medigadda barrage issue smacks of irresponsibility. The contract agency (L&T) did its job but it is the responsibility of the irrigation department concerned to ensure quality of construction at regular intervals during the course of constructing the said project as a whole. This huge project “Kaleshwaram” was mired in one controversy or the other as there were allegations against the top leadership of BRS receiving kickbacks or commissions. The Central government is naturally concerned with the safety of the barrage and hence entered the scene through the National Dam Safety Authority. It is better for the State to clear the air about it at the earliest in view of the ensuing assembly polls, instead of calling the opposition all names. Sinking of piers of such a huge project is not a small matter.

Govardhana Myneedu, Vijayawada

A climate of distrust, fear and hatred

The recent summons by theEnforcement Directorate(ED) to Vaibhav Gehlot, the son of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, has further intensified the already polarized political landscape. The statement made by Ashok Gehlot, in which he describes the situation as worrisome and accuses the BJP of unleashing terror in the country, raises questions about the state of our democracy. The political atmosphere appears increasingly charged, leading to a climate of distrust and fear among the citizens. It is imperative that the government and the opposition engage in constructive dialogue to address the concerns and apprehensions of the public. A healthy democracy thrives on open and transparent discussions, allowing citizens to make informed decisions.

Maimul Safui, Howrah

Modi govt clueless on int’l affairs

India has been seen as a leader in the international fora even in the midst of cold war between the superpowers. Now we stand abjectly exposed for our utter confusion as reflected in abstaining from voting in the UN on the resolution that calls for humanitarian ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict. This confusion is further confirmed in Prime Minister’s expression of unequivocal support to Israel. Having felt the heat from the internal and external sources he had stopped speaking so. The ruling dispensation is cluless on the issues like Kashmir, Manipur and Canada. Our External Affairs Minister said India is being looked to for global solutions. Is it true?

A G Rajmohan, Anantapur

The decision of India to abstain from UN resolution on Israel-Hamas conflict, is not appropriate. The attack of Israel on a hospital in Gaza is condemnable, notwithstanding the wrong committed by Hamas in provoking. But, in the humanitarian interests, there should be ceasefire, and the resolution be arrived amicably. India’s decision to abstain seem to please the allies, but ignoring the truth is not advisable.

P R Ravinder, Hyderabad.

While Muslim countries are raising hell on providing relief and assistance to Gazans: the Jordanian draft resolution for upholding legal and humanitarian obligations in the UN General Assembly will have no relevance without Hamas being called out as a terror group, vitiating the atmosphere in Gaza in the name of Palestinian cause. India’s abstention is a logical fallout when the UNGA totally ignored, and even attempted to whitewash Hamas, in the ongoing battle between Hamas and Israel. Hamas utilising hospitals and educational institutions to be their underground command posts is reason enough that this terror organisation is not at all serious about the Palestine cause; that has been pushed to the background in the mindless attack on Israeli citizens by Hamas.

S Lakshmi, Hyderabad

Explore tech solution to manual scavenging

This has the reference to the ‘Manual scavenging a blot on the nation’ that appeared in the Hans India on 30/10/2023. For this specific problem, usage of proper technology alone can erase the blot. However, it appears that the scavengers keep exposing to the filthy material while cleaning it manually. In hospitals, doctors and nurses are used to the related medical equipment, apparatus and the relevant digital display devices. Thus, this simplifies their physical tasks. Likewise, the scavengers shall be trained well on how to use related technology and technical equipment to clean and clear without entering the manholes and open nalas. The government is requested to explore the technical equipment and the related tools. Supplying these will keep the health of the scavengers.

G Murali Mohan Rao, Secunderabad