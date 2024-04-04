MyVoice: Views of our readers 4th April 2024

Raking up an issue of a bygone era

The BJP is milking the Katchatheevu issue for all its worth. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has toned down the attack on Congress and the DMK as it has found no traction among voters. Many people ask if there is a dearth of issues for the Prime Minister to harp on the Katchatheevu issue. Was he putting ‘party first’ or ‘nation first’? Instead of raking up what happened in a bygone era in the run-up to the general election, Modi ought to have raised the issue of the retrieval of the islet with the Sri Lankan government during his rule. Perhaps, he realises that correcting ‘historical wrongs’ involving other countries is far more difficult than correcting ‘historical wrongs’ within the boundaries of India. He manifestly failed to dissuade the Sri Lankan government from arresting and ill-treating Indian fishermen. The issue was just a rod to beat Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi.

G David Milton, Maruthancode, TN

SEC of AP could have been proactive

Upon a letter addressed to State Election Commissioner of Andhra Pradesh by N Chandrababu Naidu that disbursement of old-age pension at doorstep should be done by the government staff only but not by volunteers, the SEC after considering the legality and election code, advised the AP government accordingly. This point was politically utilised by YSRCP government throwing the entire blame on CBN, TDP supremo, that he is the man behind stoppage of pension disbursement. The SEC of AP could have made a clarion instruction to YSRCP government to make payment of pension as per the guidelines of poll code before the issue was addressed by CBN.

N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad

Tap more into renewable energy

Worldwide, renewable energy has established itself as the technology of choice for new power generation capacity and India’s recent status of lowest-cost producer of solar power further reflects an ongoing shift towards renewable power as the driver of global energy transformation. India’s solar story through its compelling business case is maximizing the falling renewable technology costs as the key to future energy decarbonization. The country has realised that it is cheaper to build and operate solar farms than to run existing coal-fired power plants. Renewable energy also has significant environment benefits making it the single biggest driver to help us meet our carbon emission reduction targets in our fight against climate change.

Jayanthy Subramaniam, Mumbai

A befitting honour for L K Advani

‘It is truly commendable that both the President and the Prime Minister took the time to visit the residence of L K Advani and personally present him with the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian award (Hans India dt 01.04.2024), This gesture signifies a moment of great significance, highlighting the immense respect and recognition that Advaniji rightly deserves. L K Advani’s contributions to Indian politics deserves noteworthy, having held positions such as Deputy Prime Minister and multiple terms as BJP President. Advaniji’s renowned Ratha Yatra remains high in the history of Indian politics symbolising his unwavering dedication to his ideals and the nation’s interest. He has been a respected parliamentarian, contributing significantly to the democratic process and governance of the country. His wisdom, experience, and leadership have left an indelible mark on Indian politics, earning him admiration from across the political spectrum.

Ganti Venkata Sudhir, Secunderabad

Free politicians on bail for poll campaign

Lakhs of court cases are pending in courts across the country. A nuge number of criminal cases are pending against political leaders. However, there is absolutely no need of arresting political leaders or keeping them in judicial custody during the election time. Let those leaders in judicial custody be released for campaigning for elections. Cases, if any, may be dealt with by the courts after the elections.

KLRao, Visakhapatnam