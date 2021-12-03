MyVoice: Views of our readers 3rd December 2021

Divisive politics not in nation's interests

This refers to the Editorial 'The Oppn in disarray, divorced from reality.' The federal structure in the country is designed for efficient and conscious improvement of the region, and not to be at loggerheads with the Centre. The different political parties, their ideology and regional issues notwithstanding, must play a pivotal role in the all meaningful schemes and beneficial plans that are initiated by the Centre, in contributing to nation-building and for the welfare and betterment of people. But, sadly this is not the case in the country. The political parties have become over ambitious, even to nurture the PM dream, each on its own.

The present trend of 'like-minded' political groups with a view to defeating the BJP at the Centre have also the responsibility to define their programme and plan of action, which is better than what is being done in the country by the ruling dispensation, now. Congress may be a spent force, but to equate Congress with UPA is wrong. It is worthwhile to remember the UPA was in power for a decade – good or bad for the country that cannot be denied by the then entities of it, like the Trinamool Congress, and its supremo Mamata Banerjee.

S Lakshmi, Hyderabad

Need for assistive technology

International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD)is a global observance celebrated every year on December 3 with a motive to promote the rights and well-being of persons with disabilities in all spheres of society. The day aims to promote an understanding of disability issues and mobilise support for the dignity,rights,and well-being of persons with disabilities. Over one billion people across the world experience some form of disability and disability prevalence higher for developing countries.

More than 100 million disabled persons are kids. This year's focus is on 'Leadership and participation of persons with disabilities towards an inclusive,accessible and sustainable post- Covid-19 world.' 'Assistive technology (AT)' helps the disabled to increase their functional capabilities. Today only 1 in 10 people in need have access to this technology due to high costs and lack of awareness and availability. Steps should be taken to provide access to the disabled who most need assistive technology keeping inview of their health and wellbeing.

Dr Krishna Kumar Vepakomma, Hyderabad

TMC deals jolt to Congress

TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee has placed her national ambitions on a higher and pedestal through attempts to project TMC as the only alternative to the Modi-led BJP government at the Centre. She has based her ambition on the victory her party mustered in the assembly elections in West Bengal. This seeming naiveté apart from being foolhardy on the part of Mamata, is also a warning to the Congress which has thus far been projecting itself as the main opposition party. If the Congress doesn't take Mamata's political moves seriously, it could soon find itself in the dustbin of Indian history.

Dr George Jacob, Kochi.

NEET PG aspirants in doldrums

The NEET PG examination which is usually held every year in January and counselling held subsequently soon thereafter, took place this year on September 11 and now the counselling is getting unduly delayed. This is happening due to not so accurate policies of the government. Lately, the Centre wants to revisit income criterion for EWS (economically weaker sections) quota and the next hearing in the SC is on January 6,2022. The aspirants are set to lose one full year. Apart from the loss of NEET PG aspirants, this is a huge nation's loss too.

Dr Sunil Chopra, Ludhiana

Kudos to UGC

UGC should be thanked profusely for directing public and private Universities to conduct separate exams for the NCC cadets. This was long overdue and will go in a long way to motivate the students take up NCC in colleges. There are special entry schemes for NCC cadets in the Armed Forces and Police. It is time that the corporates also encash on this talent pool and give preference to NCC cadets for giving them jobs. NCC in its true spirit instils in the Cadets true leadership and service to the society. Today with this policy revision we can effectively empower the Youth with values which will do greater good for the country.

P Satya Laxmi, Secunderabad