MyVoice: Views of our readers 3rd December 2022

AP, TS CMs have a lot to learn from Patnaik

Dr Ramu Suravajjula in the write-up has rightly characterized the Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik as a non-controversial and an able leader who has been at the helm for long in a state with the highest tribal population by fine-tuning the modalities of governance as per the demands of the situation. This is in comparison to the domineering CMs of both Telangana and AP playing petty tit-for-tat gamesmanship. As a result the quality of governance has been suffering. Even the cynics could not be able to find faults in the 5T charter adopted by Naveen Patnaik to guide him in governing the state at every stage thus proving that he is clear and uncompromising in dispensing justice. Though being loud-mouthed and using strong adjectives does not constitute strength, yet mostof the CMs use it to demean their political rivals to score brownie points. It is high time that eccentric CMs of Telangana, AP and other states including the ministers occupying centre-stage at Delhi exercise restraint and take a leaf out of the book of Naveen Patnaik.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

Friction between executive & judiciary



It's unfortunate that some hostile remarks are frequenting between the executive and the judiciary more often times than before. The bone of contention is the selection process of judges through collegium. If the judiciary is at fault to continue the opaqueness of the process, the executive is at fault for sitting on the recommendations for long. The constitution makers have not kept absolute power either in the hands of executive or judiciary. There is a fine balance of powers between the two with checks and balances in place. Both should work for a better system which can address the pertinent issues like pendency of cases, lack of social diversity and opaqueness in judiciary. The primacy and prestige of judiciary should be restored as it's the ultimate custodian of people's rights.

Dr DVG Sankara Rao, Vizianagaram

Frequent transfers undo good initiatives



The Joint Commissioner of Hyderabad Traffic Police, AV Ranganath, has been transfered as Commissioner of Police, Warangal, after eleven months of duties in the traffic section. During his short tenure Ranganath tried his best to streamline chaotic Hyderabad vehicle traffic with many measures educating people for smooth traffic. In just eleven months he could undertake many initiatives with passion and commitment as many feel traffic posting is a loopline without much seriousness but he proved otherwise. Following his abrupt transfer, people feel that he lost great opportunity to bring an order to Hyderabad traffic with the transfer. It is most unfortunate and undigestable that some of the officers are not allowed to settle in their posts for fullfledged results of their services.

JP Reddy, Nalgonda.

Rapes by juveniles very disturbing



Four classmates of a 17-year-old student allegedly assaulted her after barging into her house, while the fifth one filmed it on a smartphone and shared it via social media. Due to peer pressures and exposure to age-inappropriate information, juveniles are recognising their sexuality way before an appropriate age and are getting indulged into these heinous crimes. In this day and age, information is just a button away from children. Puberty and adolescence is a phase of disorientation and discovery and hence, parents and teachers should supervise their children, teaching them moral values, ethics and to be a model of righteousness.

Ramala Divya, Hyderabad

Kerala varsity research kindles hopes



It is heartening to learn that Kerala University faculty members have secured a US patent for inventing an innovative method which can possibly be effective in revolutionising the detection of cure for Alzheimer's disease haunting or suffocating greatly elder generations globally. Of course, the development is a sight of advancement in science and technology during present high-tech era.

Jayashree Thampi, Thiruvananthapuram

Enact law against forced reconversions



It is deplorable that an explosive subject like "forced conversions" continues to occupy the centre-stage in secular India, causing panic in both the majority and the minority people. First of all, religion is a matter of personal faith and the Constitution gives everyone the liberty to convert to another religion for fulfilling spiritual needs. Secondly, forced conversion is illegal and no religion in independent India has ever pursued this conversion method of intimidation, inducement or allurement. Nevertheless, the need of the hour is that the government and the honourable courts have to take cognizance of "forced reconversions" taking place, using money power, persecution and allurement, taking advantage of Article 25 of Constitution. Hence, a new law is most welcome to curb forced reconversions.

PH Hema Sagar, Secunderabad