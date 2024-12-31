MyVoice: Views of our readers 31st Dec 2024

Congress netas’ demand rightly called out

Your editorial about Congress netas’ politics raised relevant and authentic questions. No one may be an-swering them. One of the Congress leaders even said that not finding a location for cremation and me-morial for the departed leader is a “deliberate insult”. Shakespear rightly said the devil can cite scriptures for his purpose. Public memory is not that short as to forget the treatment meted out to mortal remains of former Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao.

Dr J Bhagyalakshmi, Madanapalle

***

Kudos to The Hans India for a strong editorial for the blunders committed deliberately by Congress in the past for national leaders where other media houses are shy to mention or comment in editorials. As a son of Telangana and as the most successful PM in running the govt for full five years, PV faced many odds politically and brought out reforms in economy, The Hans India did great justice to late PV and I am sure his soul would be happy as well as his family members. Congress party and its top leadership be-came a laughing stock by making meaningless allegations on central govt.

JP Reddy, Nalgonda

CAG report on TG finances alarming

The CAG report on Telangana state finances for April-November 2024 depicts all is not well. The reve-nues have decreased whereas expenditure has increased on debt servicing, salaries, pensions and subsi-dies. The State has to take stern measures viz., reschedule loans with lower interest rates, impose mora-torium on release of DAs to salaried/pensioners, subsidies to be avoided. If timely action is not taken, the state’s economy will collapse.

P R Ravinder, Hyderabad

Embrace peace, sustainable progress

At the stroke of midnight today, we will bid adieu to 2024 and welcome 2025. A New Year is a new be-ginning. It gives us fresh hope and a fresh start. While each one of us has our New Year resolutions and goals to achieve, at the same time we look forward to 2025 with some expectations. Today, nations are fighting a global challenge of climate change. We have seen unprecedented rainfall and severe heat-waves due to changing weather patterns and hope that 2025 will see us addressing the risks associated with climate change and thus reduce the carbon footprint on Earth. We also expect more investments in renewable energy sources like solar energy, wind Energy, hydroelectric energy and etc, along with less dependency on our fossil fuels. 2025 will see Donald Trump take over as US President. Let us hope, we will see an end to the Russia-Ukraine war and the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Let peace prevail in the world and we embrace each other with love, humility and brotherhood.

Parimala G Tadas, Hyderabad

Let us all foster cleanliness habits

People are seen spitting on open spaces which include main roads, streets, public places. This frivolous act is observed as not bound to age, sex or qualification. This is ludicrous and shameful on their part. On one side, governments and civic bodies are hell bent on cleanliness drives like CLAP, Swachata and oth-ers, and on the other side, people lack empathy and resort to stinking practices. Violators should be pe-nalized and punished stringently.

M Janardhana Rao, Vijayawada

Koneru Humpy’s historic feat at 37

It’s heartening to know that Koneru Humpy has bagged the world championship in rapid chess game. She has made India proud with her glorious victory and by becoming the second one in the history of women chess players in the world to win the title twice. It’s no mean feat to compete with young players and become world champion in that mind game at the age of 37 with the additional baggage of all other responsibilities of middle age. Her perseverance, practice and dedication to the game have paid off. In-dia’s winning of world titles in a row right from Olympiad, classic form and now rapid form promises a bright future for the game of chess.

Dr DVG Sankara Rao, Vizianagaram