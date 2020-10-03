MyVoice: Views of our readers 3rd October 2020

IPL is a trendsetter for sure

IPL, at present is a stress-buster for cricket fans. But, there are many cricket leagues all over the world to bring a sigh of relief in the audience. In 2008, no one expected that IPL will be a trend-setter including Lalit Modi. Big Bash League (2011) took over the momentum from IPL and succeeded equally to its senior.

During the early 2010s these two leagues competed in the World Cup. Many branches like Caribbean Premier League (2013), Pakistan Super League (2015) etc, arose from the tree planted by BCCI. Because of all these leagues many players came out of shades and represented their respective countries (except a Windies player who was selected for England playing IPL). Players like Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya (India), Chris Lynn, Darcy Short (Australia), Nicholas Pooran (West Indies) came on the screen by performing in Leagues. All these players represented the national team and changed the fate of their country's cricket.

These national tournaments also gave economic security for players by giving them huge amounts. Leagues are beneficial in both entertainment and economic aspects. Even cricket boards are satisfied with the progress of leagues. 12 years ago, India had set a trend by conducting Indian Premier League. Now it's a chance for India again to create history by conducting IPL successfully. If it happens, all the cricket playing countries will resume their progress.

DVSSP Gowtham, Hyderabad

Cut down public holidays



Do not declare holiday on my death, instead work an extra day if you really love me- said Dr APJ Abdul Kalam who was People-President of a country where there are too many political holidays on birth and death anniversaries of leaders both at central and state level including like birth anniversaries of Dr BR Ambedkar and Mahatma Gandhi. Earlier UP government then led by Akhilesh Yadav in the year even declared holiday on death-anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar

Every great leader always called people for hard work. Therefore best tribute to great leaders is to declare their birth and death anniversaries as extra-work day by increasing office-hours by half-an-hour on those special days. Such a bold announcement quoting Dr APJ Abdul Kalam will not attract political resistance in name of vote-bank politics. System will automatically stop unholy political demands coming to declare such holidays for birth and death anniversaries of more and more leaders.

Subhash Chandra Agrawal, Delhi

Indian society and rape incidents

The fact that the country is witnessing cases of rapes now has been there earlier too. The victims and their families thought to remain silent, without lodging a police complaint to avoid social stigma. But, the equation is now stands altered as victims and their families are gathering courage to register a complaint at police station; but the sad reality of rape continues unabated. Single woman travellers in taxis or while returning from work are often targeted. A recent case of such a kind near Mahabubnagar in Telangana brought to light the gory incident of a student studying veterinary science to be waylaid, abducted, brutalised and killed is fresh in our memory. Similar situation is prevailing in many other countries too. It is important to devise a methodology to curb and curtail similar incidents in our country.

Respect and dignity for women must begin from home among children from their tender age. Parents have to be true role models in this regard. Movies and television serials must be strictly curtailed from showing women in bad light. The unwarranted and disgusting scenes of sexual violence and ill-treatment of womenfolk must not be encouraged to be viewed by children. The trend of telling children our relics and epics related to women and their talent have to be stressed on the psyche of growing children to behave respectfully with ladies of all ages, without any dirty intentions lurking in the mind.

Despite prevailing laws for the protection of women from being misused and disrespected, the police force must form the first frontier of confidence building and protective entities who are either victims or under the threat of molestation. The political clout must keep away from such incidents to rescue the perpetrators. If the police are convinced of the crime and the severity, they must not hesitate to slap all relevant charges against the accused. The Opposition must learn to play a constructive role to be supportive of the ruling party, without being inimical or fault-finding. Unfortunately this became a general trend in our country, when a political party is in the Opposition, continues to think that it is its duty to be always a stumbling block for the party in power.

The migrant workforce from different parts of our country seeking employment must not be regarded as an easy prey. The society as whole must prevent any high-handedness by some individuals to exploit them. It is purely at the hands of the people that the enforcement of laws rest, the police too must include such social groups that are willing to be useful in preventing social evils like abduction and rape.

S Lakshmi, Meenangadi, Wayanad